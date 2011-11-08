* Italy takes center stage in euro zone debt drama
* IAEA report seen intensifying Iran nuclear dispute
* Coming up: EIA short-term outlook, noon EST Tuesday
NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. crude futures rose on
Tuesday as the approaching winter fuels season for the Northern
hemisphere and the West's concerns about Iran's nuclear program
provided a lift to oil prices while Europe continued to attempt
to tackle its regional debt crisis.
Investors continued to eye the euro zone debt saga as
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's reform-shy
government attempted to hold together and debt-crippled
Greece's leaders struggled to form a unity government.
European shares climbed and Wall Street was set to join in
as positive corporate earnings allowed investors to look beyond
the euro zone debt crisis and lawmakers in Rome neared a vote
on budget reform and public finances. [MKTS/GLOB]
A U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency report due this
week is expected to show recent activity in Iran aimed at
developing nuclear bombs, including intelligence about computer
modeling of such weapons, Western diplomats said.
Analysts and brokers said the potential intensification of
the dispute over Iran's nuclear program raises the geopolitical
risk premium for oil, especially for Brent, since the U.S. does
not import Iranian crude and has become less dependent on oil
from the region because of Canada's exports.
The controversy over Iran's nuclear efforts come as Syria
continues to experience unrest and violent response by the
government.
More than 3,500 people have been killed in Syria's
crackdown on protesters, the United Nations said, as the
military pressed its campaign to put down resistance against
President Bashar al-Assad's rule in the city of Homs.
Oil investors awaited weekly snapshots of U.S. oil
inventories, with industry group American Petroleum Institute's
report due first at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday.
Crude oil and gasoline inventories were expected to be up
slightly, by 300,000 barrels, while distillate stocks were
expected to have fallen 1.7 million barrels, a Reuters survey
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's report follows
on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude
CLZ1 rose $1.10, or 1.1 percent to $96.62 a barrel by 9:08
a.m. EST (1408 GMT), trading from $95.23 to $96.64.
* Germany's September trade surplus rose to 15.3 billion
euros from a revised 13.8 billion euros in August.
* U.S. gasoline prices continued to drop in last week,
falling nearly 3 cents a gallon, the Energy Department said.
The U.S. diesel retail price fell 0.5 cent to $3.89 a gallon,
but was still up 77 cents from a year earlier. [ID:nN1E7A61PU]
* China's annual inflation is expected to have eased to 5.5
percent in October, a third straight monthly decline after a
three-year high of 6.5 percent in July. [ID:nL4E7M80ZK]
The world will have to wait at least 10 years before seeing
big supplies of tight oil similar to the U.S. shale gas
revolution, OPEC said in a report, but reserves of tight oil
could eventually rival the conventional oil reserves of Saudi
Arabia. [ID:nL6E7M82M9]
MARKETS NEWS
* Gold came under pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar, but
the bullion price still traded around its highest in a month
and a half as investor unease deepened over the threat of the
euro zone debt crisis to the regional economy. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration's short-term
outlook due at noon EST Tuesday.
* American Petroleum Institute oil data due at 4:30 EST
(2130 GMT) on Tuesday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum
inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), Wednesday.
9:08 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 96.62 1.10 1.1% 95.23 96.64 43,763 295,457
CLc2 96.52 1.07 1.1% 95.15 96.53 11,629 86,890
LCOc1 116.08 1.52 1.3% 114.20 116.19 76,855 186,133
RBc1 2.7359 0.0072 0.3% 2.7230 2.7585 7,595 46,204
RBc2 2.7239 0.0114 0.4% 2.7074 2.7398 7,041 23,084
HOc1 3.1502 0.0304 1.0% 3.1149 3.1572 9,915 37,951
HOc2 3.1512 0.0320 1.0% 3.1153 3.1560 5,056 12,888
* NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose $1.10 to $96.62 a
barrel by 9:08 a.m. in volume of 43,763 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)