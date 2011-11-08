* Euro rallies on news Italy PM Berlusconi to resign

* IAEA report raises more worries on Iran nuclear goals

* Coming up: U.S. EIA stocks data, 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday

NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. crude oil futures rose for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, as some political clarity emerged in Italy on news that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will resign and amid concerns about Iran's nuclear program.

The euro rallied against the dollar on the news from Italy, further improving investor's appetite for risk as Berlusconi's departure is seen paving the way for resolving the country's problems with government finances. [USD/]

Berlusconi said he would step down, confirming a statement from President Giorgio Napolitano, as soon as parliament passed budget reforms demanded by European leaders to help contain the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nL6EM8152]

The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency issued a much anticipated report on Iran's nuclear program, saying Tehran appeared to have worked on designing an atomic bomb and may still be conducting relevant research. [ID:nL6E7M84XI]

Analysts said that, while speculation in recent days on what the U.N. report would say somewhat diluted its impact on oil prices, investors were worried that it could heighten Middle East tensions, particularly on how Israel, for example, may react.

Investors shrugged off a U.S. Energy Information Administration report lowering its world oil consumption growth forecast this year and next. [ID:nN1E7A710J]

Traders await the weekly U.S. petroleum inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute, due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT).

An expanded Reuters poll ahead of the report called for a 400,000 barrel build in crude stockpiles for last week, a 300,000 barrel increase in gasoline supplies and a 2.0 million barrel drawdown in distillate stocks. [EIA/S]

The government's stockpiles data follow Wednesday morning.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery CLZ1 settled at $96.80 a barrel, rising $1.28 or 1.34 percent, the highest front-month close since July 28's settlement at $97.44.

* In London, ICE December Brent crude LCOZ1 settled at $115.00, gaining 44 cents or 0.38 percent, highest for a front-month contract since Sept. 15's close at $115.34.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $18.20, from $19.04 on Tuesday. CL-LCO1=R

* OPEC said it expects world oil demand to rise 1.9 million barrels per day to 92.9 million bpd by 2015, but Europe's sovereign debt crisis and the slowing global economy point to downside risks for oil consumption, it said. [ID:nL6E7M83ZL]

* Oil refiners in Europe and the United States can expect no significant improvement in profitability over the next few years as global over-capacity increases, OPEC said. [ID:nL6E7M84EB]

* China's annual inflation rate likely cooled to 5.5 percent in October, data is expected to show on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed. If so, it would be the third monthly decline from July's three-year peak though that would still be insufficient to call for substantial monetary policy easing. [ID:nL6E7M8088]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. equities closed higher as investors saw Berlusconi's offer to resign as a way to find a solution to the credit crisis in the euro zone. [.N]

* Copper rose back to positive territory late in the day, tracing the euro's recovery against the dollar, after the news of Berlusconi's resignation. [MET/L]

* Gold fell after trading above $1,800 an ounce for the first time in seven weeks as news that Berlusconi will resign improved the picture for euro zone investment risk. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* The International Energy Agency releases its monthly Oil Market Report, Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 96.80 1.28 1.3% 95.23 97.08 281,494 321,186 CLc2 96.70 1.25 1.3% 95.15 96.96 105,532 107,576 LCOc1 115.00 0.44 0.4% 114.20 116.48 211,568 186,133 RBc1 2.7064 -0.0218 -0.8% 2.6911 2.7585 40,667 51,752 RBc2 2.6976 -0.0149 -0.6% 2.6837 2.7398 32,291 28,118 HOc1 3.1161 -0.0037 -0.1% 3.1036 3.1574 66,451 51,748 HOc2 3.1195 0.0003 0.0% 3.1079 3.1594 42,467 22,631 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 07 30D AVG Nov 07 NET CHNG CRUDE 592,225 625,462 664,978 1,339,904 7,835 RBOB 129,581 103,970 134,116 273,200 7,719 HO 186,945 103,904 139,943 302,921 6,609 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)