Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
* Possibility Greece may avoid referendum boosts oil
* European Central Bank cuts interest rate
* Coming up: US Oct nonfarm payrolls 8:30 a.m. EDT Friday
NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. crude futures rose a second straight session on Thursday as fresh indications Greece will avoid a nationwide referendum on its bailout and a surprise European Central Bank interest rate cut pushed oil and equities higher.
Greece's teetering government backed away from a proposed referendum on staying in the euro on Thursday, while European leaders talked for the first time of a possible Greek exit to preserve the single currency. [ID:nL5E7M300J]
The European Central Bank cut interest rates by a quarter point to 1.25 percent in a surprise move and ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro zone could subside into a "mild recession" in the latter part of 2011. [ID:nL5E7M34IZ]
Investor attention on Friday will be on the U.S. October nonfarm payrolls report, with the Reuters survey of experts expecting 95,000 jobs to have been added last month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $1.56, or 1.69 percent, to settle at $94.07 a barrel, having traded from $90.87 to $94.61, only 21 cents under front-month crude's 200-day moving average at $94.82.
* U.S. initial jobless claims fell below 400,000 last week for the first time in five weeks. [ID:nN1E7A20F7]
* U.S. factory orders rose in September and capital spending plans by businesses rose. [ID:nN1E7A20F7]
* The Institute for Supply Management said its services index eased in October and was less than economists' forecasts. [ID:nN1E7A20F7]
* OPEC member Qatar is optimistic that the euro zone crisis currently will be resolved soon, Qatari energy minister Mohammed al-Sada said, adding that oil market fundamentals are balanced. [ID:nL5E7M32P5]
* Iran's foreign minister warned the United States that it should think twice before it enters a "collision course" with the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program. [ID:nL5E7M32TW]
* Saudi Arabia unexpectedly cut prices for most of its crude for December, helping lower costs for refiners and pressuring prices for other similar grades after spot premiums surged to a record, traders said. [ID:nL4E7M31J7]
* Trade in call options saw a marked increase, as traders sought to lock in higher prices at the end of the year. [ID:nN1E7A21WU]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro gained versus the dollar and yen as optimism that Greece will not hold a referendum on its bailout package outweighed the ECB interest rate cut. [USD/]
* Copper edged up in choppy trade on hopes Greece will abandon plans to hold a referendum and after the ECB rate cut instilled greater confidence. [MET/L]
* U.S. stocks rallied for a second day as Greece backed away from a proposed referendum that threatened its membership in the euro. [.N]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. October nonfarm payrolls report due at 8:30 p.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 94.07 1.56 1.7% 90.87 94.61 283,671 265,626 CLc2 93.91 1.56 1.7% 90.76 94.42 70,871 64,285 LCOc1 110.83 1.49 1.4% 107.83 111.24 215,098 238,271 RBc1 2.6418 0.0146 0.6% 2.5900 2.6543 36,711 66,880 RBc2 2.6266 0.0184 0.7% 2.5721 2.6367 25,170 33,941 HOc1 3.0381 0.0374 1.3% 2.9750 3.0536 43,417 74,438 HOc2 3.0369 0.0366 1.2% 2.9755 3.0509 19,271 37,891 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Nov 02 30D AVG Nov 02 NET CHNG CRUDE 513,374 491,425 679,853 1,339,082 5,942 RBOB 91,652 152,918 136,480 270,366 -4,052 HO 95,225 167,405 146,000 293,652 -2,016 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.