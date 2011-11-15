* U.S. retail sales, NY manufacturing data supportive
* Trade choppy on Brent Dec, NYMEX Dec options' expiry
* Euro down versus dollar on contagion fears over debt
* Coming up:API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday
NEW YORK, Nov 15 U.S. crude oil futures closed
above $99 a barrel on Tuesday to post a 16-week high on
positive U.S. retail sales and New York regional manufacturing
data that signalled a better outlook for oil demand.
Data showing an expansion of the French and German economy
in the third quarter was also supportive.
But doubts that new leaders in Italy and Greece, both
technocrats without domestic political bases could carry out
tough economic reforms kept traders cautious and that limited
the day's gains for oil futures. [ID:nN1E7AE13W]
Options on the NYMEX December contract CLZ1 expired and
the outright December Bent contract LCOZ1 also expired,
narrowing Brent's premium against U.S. crude.
U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October as
strong receipts from motor vehicle and building material
dealers offset the drag from service stations. [ID:nCAT005552]
A gauge of manufacturing in New York state rose in November
and the outlook strengthened, as the the New York Federal
Reserve said its "Empire State" general business conditions
index rose to 0.61, the first time the index has been positive
since May and up from minus 8.48 in October. [ID:nN1E7AE08M]
Germany and France posted solid growth in the third quarter
but highly-indebted countries being buffeted by the debt crisis
are faring much worse and analysts expect bleaker times to come
across the currency bloc. [ID:nL5E7ME1Z7] [ID:nL5E7MF37L]
Ahead of weekly U.S. petroleum inventory reports, a Reuters
poll of analysts forecast that domestic crude stocks fell 1.2
million barrels last week. [EIA/S]
Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel
fuel, slid 2.1 million barrels and gasolines stocks edged down
700,000 barrels while refinery utilization ticked up 0.4
percentage points, the poll also showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude
CLZ1 settled at $99.37 a barrel, gaining $1.23 or 1.25
percent, after hitting a session high of $99.84. It was the
highest settlement since July 26 when front-month contract
prices closed at $99.59.
* December Brent crude LCOZ1 expired and settled at
$112.39, a 50-cent gain. Brent's premium against U.S. crude
narrowed to $13.02, continued its slide from Nov. 8's close at
$19.91. CL-LCO1=R
* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell sharply in the week to
Nov. 11, by 4.4 percent, compared to year-ago levels, but from
the previous week, demand rose 1.5 percent, MasterCard said in
its weekly SpendingPulse report. [ID:nN1E7A718N]
* Libya signaled it may not support Gulf Arab OPEC
producers when the exporters' group meets in December, saying
those countries should reduce output to make space for Libya's
returning oil output. [ID:nL5E7MF2KN]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro fell for a second straight day on fears the euro
zone's debt crisis is spreading across the region. Yields on
Italian 10-year bonds climbed back above 7 percent, seen as
unsustainable and Spanish borrowing costs rose before its
launch of a new 10-year bond on Thursday. [USD/]
* In late trading the U.S. dollar was up 0.45 percent
against a basket of currencies.
* U.S. equities rose, helped by swift steps toward
formation of a new Italian government and
stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. economy. [.N]
* Gold traded flat, recouping initial losses, on worries
over a slowdown in the euro zone economy and fears the France
could be sucked into the region's growing debt crisis. [GOL/]
* Copper fell for the first time in three days as rising
euro zone bond yields raised more concerns that the region's
debt crisis will spread. [MET/L]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory
data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), Wednesday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 99.37 1.23 1.3% 97.51 99.84 290,829 351,523
CLc2 99.43 1.21 1.2% 97.61 99.86 141,368 159,897
LCOc1 112.39 0.50 0.4% 111.62 113.14 18,897 122,947
RBc1 2.5857 0.0504 2.0% 2.5166 2.5985 32,895 69,497
RBc2 2.5921 0.0497 2.0% 2.5292 2.6049 31,642 49,155
HOc1 3.1713 0.0091 0.3% 3.1527 3.1925 43,625 47,593
HOc2 3.1740 0.0120 0.4% 3.1557 3.1907 32,489 25,433
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Nov 14 30D AVG Nov 14 NET CHNG
CRUDE 659,600 710,085 679,948 1,383,704 24,397
RBOB 119,682 216,578 112,669 302,389 4,001
HO 121,081 106,491 118,232 317,390 1,354
