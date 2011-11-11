* Euro, equities gain on hopes Italy will avoid meltdown
NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. crude futures edged up on
Friday as the euro rose against the dollar and equities markets
pushed higher on cautious optimism that Italy will be able to
enact measures to keep the region's debt crisis from spreading.
"Oil in New York rose in light overnight volume as the euro
and global equities gained on cautious optimism over improved
Italian and Greek bond spreads," Addison Armstrong, analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut, said in a note.
Italy's parliament is rushing through austerity measures
demanded by the European Union to avert a euro zone meltdown,
after U.S. President Barack Obama ratcheted up pressure for more
dramatic action from the currency bloc. [ID:nL5E7MB0VY]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1
rose 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $98.04 a barrel by 8:55 a.m. EST
(1355 GMT), having traded from $97.35 to $98.53.
* Iran will ask OPEC, ahead of its December meeting, to return
output levels to where they were before the Libya crisis earlier
this year, Iran Oil Ministry's SHANA website reported.
[ID:nL5E7MB1M5]
* Iran's oil minister said sanctions that western powers are
threatening to tighten on the Islamic Republic will not push up
the global price of crude. [ID:nL5E7MB10X]
* Russia will cut exports of ultra-low sulfur diesel from the
Baltic port of Primorsk in November to around 87,000 tonnes, or by
80 percent compared to a monthly average, traders and a source at
the pipeline operator told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7MB2EU]
* Greece is relying on Iran for most of its oil as traders
pull the plug on supplies and banks refuse to provide financing
for fear that Athens will default on its debt. [ID:nL5E7MA1ZH]
* At least 30 civilians and 26 soldiers were killed in Syria
ahead of Friday prayers, activists said, as a seven-month
crackdown on pro-democracy protests becomes more violent and
attacks on security forces increase. [ID:nL5E7MA2QY]
MARKETS NEWS
* European shares rose and the euro eked out modest gains as
investors bought beaten-down riskier assets, with markets
cautiously hopeful that debt-laden Italy will implement measures
crucial to avoid a euro zone meltdown. [MKTS/GLOB]
* U.S. stock index futures also rose on investor hope Italy
will implement austerity measures and avoid a meltdown. [.N]
* Copper held steady, with signs of easing political tension
in Italy prompting hopes the country will make progress in
tackling its debt crisis, but worries about the impact of the
European crisis on growth kept investors cautious. [MET/L]
* Gold edged lower in Europe as its safe haven appeal
diminished amid hopes that new governments being formed in Italy
and Greece will swiftly enact austerity measures in a bid to stave
off the region's debt crisis. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. government offices, most U.S. banks, closed for
Veterans Day holiday on Friday.
* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers
release preliminary November consumer sentiment index, due at 9:55
a.m. EST (1455 GMT) on Friday. Economists in a Reuters survey
expect a reading of 61.5 compared with 60.9 in the final October
release.
8:55 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 98.04 0.26 0.3% 97.35 98.53 45,533 445,712
CLc2 97.92 0.24 0.3% 97.25 98.40 13,957 154,676
LCOc1 114.02 0.31 0.3% 113.06 114.54 47,823 223,768
RBc1 2.6156 -0.0212 -0.8% 2.6033 2.6590 9,363 51,159
RBc2 2.6190 -0.0166 -0.6% 2.6084 2.6583 8,665 34,456
HOc1 3.1730 0.0219 0.7% 3.1337 3.1808 4,616 65,037
HOc2 3.1675 0.0212 0.7% 3.1361 3.1751 2,710 39,047
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jim Marshall)