* Investors eye Italy, EU attempts to tackle debt woes

* Speculators up net long positions in Brent, gas oil-ICE

* Brent premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R strengthens

* Coming up: API stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday

NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. crude fluctuated either side of unchanged in choppy trading on Monday, eyeing the euro zone debt crisis and with the dollar's strength and weaker equities also helping curb gains.

Investors' caution persisted as the focus in Europe's debt crisis began to shift from Greece to Italy.

Traders also said Brent futures' premium to their U.S. counterpoint CL-LCO1=R was being pushed higher, above $18 a barrel and back toward $20 a barrel, after the recent slide to just above $16.

Brent's higher value found support from continued North Sea supply disruptions and expectations for more buying from European refiners returning units from maintenance.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has dismissed rumors that he was about to resign, a senior lawmaker in his ruling center-right coalition said. Separately, Italian news agency ANSA quoted Berlusconi, also dismissing the talk as baseless. [ID:nR1E7LJ00Y]

Greek political leaders were set to choose who will lead a new coalition and push through a bailout before the country runs out of money in mid-December, with local media naming former ECB deputy head Lucas Papademos as front-runner for the job. [ID:nL6E7M707J]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 slipped 13 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $94.13 a barrel by 8:50 a.m. EST (1350 GMT), trading from $93.23 to $94.96.

* At least one Chinese refiner has bought extra crude for December from Saudi Arabia and the kingdom will supply full contracted volumes to at least six Asian term buyers, industry sources said. [ID:nL4E7M70MS]

* Syrian forces shot dead at least 13 civilians on Sunday in a military assault on the restive city of Homs and in attacks on pro-democracy demonstrations that erupted after prayers marking the main Muslim feast, activists said. [ID:nL6E7M608I]

* Speculators raised their net long positions in Brent and gas oil futures and options in the week to Nov. 1, data from the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) showed. [ID:nL6E7M71TZ]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures fell as political turmoil in Italy sparked worry the euro-zone debt crisis could consume the region's third largest economy. [.N]

* The euro and world stocks fell as political uncertainty in Italy fueled concern the euro-zone debt crisis could engulf the bloc's third biggest economy, prompting investors to cut exposure to riskier assets. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Copper fell nearly 2 percent, with investors struggling to see better demand prospects as economic and political difficulties in Greece and Italy fueled concern about Europe's debt crisis is unraveling. [MET/L]

* Gold rose more than 1 percent as investors piled into the traditional safe haven asset as Europe's debt crisis intensified on concerns about political instability in Italy and Greece. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute oil data due at 4:30 EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), Wednesday. 8:50 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 94.13 -0.13 -0.1% 93.23 94.96 50,716 299,987 CLc2 94.14 -0.05 -0.1% 93.14 94.89 13,418 75,618 LCOc1 112.90 0.93 0.8% 111.26 113.36 48,127 178,385 RBc1 2.6852 0.0218 0.8% 2.6606 2.7031 2,999 53,362 RBc2 2.6675 0.0195 0.7% 2.6418 2.6828 2,072 28,856 HOc1 3.0882 0.0175 0.6% 3.0577 3.0999 3,829 57,869 HOc2 3.0862 0.0163 0.5% 3.0575 3.0990 2,047 22,229 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 fell 13 cents to $94.13 a barrel by 8:50 a.m. in volume of 50,716 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)