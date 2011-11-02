* Weak dollar, stronger equities supportive to oil prices

* U.S. crude, gasoline stocks rose last week - EIA

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. crude ended slightly higher after volatile trading on Wednesday as the weak dollar and stronger Wall Street shares provided support even as concerns about Greece and euro zone debt problems curbed oil's gains.

U.S. crude posted a higher finish after three consecutive losing sessions.

The euro climbed against the dollar, snapping three days of losses, in volatile trading as a showdown looms between Greece and monetary authorities over a bailout that would prevent a Greek default. [USD/]

Both U.S. and Brent crude futures pulled back on news that the European Union and IMF will not release an 8 billion euro payment to Greece until the country has held a referendum on the EU's latest bailout program, according to a source on the IMF board and an EU source. [ID:nL5E7M244V]

Oil prices felt pressure on Tuesday from Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's surprise decision to call for a referendum on his country's bailout package.

Wednesday's report showing U.S. private employers added more jobs than expected in October supported oil prices early, but the lack of robust labor market growth reinforced the U.S. Federal Reserve's view that economic progress will likely be "frustratingly slow."

The Fed's policy statement after a two-day meeting ending on Wednesday noted stronger economic growth in the third quarter, but the Fed also cut its forecast for growth and raised its predictions for unemployment.

For details, see [ID:nN1E7A01ZU] [ID:nN1E7A104G]

Adding to the volatility was the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly oil inventory report showing crude stocks rose 1.83 million barrels last week in the United States, above analyst expectations. [EIA/S]

Gasoline stocks rose 1.36 million barrels, while distillate stocks fell 3.58 million barrels, the EIA said.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected U.S. crude inventories to rise by 1.1 million barrels.

Distillate stocks were seen down 1.5 million barrels and gasoline stocks down 600,000 barrels, the forecast showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose 32 cents, or 0.35 percent, to settle at $92.51 a barrel, trading from $90.97 to $93.79.

* U.S. private-sector employers added 110,000 jobs in October, beating economists' expectations, according to a report issued by payrolls processor ADP. [ID:nEAPA20EH0]

* Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) said it lifted a force majeure on exports of Nigerian Forcados oil after repairs to a pipeline. [ID:nL5E7M21EI]

* The October euro zone manufacturing purchasing managers index came in at 47.1, below expectations of 47.3 which would have been unchanged from September.

* CME Group Inc ( CME.O ) said it appears that any transfer by bankrupt brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N of its customer segregated funds happened after a CME audit last week, and may have been designed to avoid detection. [ID:nN1E7A11I4]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rebounded from two days of sharp losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it is prepared to do more for the economy if conditions warrant, helping to stanch the panicky reaction to Europe's debt crisis.

* Copper rallied on Wednesday as a weaker dollar prompted buying after two days of losses and as supply constraints boosted risk appetite, offsetting worries about a disorderly Greek default. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. jobless claims weekly report due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. October nonfarm payrolls report due at 8:30 p.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 92.51 0.32 0.4% 90.97 93.79 250,144 351,343 CLc2 92.35 0.30 0.3% 90.91 93.60 58,944 88,060 LCOc1 109.34 -0.20 -0.2% 108.56 111.47 226,652 239,030 RBc1 2.6272 0.0028 0.1% 2.6049 2.6879 46,802 50,362 RBc2 2.6082 0.0036 0.1% 2.5846 2.6584 31,286 26,761 HOc1 3.0007 -0.0372 -1.2% 2.9940 3.0637 58,510 66,828 HOc2 3.0003 -0.0326 -1.1% 2.9938 3.0584 33,620 22,394 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 01 30D AVG Nov 01 NET CHNG CRUDE 444,163 648,158 680,715 1,345,024 -540 RBOB 124,383 119,976 136,480 270,366 -4,052 HO 141,596 122,746 146,000 293,652 -2,016 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jim Marshall)