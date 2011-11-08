* Euro rallies on news Italy PM Berlusconi to resign
* IAEA report raises more worries on Iran nuclear goals
NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. crude oil futures rose for
a fifth straight day on Tuesday, as some political clarity
emerged in Italy on news that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
will resign and amid concerns about Iran's nuclear program.
The euro rallied against the dollar on the news from Italy,
further improving investor's appetite for risk as Berlusconi's
departure is seen paving the way for resolving the country's
problems with government finances. [USD/]
Berlusconi said he would step down, confirming a statement
from President Giorgio Napolitano, as soon as parliament passed
budget reforms demanded by European leaders to help contain the
euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nL6EM8152]
The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency issued a much
anticipated report on Iran's nuclear program, saying Tehran
appeared to have worked on designing an atomic bomb and may
still be conducting relevant research. [ID:nL6E7M84XI]
Analysts said that, while speculation in recent days on
what the U.N. report would say somewhat diluted its impact on
oil prices, investors were worried that it could heighten
Middle East tensions, particularly on how Israel, for example,
may react.
Investors shrugged off a U.S. Energy Information
Administration report lowering its world oil consumption growth
forecast this year and next. [ID:nN1E7A710J]
Traders await the weekly U.S. petroleum inventory report
from the American Petroleum Institute, due at 4:30 p.m. EST
(2130 GMT).
An expanded Reuters poll ahead of the report called for a
400,000 barrel build in crude stockpiles for last week, a
300,000 barrel increase in gasoline supplies and a 2.0 million
barrel drawdown in distillate stocks. [EIA/S]
The government's stockpiles data follow Wednesday morning.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December
delivery CLZ1 settled at $96.80 a barrel, rising $1.28 or
1.34 percent, the highest front-month close since July 28's
settlement at $97.44.
* In London, ICE December Brent crude LCOZ1 settled at
$115.00, gaining 44 cents or 0.38 percent, highest for a
front-month contract since Sept. 15's close at $115.34.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $18.20,
from $19.04 on Tuesday. CL-LCO1=R
* OPEC said it expects world oil demand to rise 1.9 million
barrels per day to 92.9 million bpd by 2015, but Europe's
sovereign debt crisis and the slowing global economy point to
downside risks for oil consumption, it said. [ID:nL6E7M83ZL]
* Oil refiners in Europe and the United States can expect
no significant improvement in profitability over the next few
years as global over-capacity increases, OPEC said.
[ID:nL6E7M84EB]
* China's annual inflation rate likely cooled to 5.5
percent in October, data is expected to show on Wednesday, a
Reuters poll showed. If so, it would be the third monthly
decline from July's three-year peak though that would still be
insufficient to call for substantial monetary policy easing.
[ID:nL6E7M8088]
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. equities closed higher as investors saw Berlusconi's
offer to resign as a way to find a solution to the credit
crisis in the euro zone. [.N]
* Copper rose back to positive territory late in the day,
tracing the euro's recovery against the dollar, after the news
of Berlusconi's resignation. [MET/L]
* Gold fell after trading above $1,800 an ounce for the
first time in seven weeks as news that Berlusconi will resign
improved the picture for euro zone investment risk. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* The International Energy Agency releases its monthly Oil
Market Report, Thursday.
