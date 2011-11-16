* Enbridge to reverse Seaway crude pipeline in Q2 2012
* Brent premium to U.S. crude shrinks below $9/bbl
* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday
NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. crude futures jumped
sharply on Wednesday on news of plans to reverse the Seaway
crude oil pipeline in 2012, expected to help relieve an oil
glut in Cushing, Oklahoma.
Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) and Enterprise Products Partners
(EPD.N), owners of the 350,000 barrel-per-day Seaway pipeline,
said they plan to reverse the pipeline that currently moves oil
from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the oil storage hub at Cushing,
Oklahoma. [ID:nN1E7AF0BQ]
Brent crude fell sharply and its premium to its U.S.
counterpart fell below $9 a barrel.
Ahead of the flurry of pipeline headlines, oil prices had
been hemmed in by concerns about the euro zone and by a rise in
U.S. crude stockpiles reported by industry group the American
Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.
The European Central Bank moved to stop an accelerating
sell-off of euro zone government bonds, traders said, after the
United States called for more decisive action to halt a
spreading sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MF410]
European shares and the bonds of weaker euro zone countries
recovered initially on the move on the day Italian Prime
Minister-designate Mario Monti was to name a national unity
government to implement long delayed structural economic
reforms.
But U.S. stocks opened lower on the dangers to economic
growth from Europe's problems.
U.S. crude stocks rose 1.3 million barrels last week, the
API said late on Tuesday, against expectations for a drop.
Gasoline stocks fell 2.9 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell 2.6 million barrels, the API said. [API/S]
U.S. crude stocks were expected to have fallen 1.2 million
barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Gasoline
stocks were estimated to have fallen 700,000 barrels and
distillate inventories were expected to be down 2.1 million
barrels. [ID:nN1E7AE18D]
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's report is set
for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude
CLZ1 rose $2.23 to $101.60 a barrel by 10 a.m. EST (1500
GMT), having traded from $98.39 to $102.06.
* Euro zone October inflation rose 0.3 percent, as
expected, after a 0.8 percent rise in September.
* Britain is on the brink of a contraction due to the euro
crisis and inflation will fall well below target, the Bank of
England said in its quarterly inflation report, leaving the
door open for more stimulus to boost growth. [ID:nL9E7LP01O]
* The oil market is tightening and high oil prices are
already hurting growth in developing economies and threaten any
recovery in Europe, the head of the International Energy Agency
said on Wednesday. [ID:nL3E7MG093]
MARKETS NEWS
* Global equities and the euro were lower even after the
European Central Bank bought Italian bonds to reduce Italy's
unsustainable high borrowing costs, as faith in Europe's debt
markets continued eroding on fears of contagion. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Gold was pressured by the weak euro. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory
data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), Wednesday.
10:00 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 101.60 2.23 2.2% 98.39 102.06 174,360 351,523
CLc2 101.59 2.16 2.2% 98.43 102.07 159,362 159,897
LCOc1 111.20 -0.98 -0.9% 110.14 112.50 144,374 20,240
RBc1 2.6062 0.0205 0.8% 2.5615 2.6326 14,155 69,497
RBc2 2.6078 0.0157 0.6% 2.5656 2.6330 15,379 49,155
HOc1 3.1330 -0.0382 -1.2% 3.1183 3.1798 21,012 47,593
HOc2 3.1354 -0.0383 -1.2% 3.1207 3.1812 14,382 25,433
* NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose $2.23 to $101.60 a
barrel by 10:00 a.m. in volume of 174,360 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)