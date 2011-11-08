* Italy takes center stage in euro zone debt drama

* IAEA report seen intensifying Iran nuclear dispute

* Coming up: EIA short-term outlook, noon EST Tuesday

NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday as the approaching winter fuels season for the Northern hemisphere and the West's concerns about Iran's nuclear program provided a lift to oil prices while Europe continued to attempt to tackle its regional debt crisis.

Investors continued to eye the euro zone debt saga as Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's reform-shy government attempted to hold together and debt-crippled Greece's leaders struggled to form a unity government. [ID:nL6E7M82XF]

European shares climbed and Wall Street was set to join in as positive corporate earnings allowed investors to look beyond the euro zone debt crisis and lawmakers in Rome neared a vote on budget reform and public finances. [MKTS/GLOB]

A U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency report due this week is expected to show recent activity in Iran aimed at developing nuclear bombs, including intelligence about computer modeling of such weapons, Western diplomats said. [ID:nL6E7M82WS]

Analysts and brokers said the potential intensification of the dispute over Iran's nuclear program raises the geopolitical risk premium for oil, especially for Brent, since the U.S. does not import Iranian crude and has become less dependent on oil from the region because of Canada's exports.

The controversy over Iran's nuclear efforts come as Syria continues to experience unrest and violent response by the government.

More than 3,500 people have been killed in Syria's crackdown on protesters, the United Nations said, as the military pressed its campaign to put down resistance against President Bashar al-Assad's rule in the city of Homs. [ID:nL6E7M82WH]

Oil investors awaited weekly snapshots of U.S. oil inventories, with industry group American Petroleum Institute's report due first at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday.

Crude oil and gasoline inventories were expected to be up slightly, by 300,000 barrels, while distillate stocks were expected to have fallen 1.7 million barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts on Monday showed. [ID:nN9E7IJ005]

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's report follows on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $1.10, or 1.1 percent to $96.62 a barrel by 9:08 a.m. EST (1408 GMT), trading from $95.23 to $96.64.

* Germany's September trade surplus rose to 15.3 billion euros from a revised 13.8 billion euros in August.

* U.S. gasoline prices continued to drop in last week, falling nearly 3 cents a gallon, the Energy Department said. The U.S. diesel retail price fell 0.5 cent to $3.89 a gallon, but was still up 77 cents from a year earlier. [ID:nN1E7A61PU]

* China's annual inflation is expected to have eased to 5.5 percent in October, a third straight monthly decline after a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July. [ID:nL4E7M80ZK]

The world will have to wait at least 10 years before seeing big supplies of tight oil similar to the U.S. shale gas revolution, OPEC said in a report, but reserves of tight oil could eventually rival the conventional oil reserves of Saudi Arabia. [ID:nL6E7M82M9]

MARKETS NEWS

* Gold came under pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar, but the bullion price still traded around its highest in a month and a half as investor unease deepened over the threat of the euro zone debt crisis to the regional economy. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's short-term outlook due at noon EST Tuesday.

* American Petroleum Institute oil data due at 4:30 EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), Wednesday. 9:08 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 96.62 1.10 1.1% 95.23 96.64 43,763 295,457 CLc2 96.52 1.07 1.1% 95.15 96.53 11,629 86,890 LCOc1 116.08 1.52 1.3% 114.20 116.19 76,855 186,133 RBc1 2.7359 0.0072 0.3% 2.7230 2.7585 7,595 46,204 RBc2 2.7239 0.0114 0.4% 2.7074 2.7398 7,041 23,084 HOc1 3.1502 0.0304 1.0% 3.1149 3.1572 9,915 37,951 HOc2 3.1512 0.0320 1.0% 3.1153 3.1560 5,056 12,888 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose $1.10 to $96.62 a barrel by 9:08 a.m. in volume of 43,763 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)