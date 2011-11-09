* Italian bond yields surge, reinforcing region debt woes

* Euro, equities weaken, adding pressure on oil

* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday

NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday as surging Italian bond yields highlighted continuing investor unease and reinforced worries that Europe's debt problems will slow economic growth and hurt demand for oil.

In addition to oil prices falling, the euro and European stocks sank as a rally on Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's pledge to resign evaporated. [MKTS/GLOB]

Italian 10-year bond yields shot above the 7 percent level that is widely deemed unsustainable, reflecting investors' fear that they may not get their money back. [ID:nL6E7M93EM]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was prompted to say Europe's plight was now so "unpleasant" that deep structural reforms were needed quickly and warning the rest of the world would not wait.

The euro fell to a near one-month low against the dollar as the euro zone's escalating debt crisis saw such investors as macro funds step up sales of the single currency after Italy's 10-year bond yield hit 7 percent. [USD/]

Oil investors awaited government data on U.S. oil inventories after a late-Tuesday report from industry showed crude stocks rose last week, but less than expected.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose only 148,000 barrels, industry group American Petroleum Institute said. [API/S]

Gasoline stocks fell 1.5 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 2.9 million barrels, the API said.

Ahead of the API report, a Reuters survey of analysts showed crude oil inventories were expected to have risen 400,000 barrels and gasoline by 300,000 barrels. [ID:nN1E7A71HH]

Distillate stocks were expected to have fallen 2 million barrels.

The government's report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 fell $1.33, or 1.4 percent, to $95.47 a barrel by 9:17 a.m. EST (1417 GMT), having traded from $94.54 to $97.32.

* China's refinery throughput fell 0.9 percent from a year earlier and 0.5 percent from September. [ID:nL4E7M9123]

* The North Sea Forties crude oil stream will load around 503,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December, up from 440,000 bpd in November, a trade source said. [ID:nL9E7ID02B]

* Iran's October gasoline imports rose over 21 percent on month, shipping data obtained by Reuters showed. [ID:nL4E7M914X]

* Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in a monthly report, left its forecasts for world oil demand growth in 2011 and 2012 unchanged. [ID:nL9E7ID028]

* Oil prices could reach $150 a barrel in the near term if investment in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) oil-producing region falls significantly, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. [ID:nL6E7M93QS]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures tumbled as a spike in Italian bond yields fueled fears the country will need a bailout, ratcheting up the region's debt crisis to another level. [.N]

* Gold slipped as the dollar rose and doubts about Italy's ability to tackle its debt problems persisted. [GOL/]

* Copper fell to an almost a one-week low on worries that a potential political deadlock in Italy and rising bond yields may derail the euro zone recovery process. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), Wednesday. 9:17 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 95.47 -1.33 -1.4% 94.54 97.32 80,325 321,186 CLc2 95.34 -1.36 -1.4% 94.43 97.20 16,302 107,576 LCOc1 113.09 -1.91 -1.7% 112.36 115.75 112,111 224,851 RBc1 2.6559 -0.0499 -1.9% 2.6486 2.7320 6,048 51,752 RBc2 2.6507 -0.0469 -1.7% 2.6435 2.7227 4,875 28,118 HOc1 3.0888 -0.0273 -0.9% 3.0770 3.1353 11,575 51,748 HOc2 3.0915 -0.0280 -0.9% 3.0800 3.1374 5,549 22,631 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 fell $1.33 to $95.47 a barrel by 9:17 a.m. in volume of 80,325 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)