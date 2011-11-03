* Possibility Greece may avoid referendum boosts oil

* European Central Bank cuts interest rate

* Coming up: US Oct nonfarm payrolls 8:30 a.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. crude futures rose a second straight session on Thursday as fresh indications Greece will avoid a nationwide referendum on its bailout and a surprise European Central Bank interest rate cut pushed oil and equities higher.

Greece's teetering government backed away from a proposed referendum on staying in the euro on Thursday, while European leaders talked for the first time of a possible Greek exit to preserve the single currency. [ID:nL5E7M300J]

The European Central Bank cut interest rates by a quarter point to 1.25 percent in a surprise move and ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro zone could subside into a "mild recession" in the latter part of 2011. [ID:nL5E7M34IZ]

Investor attention on Friday will be on the U.S. October nonfarm payrolls report, with the Reuters survey of experts expecting 95,000 jobs to have been added last month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $1.56, or 1.69 percent, to settle at $94.07 a barrel, having traded from $90.87 to $94.61, only 21 cents under front-month crude's 200-day moving average at $94.82.

* U.S. initial jobless claims fell below 400,000 last week for the first time in five weeks. [ID:nN1E7A20F7]

* U.S. factory orders rose in September and capital spending plans by businesses rose. [ID:nN1E7A20F7]

* The Institute for Supply Management said its services index eased in October and was less than economists' forecasts. [ID:nN1E7A20F7]

* OPEC member Qatar is optimistic that the euro zone crisis currently will be resolved soon, Qatari energy minister Mohammed al-Sada said, adding that oil market fundamentals are balanced. [ID:nL5E7M32P5]

* Iran's foreign minister warned the United States that it should think twice before it enters a "collision course" with the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program. [ID:nL5E7M32TW]

* Saudi Arabia unexpectedly cut prices for most of its crude for December, helping lower costs for refiners and pressuring prices for other similar grades after spot premiums surged to a record, traders said. [ID:nL4E7M31J7]

* Trade in call options saw a marked increase, as traders sought to lock in higher prices at the end of the year. [ID:nN1E7A21WU]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro gained versus the dollar and yen as optimism that Greece will not hold a referendum on its bailout package outweighed the ECB interest rate cut. [USD/]

* Copper edged up in choppy trade on hopes Greece will abandon plans to hold a referendum and after the ECB rate cut instilled greater confidence. [MET/L]

* U.S. stocks rallied for a second day as Greece backed away from a proposed referendum that threatened its membership in the euro. [.N]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. October nonfarm payrolls report due at 8:30 p.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 94.07 1.56 1.7% 90.87 94.61 283,671 265,626 CLc2 93.91 1.56 1.7% 90.76 94.42 70,871 64,285 LCOc1 110.83 1.49 1.4% 107.83 111.24 215,098 238,271 RBc1 2.6418 0.0146 0.6% 2.5900 2.6543 36,711 66,880 RBc2 2.6266 0.0184 0.7% 2.5721 2.6367 25,170 33,941 HOc1 3.0381 0.0374 1.3% 2.9750 3.0536 43,417 74,438 HOc2 3.0369 0.0366 1.2% 2.9755 3.0509 19,271 37,891 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 02 30D AVG Nov 02 NET CHNG CRUDE 513,374 491,425 679,853 1,339,082 5,942 RBOB 91,652 152,918 136,480 270,366 -4,052 HO 95,225 167,405 146,000 293,652 -2,016 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)