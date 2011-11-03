Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
* ECB surprise interest rate cut boosts oil, equities
* Greece's government survival, referendum in doubt
* Coming up: EIA natgas data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday
NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday in volatile trading as investors reacted to a European Central Bank interest rate cut and a shifting prognosis for Greece's government and its plan to call a referendum on its bailout.
The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent. [ID:nF9E7L601S]
The euro rose in volatile trade, having seesawed as political chaos in Greece called into doubt a planned referendum which had been seen threatening a disorderly default and exit from the single currency.
The dollar index .DXY was weaker, but the dollar also saw choppy trading. The weaker dollar can boost dollar-denominated oil prices as it makes the commodity less expensive for consumers using other currencies.
The Greek government teetered near collapse over plans for a referendum on a euro-zone bailout, with defections from the ruling party casting doubt on whether Prime Minister George Papandreou can survive a confidence vote. [ID:nL5E7M314D]
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Papandreou at a meeting in Cannes that Athens would not receive a cent more in aid until it votes to meet its commitments to the euro zone. [ID:nL5E7M300J]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $1.17, or 1.3 percent, to $93.68 a barrel by 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT), trading from $90.87 to $94.23.
* New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell below 400,000 last week for the first time in five weeks. [ID:nN1E7A20F7]
* OPEC member Qatar is optimistic that the euro zone crisis currently dominating oil market sentiment will be resolved soon, Qatari energy minister Mohammed al-Sada said, adding that oil market fundamentals are balanced. [ID:nL5E7M32P5]
* Iran's foreign minister warned the United States that it should think twice before it enters a "collision course" with the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program. [ID:nL5E7M32TW]
* Saudi Arabia unexpectedly cut prices for most of its crude for December, helping lower costs for refiners and pressuring prices for other similar grades after spot premiums surged to a record, traders said. [ID:nL4E7M31J7]
* U.S. chain store sales continued to rise in October, but a number of early sales results missed analysts' forecasts, suggesting that shoppers remain anxious about the state of the economy. [ID:nN1E7A207T]
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks were set to rise sharply at the open after the ECB surprised markets by cutting interest rates and as a Greek referendum on its euro zone membership was put into question. [.N]
* Copper turned positive and hit a session high after the ECB cut interest rates. [MET/L]
* Chaos over Greece's role in the euro zone swept financial markets, with early losses in stocks and the euro turning to gains on hopes Athens might ditch its referendum plans. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Gold turned positive with the euro on betting that a collapse of the Greek government will prevent the bailout referendum from taking place, adding to gains after the ECB rate cut. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. September factory orders at 1000 EDT are seen down 0.1 percent following a August's 0.2 percent fall.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. October nonfarm payrolls report due at 8:30 p.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday. 9:27 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 93.68 1.17 1.3% 90.87 94.23 86,242 351,343 CLc2 93.49 1.14 1.2% 90.76 94.04 26,357 88,060 LCOc1 110.27 0.93 0.9% 107.83 110.69 87,492 238,271 RBc1 2.6285 0.0013 0.1% 2.5900 2.6481 7,911 50,362 RBc2 2.6147 0.0065 0.3% 2.5721 2.6339 6,326 26,761 HOc1 3.0247 0.0240 0.8% 2.9750 3.0313 10,963 66,828 HOc2 3.0242 0.0239 0.8% 2.9755 3.0317 5,945 22,394 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose $1.17 to $93.68 a barrel by 9:27 a.m. in volume of 86,242 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.