* U.S. jobless claims fall, Sept trade deficit narrows

* Euro recovers vs dollar, supporting oil, commodities

* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EST Monday

NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. crude futures rose more than 2 percent on Thursday on supportive economic data from the United States and investor perception that some progress was being made in efforts to resolve Italy's debt problems.

Italy moved closer to a national unity government, following Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms in an effort to avert a euro zone bond market meltdown. [ID:nL6E7M96E9]

The euro rose against the dollar after its steepest sell-off in 15 months as an Italian bond sale went better than expected, easing fears of a debt crisis in the region's third-largest economy.

Oil prices received a lift from separate reports showing U.S. initial jobless claims fell last week to their lowest level since early April and the trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in September. [ID;nN1E7A90IR]

Brent crude's LCOc1 premium to U.S. crude narrowed on Thursday CL-LCO1=R, slipping to a $15.07 low intraday. It has narrowed from $19.91 reached intraday on Tuesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $2.04, or 2.13 percent, to settle at $97.78 a barrel, having traded from $95.20 to $98.35, the highest level for front-month crude since prices reached $98.60 on Aug. 1.

* Libyan oil output will easily exceed 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) by January and return to prewar levels by about June, acting prime minister Ali Tarhouni said. [ID:nLDE7A90HK]

* The European Union may impose new sanctions against Iran within weeks, after a U.N. agency said Tehran had worked to design nuclear bombs, EU diplomats said. [ID: nL5E7MA1UQ]

* Seaborne OPEC oil exports, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will rise by 1.02 million bpd in the four weeks to Nov. 26, the biggest rise in two years, Oil Movements said. [ID:nL9E7ID02H]

* Output from the UK's largest oilfield has risen to more than 200,000 bpd, boosting supply of the North Sea crude that normally sets the dated Brent benchmark. [ID:nL5E7MA0SM]

* Mexico closed 10 Gulf of Mexico ports, including its main oil-exporting ports, due to bad weather. [ID:nN1E7A913I]

* Canada will continue to promote crude from the tar sands as a secure and ethical source of energy, despite a U.S. decision to delay approval of a pipeline to carry the oil from Alberta to Texas. [ID:nN1E7A91KA]

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper extended losses into a fifth day, setting itself up for its biggest weekly loss in seven weeks, as demand prospects dimmed because of Europe's problems. [MET/L]

* Gold fell for a third consecutive day, its longest losing streak in nearly a month, hit by technical weakness and an unwinding safe-haven play. [GOL/]

* U.S. stocks rose, rebounding on positive corporate news after the previous day's steep losses, but trading was choppy as nervous investors reacted to headlines painting a mixed picture of Europe's debt crisis. [.N]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT) on Monday.

* American Petroleum Institute oil data due at 4:30 EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 97.78 2.04 2.1% 95.20 98.35 321,773 445,712 CLc2 97.68 2.04 2.1% 95.10 98.22 109,635 154,676 LCOc1 113.71 1.40 1.2% 111.30 114.13 209,263 271,930 RBc1 2.6368 -0.0074 -0.3% 2.6005 2.6700 47,910 51,159 RBc2 2.6356 -0.0024 -0.1% 2.6003 2.6649 39,055 34,456 HOc1 3.1511 0.0525 1.7% 3.0829 3.174 60,765 65,037 HOc2 3.1463 0.0470 1.5% 3.0824 3.1681 48,297 39,047 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 09 30D AVG Nov 09 NET CHNG CRUDE 612,002 844,565 680,143 1,382,455 -16,250 RBOB 151,227 137,882 136,735 260,516 767 HO 178,066 170,137 122,286 294,710 49 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos)