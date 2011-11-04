* Greece dropped referendum plan, supportive to oil

* Wrangling over EU debt turmoil keeps investors cautious

* Coming up: US Oct nonfarm payrolls 8:30 a.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. crude futures edged up on Friday, hanging on to earlier gains as investors eyed the European Union efforts to tackle the region's debt crisis and with a key report on nonfarm payrolls in the United States on tap.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou faces a cliff-hanger confidence vote after his plan for a referendum on an EU/IMF bailout backfired spectacularly. [ID:nL6E7M4019]

The chances of the referendum being held dwindled to almost nothing on Thursday. Papandreou offered to drop the idea if the conservative opposition backed the bailout in parliament.

Italy, also under pressure from financial markets and European peers, has agreed to have the IMF and the EU monitor its progress with reforms of pensions, labor markets and privatization, senior EU sources said. [ID:nL6E7M40XN]

Investors awaited the closely watched U.S. October nonfarm payrolls due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday. The report is expected to show 95,000 were added, after September's 103,000 gain. No change is expected the 9.1 percent unemployment rate from September.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose 17 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $94.24 a barrel by 8:19 a.m. EDT (1219 GMT), trading from $93.60 to $94.93.

* The jump in oil prices in the past year is adding to concern about the economy, according to a draft of the International Energy Agency's 2011 World Energy Outlook, which also raised its view of long-run prices. [ID:nL5E7M351Q]

* The IEA draft dated July 2011, obtained by Reuters ahead of the publication next week, assumes nominal oil prices of $114 a barrel in 2015 and $212 in 2035. [ID:nL5E7M351Q]

* Up to 50,000 former customers of bankrupt broker MF Global must post around $1 billion in additional collateral to new brokers almost overnight, or be forced out of their trades. [ID:nN1E7A2285]

* French company Total's ( TOTF.PA ) offshore production in Libya has reached the same levels as before an uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, and would soon start production onshore, a senior company official said. [ID:nL6E7M41M4]

* China's top refiners have bought about 320,000 tonnes of diesel to cover domestic shortages, traders said. [ID:nL4E7M406W]

* Euro zone September producer prices rose 0.3 percent, more than the expected 0.2 percent.

* German September industrial orders fell 4.3 percent, steeper than the 0.1 percent fall expected and August's 1.4 percent decline.

MARKETS NEWS

* World stocks rose and the euro was boosted by expectations that Greece will avoid a referendum on a new bailout package, easing concerns about the future of the euro zone. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Gold pulled back, but prices held near their highest in six weeks due to the uncertainty surrounding Greece and the euro zone. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. October nonfarm payrolls at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. 8:19 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 94.24 0.17 0.2% 93.60 94.93 36,671 265,626 CLc2 94.09 0.18 0.2% 93.47 94.75 12,263 64,285 LCOc1 111.49 0.66 0.6% 110.30 112.30 62,467 224,717 RBc1 2.6571 0.0153 0.6% 2.6330 2.6730 1,589 66,880 RBc2 2.6400 0.0134 0.5% 2.6265 2.6552 724 33,941 HOc1 3.0673 0.0292 1.0% 3.0324 3.079 2,830 74,438 HOc2 3.0723 0.0354 1.2% 3.0365 3.0769 1,184 37,891 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose 17 cents to $94.24 a barrel by 8:19 a.m. in volume of 36,671 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)