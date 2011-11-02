* Weak dollar, stronger equities supportive to oil prices
* U.S. crude, gasoline stocks rose last week - EIA
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday
NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. crude ended slightly
higher after volatile trading on Wednesday as the weak dollar
and stronger Wall Street shares provided support even as
concerns about Greece and euro zone debt problems curbed oil's
gains.
U.S. crude posted a higher finish after three consecutive
losing sessions.
The euro climbed against the dollar, snapping three days of
losses, in volatile trading as a showdown looms between Greece
and monetary authorities over a bailout that would prevent a
Greek default. [USD/]
Both U.S. and Brent crude futures pulled back on news that
the European Union and IMF will not release an 8 billion euro
payment to Greece until the country has held a referendum on
the EU's latest bailout program, according to a source on the
IMF board and an EU source. [ID:nL5E7M244V]
Oil prices felt pressure on Tuesday from Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou's surprise decision to call for a
referendum on his country's bailout package.
Wednesday's report showing U.S. private employers added
more jobs than expected in October supported oil prices early,
but the lack of robust labor market growth reinforced the U.S.
Federal Reserve's view that economic progress will likely be
"frustratingly slow."
The Fed's policy statement after a two-day meeting ending
on Wednesday noted stronger economic growth in the third
quarter, but the Fed also cut its forecast for growth and
raised its predictions for unemployment.
For details, see [ID:nN1E7A01ZU] [ID:nN1E7A104G]
Adding to the volatility was the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's weekly oil inventory report showing crude
stocks rose 1.83 million barrels last week in the United
States, above analyst expectations. [EIA/S]
Gasoline stocks rose 1.36 million barrels, while distillate
stocks fell 3.58 million barrels, the EIA said.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected U.S. crude
inventories to rise by 1.1 million barrels.
Distillate stocks were seen down 1.5 million barrels and
gasoline stocks down 600,000 barrels, the forecast showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude
CLZ1 rose 32 cents, or 0.35 percent, to settle at $92.51 a
barrel, trading from $90.97 to $93.79.
* U.S. private-sector employers added 110,000 jobs in
October, beating economists' expectations, according to a
report issued by payrolls processor ADP. [ID:nEAPA20EH0]
* Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said it lifted a force majeure
on exports of Nigerian Forcados oil after repairs to a
pipeline. [ID:nL5E7M21EI]
* The October euro zone manufacturing purchasing managers
index came in at 47.1, below expectations of 47.3 which would
have been unchanged from September.
* CME Group Inc (CME.O) said it appears that any transfer
by bankrupt brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N of its
customer segregated funds happened after a CME audit last week,
and may have been designed to avoid detection. [ID:nN1E7A11I4]
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rebounded from two days of sharp losses on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it is prepared to do
more for the economy if conditions warrant, helping to stanch
the panicky reaction to Europe's debt crisis.
* Copper rallied on Wednesday as a weaker dollar prompted
buying after two days of losses and as supply constraints
boosted risk appetite, offsetting worries about a disorderly
Greek default. [MET/L]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. jobless claims weekly report due at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas
storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. October nonfarm payrolls report due at 8:30 p.m. EDT
(1230 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 92.51 0.32 0.4% 90.97 93.79 250,144 351,343
CLc2 92.35 0.30 0.3% 90.91 93.60 58,944 88,060
LCOc1 109.34 -0.20 -0.2% 108.56 111.47 226,652 239,030
RBc1 2.6272 0.0028 0.1% 2.6049 2.6879 46,802 50,362
RBc2 2.6082 0.0036 0.1% 2.5846 2.6584 31,286 26,761
HOc1 3.0007 -0.0372 -1.2% 2.9940 3.0637 58,510 66,828
HOc2 3.0003 -0.0326 -1.1% 2.9938 3.0584 33,620 22,394
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Nov 01 30D AVG Nov 01 NET CHNG
CRUDE 444,163 648,158 680,715 1,345,024 -540
RBOB 124,383 119,976 136,480 270,366 -4,052
HO 141,596 122,746 146,000 293,652 -2,016
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jim Marshall)