* Italian bond yields surge, reinforcing region debt woes
* U.S. crude, refined products stocks fell last week - EIA
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EST Thursday
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. crude futures closed lower
on Wednesday in volatile trading, snapping a string of five
higher settlements, as pressure from Europe's debt problems and
a stronger dollar overpowered support from a drop in U.S. oil
inventories.
Italian 10-year bond yields shot above 7 percent, which is
widely deemed unsustainable, after Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim
government opened the way to prolonged instability and delays
to long-promised economic reforms. [ID:nL6E7M93EM]
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was prompted to say
Europe's plight was now so "unpleasant" that deep structural
reforms were needed quickly and warned the rest of the world
would not wait.
The euro fell the most in 15 months against the U.S. dollar
and Wall Street had its worst day since August on fears
Europe's debt crisis was becoming worse. [USD/] [.N]
Crude prices rallied intraday after the government's report
showed U.S. crude stocks fell 1.37 million barrels last week.
Gasoline stocks fell 2.11 million barrels and distillate
stockpiles fell 6.02 million barrels, according to a report
from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. [EIA/S]
Brent crude LCOc1 fell more than U.S. crude, narrowing
Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R to $15.99
intraday.
That spread made a rapid retreat after reaching $19.91
intraday on Tuesday, having recovered from a $15.94 low on Oct.
31.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude
CLZ1 fell $1.06, or 1.1 percent, to settle at $95.74 a
barrel, after trading from $94.54 to $97.84, the highest
intraday price for front-month crude since Aug 1.
* Weak economic data and new disputes in the euro zone's
debt crisis have finally convinced economists that the currency
bloc is likely to fall into recession, a Reuters poll of 65
economists showed. [ID:nL4E7M92IF]
* TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Keystone I oil pipeline to
the United States from Canada was brought back into service
after a brief shutdown following a power outage.
[ID:nN1E7A812X]
* Western leaders called for expanded sanctions against
Iran over a U.N. nuclear agency report asserting that Tehran
has worked to design atom bombs, but Russia indicated it would
block new measures at the U.N. Security Council.
[ID:nL6E7M93JO]
* Syrian troops shot dead eight protesters and injured 25
in Damascus, in one of the bloodiest incidents in the capital
in the seven-month-old uprising against President Bashar
al-Assad, activists said. [ID:nL6E7M965Z]
MARKETS NEWS
* Copper dropped to a two-week low as the dollar rallied
after the soaring cost of Italian bonds underscored weaker
global growth prospects. [MET/L]
* Gold fell in a global market sell-off, but losses were
limited as investors sought safety amid doubts about economic
reforms in Italy and fears that euro zone leaders may be too
late to resolve the region's debt crisis. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EST
(1330 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly natural
gas storage data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), Thursday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 95.74 -1.06 -1.1% 94.54 97.84 416,360 313,566
CLc2 95.64 -1.06 -1.1% 94.43 97.70 140,262 119,878
LCOc1 112.31 -2.69 -2.3% 111.78 115.75 261,980 224,851
RBc1 2.6442 -0.0622 -2.3% 2.6275 2.7320 40,649 52,522
RBc2 2.6380 -0.0596 -2.2% 2.6218 2.7227 32,969 35,212
HOc1 3.0986 -0.0175 -0.6% 3.0770 3.1509 56,115 75,791
HOc2 3.0993 -0.0202 -0.7% 3.0800 3.1512 38,053 43,648
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Nov 08 30D AVG Nov 08 NET CHNG
CRUDE 787,999 651,879 668,650 1,366,205 -26,301
RBOB 125,177 145,409 136,735 267,726 3,676
HO 159,141 198,655 144,854 294,710 49
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)