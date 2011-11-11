* Euro, equities up after Italy's Senate passes reforms

* New Greece PM sworn in, will carry out bailout terms

* Iran wants OPEC to cut output as Libyan oil returns

* U.S. consumers hopeful but worry over personal finances

* Coming up: CFTC trader positions, 3:30 p.m. EST Monday

NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. crude oil futures settled at their highest level in 15 weeks on Friday as investors cheered efforts by Italy and Greece to tackle their political and debt problems, and on positive U.S. consumer sentiment.

U.S. crude rose for the seventh time in eight days as the developments in Europe pushed the euro to two-week highs against the dollar, further encouraging risk trade in equities and commodities.

The Italian Senate approved a new budget law, paving the way for passage of the package in the lower house on Saturday and the formation of an emergency government replacing one headed by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.[ID:nL5E7MB1OI]

In Greece, former European Central Bank policymaker Lucas Papademos was sworn in as prime minister, and will work to meet the terms of a euro zone bailout plan aimed at averting his country's bankruptcy. [ID;nL5E7MBOAA]

Americans became more hopeful about the U.S. economic outlook in November, pushing consumer sentiment to a five-month high, though they still have a gloomy view of personal finances, the ThomsonReuters/University of Michigan weekly survey showed. [ID:nN1E7AA013]

Also aiding crude futures, NYMEX December heating oil HOZ1 closed at the highest perch for a front-month contract HOc1 since May, extending gains after the mid-week government inventory report showed distillate stocks fell sharply by 6.0 million barrels last week. [EIA/S]

Oil options trading was focused on the call side of the ledger and December position cleanup before expiration on Nov. 15 as the U.S. crude market took aim at the psychologically important level of $100 a barrel. [ID:nN1E7A91L5]

In other market news, bankrupt MF Global MFGLQ.PK fired all 1,066 of its brokerage employees and its bankruptcy trustee said up to 200 will be rehired to carry out the liquidation of the firm. [ID:nN1E7AA0SJ]

The CME Group Inc ( CME.O ) will provide a $300 million guarantee to prod MF Global's bankruptcy trustee into releasing customer funds. [ID:nN1E7AA1IG]

Due to the federal Veterans Day holiday, release of the weekly trader positions report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission was delayed until Monday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 settled at $98.99 a barrel, up $1.21, or 1.24 percent, highest for a front-month contract since July 26. It gained $4.73 or 5.02 percent for the week and extended gains for a sixth straight week.

* In London, ICE December Brent crude LCOZ1 closed at $114.16, gaining 45 cents, or 0.4 percent, rising for the sixth time in seven sessions. For the week, front-month Brent gained $2.19, or 1.96 percent, rising for a third straight week.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $15.17 at the close, from $15.93 on Thursday. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX December heating oil HOZ1 settled at $3.1716, up 2.05 cents, or 0.65 percent at $3.1716 a gallon. For the week, the contract gained 10.09 cents, or 3.29 percent, gaining for a third consecutive week. HOc1

* NYMEX December gasoline RBZ1 closed down 3.30 cents, or 1.25 percent at $2.6038 a gallon, the lowest for a front-month contract since Oct. 5. For the week, it fell 5.96 cents, or 2.24 percent, down for the third successive week. RBc1

* Iran will ask OPEC, ahead of its Dec. 14 meeting, to return output levels to where they were before the Libya crisis earlier this year, Iran Oil Ministry reported. [ID:nL5E7MB1M5]

* The number of oil drilling rigs in the United States jumped by 21 this week to 1,133, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed, which was the highest level on the company's online data, which goes back to 1987. [ID:nWEN0783]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street jumped as Italy's Senate passed economic reforms, easing worries about the euro zone debt crisis and allowing for a higher close for the week, though investors remained skittish and are taking out insurance in the options market against future losses.[.N]

* The euro gained against the dollar and may rise further next week should an auction of Italian bonds go smoothly. In late trading. the greenback was down 1.07 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] DXY

* Copper rose nearly 2 percent, its first gain in six days, as a weaker dollar and easing political tensions in Italy restored some market confidence shaken recently the euro zone debt crisis. [MET/L]

* Gold gained 1.5 percent, tracking the rally on Wall Street. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* API weekly petroleum stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 98.99 1.21 1.2% 97.35 99.40 250,418 347,730 CLc2 98.89 1.21 1.2% 97.25 99.30 109,920 119,116 LCOc1 114.16 0.45 0.4% 113.06 114.91 126,133 223,768 RBc1 2.6038 -0.0330 -1.3% 2.5876 2.6590 46,379 57,858 RBc2 2.6070 -0.0286 -1.1% 2.5935 2.6583 37,349 41,693 HOc1 3.1716 0.0205 0.7% 3.1337 3.1995 38,790 69,303 HOc2 3.1682 0.0219 0.7% 3.1361 3.1948 26,240 50,074 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 10 30D AVG Nov 10 NET CHNG CRUDE 544,211 662,554 682,500 1,389,317 -6,862 RBOB 136,018 164,957 132,051 293,603 10,117 HO 121,540 188,299 142,177 299,408 -1,753 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; editing by Andrea Evans)