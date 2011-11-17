* Gasoline futures fall sharply, weighing on crude

* Brent/U.S. crude spread drops below $6/bbl intraday

* Coming up: NYMEX Dec crude contract expiration Friday

NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. crude futures fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday as investors booked profits after prices jumped more than 3 percent to close at a five-month high above $102 a barrel in the previous session.

Gasoline futures led the oil complex lower as refiners returned from seasonal maintenance at a time of weak demand, rising stockpiles and a sell-off across commodity and equities markets.

The New York Mercantile Exchange light sweet crude futures contract caught a strong sell signal on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) the day after it rose over 70 on a 14-day moving average -- usually interpreted as a sell sign.

The RSI dipped to 61.3 on Thursday as prices fell, after U.S. crude bounced off a long-term trendline after weeks of gains.

News of plans to reverse the Seaway crude oil pipeline in 2012 -- expected to help relieve an oil glut in Cushing, Oklahoma, by bringing oil from Cushing to the refinery-rich Gulf Coast -- sparked Wednesday's rally in U.S. crude and narrowed the premium of Brent crude over its U.S. counterpart.

Both Brent and U.S. crude futures pared losses briefly on Thursday after separate reports showed initial jobless claims fell to a seven-month low last week in the United States and housing starts fell less than expected in October and housing permits rose sharply. [ID:nN1E7AG0BT]

Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R fell intraday below $6 a barrel. The record peak is $28.10, hit intraday on Oct. 14.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 fell $3.77, or 3.67 percent, to settle at $98.82 a barrel, posting the biggest one-day percentage loss since Sept. 28. The trading range was from $98.28 to $103.37.

* Spain and France struggled with government bond auctions, throwing into sharp relief the threat of larger euro-zone economies falling prey to the debt crisis that began in Greece and has already led to a change in Italy's government. [ID:nL5E7MG4XP]

* There were growing fears that the UK is heading back into recession as a survey showed consumer confidence fell to a record low last month and British Gas owner Centrica ( CNA.L ) issued a profit warning. [ID:nL5E7MH1WU]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday as nervous investors bailed out of the market after the S&P 500 broke a key technical level on pressure from Europe's debt crisis. [.N]

* The safe-haven dollar rose for a fourth straight session in a risk-averse market. [USD/]

* Copper sustained its largest one-day decline in nearly three weeks as losses piled up late alongside an accelerated downturn in equities and on a bearish technical break that could keep prices under pressure in the near term. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* NYMEX December crude contract expires on Friday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 98.82 -3.77 -3.7% 98.28 103.37 146,151 379,612 CLc2 98.93 -3.67 -3.6% 98.34 103.37 405,823 331,958 LCOc1 108.22 -3.66 -3.3% 107.60 111.98 259,849 270,998 RBc1 2.5071 -0.1202 -4.6% 2.4970 2.6195 36,257 49,286 RBc2 2.5156 -0.1163 -4.4% 2.5060 2.6264 48,927 49,442 HOc1 3.0832 -0.0514 -1.6% 3.0746 3.1475 50,718 75,197 HOc2 3.0901 -0.0508 -1.6% 3.0814 3.1542 52,640 55,404 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 16 30D AVG Nov 16 NET CHNG CRUDE 843,642 1,222,861 697,554 1,351,740 5,385 RBOB 142,202 184,076 136,279 297,549 -4,526 HO 180,005 201,547 140,017 297,574 -3,029 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos)