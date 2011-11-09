* Italian bond yields surge, reinforcing region debt woes

* U.S. crude, refined products stocks fell last week - EIA

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EST Thursday

NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. crude futures closed lower on Wednesday in volatile trading, snapping a string of five higher settlements, as pressure from Europe's debt problems and a stronger dollar overpowered support from a drop in U.S. oil inventories.

Italian 10-year bond yields shot above 7 percent, which is widely deemed unsustainable, after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim government opened the way to prolonged instability and delays to long-promised economic reforms. [ID:nL6E7M93EM]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was prompted to say Europe's plight was now so "unpleasant" that deep structural reforms were needed quickly and warned the rest of the world would not wait.

The euro fell the most in 15 months against the U.S. dollar and Wall Street had its worst day since August on fears Europe's debt crisis was becoming worse. [USD/] [.N]

Crude prices rallied intraday after the government's report showed U.S. crude stocks fell 1.37 million barrels last week.

Gasoline stocks fell 2.11 million barrels and distillate stockpiles fell 6.02 million barrels, according to a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. [EIA/S]

Brent crude LCOc1 fell more than U.S. crude, narrowing Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R to $15.99 intraday.

That spread made a rapid retreat after reaching $19.91 intraday on Tuesday, having recovered from a $15.94 low on Oct. 31.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 fell $1.06, or 1.1 percent, to settle at $95.74 a barrel, after trading from $94.54 to $97.84, the highest intraday price for front-month crude since Aug 1.

* Weak economic data and new disputes in the euro zone's debt crisis have finally convinced economists that the currency bloc is likely to fall into recession, a Reuters poll of 65 economists showed. [ID:nL4E7M92IF]

* TransCanada Corp's ( TRP.TO ) Keystone I oil pipeline to the United States from Canada was brought back into service after a brief shutdown following a power outage. [ID:nN1E7A812X]

* Western leaders called for expanded sanctions against Iran over a U.N. nuclear agency report asserting that Tehran has worked to design atom bombs, but Russia indicated it would block new measures at the U.N. Security Council. [ID:nL6E7M93JO]

* Syrian troops shot dead eight protesters and injured 25 in Damascus, in one of the bloodiest incidents in the capital in the seven-month-old uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, activists said. [ID:nL6E7M965Z]

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper dropped to a two-week low as the dollar rallied after the soaring cost of Italian bonds underscored weaker global growth prospects. [MET/L]

* Gold fell in a global market sell-off, but losses were limited as investors sought safety amid doubts about economic reforms in Italy and fears that euro zone leaders may be too late to resolve the region's debt crisis. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly natural gas storage data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 95.74 -1.06 -1.1% 94.54 97.84 416,360 313,566 CLc2 95.64 -1.06 -1.1% 94.43 97.70 140,262 119,878 LCOc1 112.31 -2.69 -2.3% 111.78 115.75 261,980 224,851 RBc1 2.6442 -0.0622 -2.3% 2.6275 2.7320 40,649 52,522 RBc2 2.6380 -0.0596 -2.2% 2.6218 2.7227 32,969 35,212 HOc1 3.0986 -0.0175 -0.6% 3.0770 3.1509 56,115 75,791 HOc2 3.0993 -0.0202 -0.7% 3.0800 3.1512 38,053 43,648 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 08 30D AVG Nov 08 NET CHNG CRUDE 787,999 651,879 668,650 1,366,205 -26,301 RBOB 125,177 145,409 136,735 267,726 3,676 HO 159,141 198,655 144,854 294,710 49 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)