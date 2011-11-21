* U.S. super body says no deficit-cutting deal reached

* Moody's warns French credit rating faces new dangers

* Coming up: API oil inventory data 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday

NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. crude oil futures fell for the third straight session on Monday as worries escalated that debt problems in Europe and the United States would stunt global growth and slash demand for oil.

Due to those concerns, the dollar rose against higher-yielding currencies, prompting investors to further cut exposure to risker assets such as equities and commodities like oil and copper. analysts said. [MKTS/GLOB]

Late on Monday, the high-profile congressional effort to rein in the ballooning U.S. debt ended in failure as the "super committee" charged with trimming the enormous budget deficit said no deal could be reached as its members could not bridge deep divides over taxes and spending cuts. [ID:nNWEN1065]

News that western nations plan to impose more sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program probably limited the day's losses, they said.

Trading volume was light, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, and was 31 percent below the 30-day average on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 3:40 p.m. EST (2040 GMT), according to preliminary Reuters data.

As investors awaited weekly domestic petroleum inventory reports, a Reuters poll forecast that U.S. crude stockpiles fell 500,000 barrels last week. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were projected down 1.5 million barrels and gasoline supplies were expected up 1.0 million barrels, the poll also showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Crude for January delivery CLF2 settled 75 cents lower, or 0.77 percent, at $96.92 a barrel on the New York Stock Exchange. It traded between $95.24 -- dropping below its 200-day moving average of $95.34 -- and $97.86.

* Brent January crude LCOF2 settled lower for the fourth straight session, at $106.88, down 68 cents, or 0.63 percent, further narrowing its premium against U.S. crude to $9.96, from $9.89 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R

* Spanish, Italian, French and Belgium government bond yields rose as investors fled to safe-have German Bunds, while European shares fell sharply after Moody's warmed that France's credit rating faced new dangers. [GVD/EUR] [.EU]

* Iran could use oil as a political tool in any military conflict over its nuclear program, Iran's Oil Minister Rostam Qhasemi told Al Jazeera TV. [ID:nL5E7MK0EW]

* The United States and European Union are set to impose more sanctions on Iran, with Britain ordering its financial institutions to stop doing business with Iranian counterparts and France calling for tough measures against Tehran's nuclear program, diplomats said. [ID:nL5E7ML3MB]

* A long-term global recession is certain to occur and China must focus on domestic problems, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan said, according to the official Xinhua news agency, adding to a less-than-rosy oil demand outlook. [ID:nL4E7MK00P]

* Global and Chinese crude steel production slowed in October to a 10-month low, as a gloomy outlook on the economy forced steelmakers to cut production to tackle weakening demand and falling prices, data showed. [ID:nL5E7ML22N]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. equities slid a fourth day as the lack of progress in dealing with heavy government debt and shrinking revenues in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence. [.N]

* The dollar jumped against higher-yielding currencies as deteriorating fiscal outlooks in Europe and the United States prompted investors to cut exposure to riskier assets. [USD/].

* Gold slumped more than 2 percent, hit by margin selling related to an equities sell-off that stemmed from rising fears about government debt on both sides of the Atlantic. [GOL/]

* Copper fell to its lowest level in a month on the debt worries that was seen hindering global economic growth and with it, demand for industrial metals.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. real GDP--preliminary, third quarter, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GM)

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 96.92 -0.75 -0.8% 95.24 97.86 260,636 194,039 CLc2 96.99 -0.64 -0.7% 95.31 97.83 59,556 341,638 LCOc1 106.88 -0.68 -0.6% 105.65 107.74 179,322 207,453 RBc1 2.4890 0.0106 0.4% 2.4527 2.5064 18,322 35,473 RBc2 2.4987 0.0107 0.4% 2.4613 2.5126 33,475 41,641 HOc1 2.9943 -0.0382 -1.3% 2.9683 3.059 33,450 48,111 HOc2 3.0043 -0.0370 -1.2% 2.9778 3.0674 60,228 46,909 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 18 30D AVG Nov 18 NET CHNG CRUDE 479,093 637,590 696,657 1,260,127 47,389 RBOB 92,693 126,355 137,187 284,038 -737 HO 156,987 147,198 143,697 297,128 -2,319 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)