* Euro zone industrial output DOWN 2 pct, pressures oil

* Greek, Italian leaders begin task of earning zone trust

* Technical charts see Brent dipping, U.S. crude stalling

* Coming up: API weekly inventory data, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. crude oil futures fell back more than $1 on Monday, stung by data showing industrial production in the euro zone fell 2 percent in September. Crude had ended last week at a 15-week high.

The euro zone data raised worries that new leaders of Greece and Italy would struggle to carry out austerity measures, but their first task was to gain the goodwill of financial markets, analysts said. [ID:nL5EMDOLU] [MKTS/GLOB]

Technical charts show that Brent crude would fall in the short term, dropping to $111.30, its Nov. 10 low. U.S. oil was seen hanging around $98.91, where resistance lies, or dropping back to $97. [TECH/C]

The euro fell against the dollar, dampening investors' appetite for risk, as initial optimism about reforms taking shape soon in Greece and Italy gave way to caution over the big debt burden besetting the euro zone. [USD/] DXY

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 was down 78 cents, or 0.79 percent, at $98.21 a barrel, at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) after trading between $97.71 and $99.69. Last week it settled at $98.99, the highest for a front-month contract since July 26. For the week, it rose $4.73, or 5.02 percent, and extended gains for a sixth straight week.

* In London, ICE December Brent crude LCOZ1 was down 73 cents, or 0.64 percent, at $113.43. It closed at $114.16 on Friday, rising for the sixth time in seven sessions. Last week, front-month Brent gained $2.19, or 1.96 percent, up for a third straight week.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude was at around $15.20 after closing at $15.17 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R

* Euro zone industrial production fell 2 percent in September from August, the EU's statistics office said, less of a fall than expected but still spawning expectations of a contraction of industry towards the end of 2011 and a possible recession in Europe. [ID:nL5E7ME1GR]

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe could be living through its toughest hour since World War Two as new leaders in Italy and Greece rushed to form governments and limit the damage from the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MD0LU]

* Current oil prices are fair although there are signs of a slight increase in global oil demand with current prices mainly in line with the global economy, Algeria's energy minister said. [ID:nL5E7ME18G]

* Japan's utilities burned 200,000 barrels per day more crude and 136,000 bpd more low-sulfur fuel oil in October than a year earlier to compensate for the loss of nuclear power capacity after the devastating March earthquake, industry data showed. [ID:nL3E7ME08L]

MARKETS NEWS

* The appointments of technocratic leaders in euro zone debt hot spots Italy and Greece failed to assuage fears about the euro zone crisis, causing the euro to fall against the dollar.

* U.S. stock index futures fell as Italy and Greece rushed to form technocrat-led governments in a bid to stave of the euro zone's debt crisis, and as data showed the region is facing a looming recession. [.N]

* Copper rallied as demand prospects brightened amid news that Italy and Greece have appointed new leaders charged with implementing austerity measures that many hope will prevent a default and a breakup of the euro zone. [MTE/L]

* Gold eased, under pressure from a stronger dollar [GOL/].

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), Wednesday. 8:36 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 98.01 -0.98 -1.0% 97.71 99.69 44,039 347,730 CLc2 97.92 -0.97 -1.0% 97.63 99.57 14,578 119,116 LCOc1 113.16 -1.00 -0.9% 112.79 114.83 44,821 132,504 RBc1 2.5580 -0.0458 -1.8% 2.5579 2.6150 5,020 57,858 RBc2 2.5665 -0.0405 -1.5% 2.5665 2.6200 4,855 41,693 HOc1 3.1796 0.0080 0.2% 3.1650 3.2004 4,298 69,303 HOc2 3.1790 0.0108 0.3% 3.1635 3.1956 2,114 50,074 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 fell 99 cents to $98.01 a barrel by 8:36 a.m. in volume of 44,039 lots. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)