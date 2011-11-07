* Investors eye Italy, EU attempts to tackle debt woes

* Brent premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R strengthens

* Upcoming IAEA report stirs worries on Iran nuclear aims

* Coming up: API stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday

NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. crude futures were up for the fourth straight day on Monday to settle at a 14-week high on hopes Greece and Italy could resolve their debt troubles and on renewed concerns about Iran's nuclear program.

U.S. crude also gained on further technical strength, analysts said. Since prices broke above the psychological level of $90 per barrel on Oct. 24, front-month U.S. crude has gained more than $8, or 9 percent.

Over the weekend, the Greek government led by Prime Minister George Papandreou survived a no-confidence vote and Papandreou later agreed to step down. A new crisis coalition is hoped to push through parliamentary approval of a euro zone bailout deal. [ID:nL6E7M707J] [ID:A8E7M5021]

In Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi defied pressure to resign after Italian government bond yields rose to their highest since 1997, approaching levels deemed unsustainable. [ID:nL6E7M7283]

Berlusconi's departure, if it happened, was deemed the only way to reduce pressure on Italian bonds.

Iran's dispute with the West over Tehran's nuclear program heated up ahead of a report from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency that is expected to show the program is geared toward making weapons. [ID:nL6E7M604X]

Oil investors next focus is on weekly inventory reports, with industry data from the American Petroleum Institute due on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT).

A Reuters poll forecast that domestic crude stocks rose 300,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 4. Distillate stocks fell 1.7 million barrels and gasoline stocks added 300,000 barrels, the poll also showed. [EIA/S]

European clients of failed brokerage MF Global were frustrated at the slow transfer of accounts to new brokers while U.S. traders saw limited disruption from margin calls after exchanges relaxed collateral rules. [ID:nL4E7M70B1]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 settled at $95.52 a barrel, gaining $1.26, or 1.34 percent, the highest close since July 29's $95.70. CLc1. In post-settlement trading, the contract rose to a session high $96.11, highest since Aug. 1.

* In London, ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 closed at $114.56 a barrel, up $2.59, or 2.31 percent, the highest settlement since Oct. 14, when front-month Brent closed at $114.68. LCOc1. In post-settlement trading, the contract extended the day's high to $115.23, highest since Sept. 15.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $19.04, from $17.71 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R

* Crude trading volumes were light with U.S. dealings down 13 percent from the 30-day average. In London, crude volume was down 20 percent from the 30-day average.

* NYMEX December heating oil HOZ1 settled at $3.1198 a gallon, gaining 4.91 cents, or 1.6 percent, the highest close since July 22, 2011's $3.1280.

* NYMEX December RBOB RBZ1 closed at $2.7282 a gallon, up 6.48 cents, or 2.43 percent, the highest settlement since Oct. 27's $2.7420.

* Workers at Brazil's state oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) said they will go on strike for an indefinite period starting Nov. 16 to demand safer working conditions and better pay, a conflict that could affect global oil prices.[ID:nN1E7A619J]

* U.S. demand for heating oil this week will average 18.2 percent below normal, while heating demand for natural gas will average 12.3 percent below normal, the National Weather Service forecast. Overall, U.S. heating demand this week would be 11.7 percent below normal, the NWS said. [ID:nL4E7M72IR]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street edged up in light trading with investors focusing on headlines coming from Europe. [.N]

* The euro fell against the dollar and looked set to weaken further as soaring Italian bond yields and political turmoil stoked fears the euro zone debt crisis might engulf the region's third largest economy. [USD/]

* Copper fell for a second day as investors worried about the political and economic instability in Italy. [MET/L]

* Gold rose more than 2 percent on technical buying and on fear that Italy's problems may worsen the euro zone debt crisis. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 95.52 1.26 1.3% 93.23 96.11 290,453 295,457 CLc2 95.45 1.26 1.3% 93.14 96.04 93,413 86,890 LCOc1 114.56 2.59 2.3% 111.26 115.23 176,600 178,385 RBc1 2.7282 0.0648 2.4% 2.6606 2.7443 37,597 46,204 RBc2 2.7125 0.0645 2.4% 2.6418 2.7276 24,673 23,084 HOc1 3.1198 0.0491 1.6% 3.0577 3.1344 42,743 37,951 HOc2 3.1192 0.0493 1.6% 3.0575 3.1331 21,223 12,888 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 04 30D AVG Nov 04 NET CHNG CRUDE 576,129 517,985 662,744 1,347,739 2,027 RBOB 85,961 91,548 134,894 267,726 3,676 HO 92,907 71,736 141,551 294,710 49 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)