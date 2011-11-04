* Greece drops referendum, awaits confidence vote

* Dollar down vs euro, curbs pep for risky assets

* Some bright lining on U.S. jobs data boosts oil

* CFTC: Speculators trim bullish NYMEX crude bets

* Coming up: API stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday

NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. crude futures rose for a third day Friday after an encouraging October U.S. jobs report, but gains were curbed as an upcoming confidence vote on the Greek government raised more worries about euro zone debt.

U.S. December crude hit the week's high at $94.93 on Friday and settled at the highest level since Aug. 1, extending gains for the fifth straight week.

U.S. jobs data was mixed, but overall it pointed to some improvement in the still-weak labor market and added to recent signs that recession risks were fading, analysts said.

The Greek confidence vote scheduled Friday night kept investors across markets edgy. Wall Street retreated while copper and gold, both major commodities bellwethers, dropped.

Crude futures had risen early, after Greece junked a plan to hold a referendum on an EU/IMF bailout deal, but optimism was clouded as analysts declared the confidence vote outcome too tight to forecast. [ID:nL6E7M4019]

U.S. crude futures trading volume was light, hitting 463,657 conracts for the day, 31 percent below their 30-day average, according to Reuters data.

Some traders attributed the lower volume partly to the fact that there was no sign yet of a broad liquidation of accounts at bankrupt MF Global. For details, see [ID:n1E7A30X8]

With a light U.S. economic data calender next week, analysts expected euro zone headlines to keep oil markets volatile.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 settled at $94.26 a barrel, up 19 cents or 0.2 percent, the highest front-month close since Aug. 1. For the week front-month crude was up 94 cents, or 1.01 percent, gaining for a fifth week in a row.

* In London, ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 settled at $111.97, rising $1.14, or 1.03 percent, the highest close since Oct. 27. For the week, front-month Brent LCOc1 rose $2.06, or 1.87 percent, gaining a second straight week.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $17.71 at the close, from $16.76 on Thursday. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX December RBOB RBZ1 settled up up 2.16 cents or 0.82 percent, at $2.6634. a gallon. For the week, front-month RBOB fell 1.88 cents, or 0.7 percent, falling for the third consecutive week.

* NYMEX December heating oil HOZ1 closed up 3.26 cents, or 1.07 percent, at $3.0707 a barrel. For the week, front-month heating oil rose 1.15 cents, up a second straight week.

* Speculators reduced their net long positions in NYMEX crude oil and options positions in the week to Nov. 1 by 7,064 contracts to 190,216, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 80,000 last month, U.S. Labor Department data showed, below economists' expectations for a gain of 95,000 and a slowdown from September. [ID:nN1E7A21ET]

* But employers added 102,000 more jobs than previously estimated in August and September, and the unemployment rate edged down to 9 percent from 9.1 percent.

* The International Energy Agency, in a draft of its 2011 World Energy Outlook that Reuters obtained before publication next week, assumes nominal oil prices of $114 a barrel in 2015 and $212 in 2035. [ID:nL5E7M351Q] [ID:nL6E7M42Q2]

* China's top refineries plan to raise their crude oil throughput in November to the highest level in a year as state oil firms rev up operations amid domestic diesel shortages and the restart of a key plant after maintenance. [ID:nL4E7M114S]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. equities fell, ending four weeks of back-to-back gains as political instability resurfaced in Europe and investors braced fopr a confidence vote for the Greek government. [.N]

* The euro fell 2.8 percent against the U.S. dollar this week, its worst weekly performance since mid-September amid fears about Greece, the euro zone and the global economy. In late trading the greenback was up 0.32 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Copper eased as demand products dimmed and new dboutg arose about Europe's bailout package ahead of the confidence vote. [MET/L]

* Gold fell in one of its quietest trading day as the metal tracked riskier assets on fresh worries about the euro zone rescue fund and the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT), Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 94.26 0.19 0.2% 92.87 94.93 270,125 299,987 CLc2 94.19 0.28 0.3% 92.79 94.75 76,370 75,618 LCOc1 111.97 1.14 1.0% 110.30 112.39 173,065 224,717 RBc1 2.6634 0.0216 0.8% 2.6330 2.6889 27,566 53,362 RBc2 2.6480 0.0214 0.8% 2.6216 2.6729 19,212 28,856 HOc1 3.0707 0.0326 1.1% 3.0324 3.0832 29,236 57,869 HOc2 3.0699 0.0330 1.1% 3.0365 3.0800 11,586 22,229 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 03 30D AVG Nov 03 NET CHNG CRUDE 463,657 552,872 672,066 1,349,766 -10,684 RBOB 66,712 116,923 136,735 264,050 -2,705 HO 60,492 119,397 144,854 294,661 -971 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)