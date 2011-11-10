* Euro recovers vs dollar, supporting oil, commodities

* U.S. jobless claims fall, Sept trade deficit narrows

* Coming up: EIA natgas data, 10:30 a.m. EST Thursday

NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday as a weaker dollar and supportive economic data provided lift even as investors kept a wary eye Europe's efforts to tackle its debt problem.

The euro extended gains versus the U.S. dollar and yen as easing Italian bond yields prompted investors to take on more risk. [USD/]

U.S. initial jobless claims fell for the second straight week, to the lowest level since the first week of April, the Labor Department said. [ID:nOAT004900]

The U.S. trade deficit shrank in September to its narrowest level since December on record-high exports, while the flow of imports from China slowed.

The U.S. OPEC trade deficit fell and the overall oil import price fell versus August, though it was 39.7 percent higher than the year-ago period. [ID:nN1E7A81SX] [ID:nCLAAME71F]

Italy moved closer to a unity government, with outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi reversing a call for early elections, as EU policymakers continued to try and fashion a way to resolve an accelerating debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MA14V]

German and French officials have discussed plans for a radical overhaul of the European Union that would involve establishing a more integrated and potentially smaller euro zone, EU sources say. [ID:nL6E7M94N3]

China imported 20.80 million tonnes of crude oil in October, up 1.7 percent from 20.45 million tonnes in the previous month, according to data from China's General Administration of Customs. [ID:nEAP307A11] [ID:nL4E7MA0AC]

Imports of oil products rose 5.1 percent to 2.91 million tonnes while exports of oil products fell 29.0 percent to 1.59 million tonnes.

Expectations that Asian demand, along with falling U.S. stockpiles ahead of winter demand, will keep oil prices supported offset the International Energy Agency's view that world oil demand will be lower than expected this year and in 2012 as economic slowdown and high prices curb consumption. [ID:nWLA8891]

Brent crude's LCOc1 premium to its U.S. counterpart narrowed to CL-LCO1=R to $15.43 intraday. the lowest Brent premium since late June. It has narrowed from $19.91 reached intraday on Tuesday.

That spread made a rapid retreat after reaching $19.91 intraday on Tuesday, having recovered from a $15.94 low on Oct. 31.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $1.70, or 1.8 percent, to $97.44 a barrel by 9:26 a.m. EST (1426 GMT), trading from $95.20 to $97.90.

* Libyan oil output will easily exceed 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end 2011 and will be back to pre-conflict levels by about June, acting prime minister Ali Tarhouni said. [ID:nLDE7A90HK]

MARKETS NEWS

* World stocks held above a three-week trough on hopes new governments being formed in Italy and Greece could help fend off a euro zone break up. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Copper fell as a debt crisis in Italy heightened fears about the knock-on effect on the global economy, but a weaker dollar helped limit losses. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly natural gas storage data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), Thursday. 9:26 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 97.44 1.70 1.8% 95.20 97.90 80,130 313,566 CLc2 97.35 1.71 1.8% 95.10 97.80 21,604 119,878 LCOc1 113.06 0.75 0.7% 111.30 113.88 85,133 271,930 RBc1 2.6438 -0.0004 0.0% 2.6278 2.6700 7,940 52,522 RBc2 2.6406 0.0026 0.1% 2.6212 2.6649 6,736 35,212 HOc1 3.1258 0.0272 0.9% 3.0829 3.1375 8,987 75,791 HOc2 3.1259 0.0262 0.9% 3.0824 3.1367 5,529 43,648 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose $1.70 to $97.44 a barrel by 9:26 a.m. in volume of 80,130 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)