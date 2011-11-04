* Greece dropped referendum plan, supportive to oil
* Wrangling over EU debt turmoil keeps investors cautious
NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. crude futures edged up on
Friday, hanging on to earlier gains as investors eyed the
European Union efforts to tackle the region's debt crisis and
with a key report on nonfarm payrolls in the United States on
tap.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou faces a cliff-hanger
confidence vote after his plan for a referendum on an EU/IMF
bailout backfired spectacularly. [ID:nL6E7M4019]
The chances of the referendum being held dwindled to almost
nothing on Thursday. Papandreou offered to drop the idea if the
conservative opposition backed the bailout in parliament.
Italy, also under pressure from financial markets and
European peers, has agreed to have the IMF and the EU monitor
its progress with reforms of pensions, labor markets and
privatization, senior EU sources said. [ID:nL6E7M40XN]
Investors awaited the closely watched U.S. October nonfarm
payrolls due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday. The report
is expected to show 95,000 were added, after September's
103,000 gain. No change is expected the 9.1 percent
unemployment rate from September.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude
CLZ1 rose 17 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $94.24 a barrel by
8:19 a.m. EDT (1219 GMT), trading from $93.60 to $94.93.
* The jump in oil prices in the past year is adding to
concern about the economy, according to a draft of the
International Energy Agency's 2011 World Energy Outlook, which
also raised its view of long-run prices. [ID:nL5E7M351Q]
* The IEA draft dated July 2011, obtained by Reuters ahead
of the publication next week, assumes nominal oil prices of
$114 a barrel in 2015 and $212 in 2035. [ID:nL5E7M351Q]
* Up to 50,000 former customers of bankrupt broker MF
Global must post around $1 billion in additional collateral to
new brokers almost overnight, or be forced out of their trades.
[ID:nN1E7A2285]
* French company Total's (TOTF.PA) offshore production in
Libya has reached the same levels as before an uprising that
toppled Muammar Gaddafi, and would soon start production
onshore, a senior company official said. [ID:nL6E7M41M4]
* China's top refiners have bought about 320,000 tonnes of
diesel to cover domestic shortages, traders said.
[ID:nL4E7M406W]
* Euro zone September producer prices rose 0.3 percent,
more than the expected 0.2 percent.
* German September industrial orders fell 4.3 percent,
steeper than the 0.1 percent fall expected and August's 1.4
percent decline.
MARKETS NEWS
* World stocks rose and the euro was boosted by
expectations that Greece will avoid a referendum on a new
bailout package, easing concerns about the future of the euro
zone. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Gold pulled back, but prices held near their highest in
six weeks due to the uncertainty surrounding Greece and the
euro zone. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. October nonfarm payrolls at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)
on Friday.
* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions
data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
8:19 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 94.24 0.17 0.2% 93.60 94.93 36,671 265,626
CLc2 94.09 0.18 0.2% 93.47 94.75 12,263 64,285
LCOc1 111.49 0.66 0.6% 110.30 112.30 62,467 224,717
RBc1 2.6571 0.0153 0.6% 2.6330 2.6730 1,589 66,880
RBc2 2.6400 0.0134 0.5% 2.6265 2.6552 724 33,941
HOc1 3.0673 0.0292 1.0% 3.0324 3.079 2,830 74,438
HOc2 3.0723 0.0354 1.2% 3.0365 3.0769 1,184 37,891
* NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose 17 cents to $94.24
a barrel by 8:19 a.m. in volume of 36,671 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)