* ECB surprise interest rate cut boosts oil, equities

* Greece's government survival, referendum in doubt

* Coming up: EIA natgas data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday in volatile trading as investors reacted to a European Central Bank interest rate cut and a shifting prognosis for Greece's government and its plan to call a referendum on its bailout.

The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent. [ID:nF9E7L601S]

The euro rose in volatile trade, having seesawed as political chaos in Greece called into doubt a planned referendum which had been seen threatening a disorderly default and exit from the single currency.

The dollar index .DXY was weaker, but the dollar also saw choppy trading. The weaker dollar can boost dollar-denominated oil prices as it makes the commodity less expensive for consumers using other currencies.

The Greek government teetered near collapse over plans for a referendum on a euro-zone bailout, with defections from the ruling party casting doubt on whether Prime Minister George Papandreou can survive a confidence vote. [ID:nL5E7M314D]

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Papandreou at a meeting in Cannes that Athens would not receive a cent more in aid until it votes to meet its commitments to the euro zone. [ID:nL5E7M300J]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $1.17, or 1.3 percent, to $93.68 a barrel by 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT), trading from $90.87 to $94.23.

* New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell below 400,000 last week for the first time in five weeks. [ID:nN1E7A20F7]

* OPEC member Qatar is optimistic that the euro zone crisis currently dominating oil market sentiment will be resolved soon, Qatari energy minister Mohammed al-Sada said, adding that oil market fundamentals are balanced. [ID:nL5E7M32P5]

* Iran's foreign minister warned the United States that it should think twice before it enters a "collision course" with the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program. [ID:nL5E7M32TW]

* Saudi Arabia unexpectedly cut prices for most of its crude for December, helping lower costs for refiners and pressuring prices for other similar grades after spot premiums surged to a record, traders said. [ID:nL4E7M31J7]

* U.S. chain store sales continued to rise in October, but a number of early sales results missed analysts' forecasts, suggesting that shoppers remain anxious about the state of the economy. [ID:nN1E7A207T]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks were set to rise sharply at the open after the ECB surprised markets by cutting interest rates and as a Greek referendum on its euro zone membership was put into question. [.N]

* Copper turned positive and hit a session high after the ECB cut interest rates. [MET/L]

* Chaos over Greece's role in the euro zone swept financial markets, with early losses in stocks and the euro turning to gains on hopes Athens might ditch its referendum plans. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Gold turned positive with the euro on betting that a collapse of the Greek government will prevent the bailout referendum from taking place, adding to gains after the ECB rate cut. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. September factory orders at 1000 EDT are seen down 0.1 percent following a August's 0.2 percent fall.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. October nonfarm payrolls report due at 8:30 p.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday. 9:27 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 93.68 1.17 1.3% 90.87 94.23 86,242 351,343 CLc2 93.49 1.14 1.2% 90.76 94.04 26,357 88,060 LCOc1 110.27 0.93 0.9% 107.83 110.69 87,492 238,271 RBc1 2.6285 0.0013 0.1% 2.5900 2.6481 7,911 50,362 RBc2 2.6147 0.0065 0.3% 2.5721 2.6339 6,326 26,761 HOc1 3.0247 0.0240 0.8% 2.9750 3.0313 10,963 66,828 HOc2 3.0242 0.0239 0.8% 2.9755 3.0317 5,945 22,394 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose $1.17 to $93.68 a barrel by 9:27 a.m. in volume of 86,242 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)