NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday after three days of losses as sanctions against Iran raised fears of regional instability, while gasoline futures jumped on forecasts of longer Thanksgiving holiday road trips.

The euro gained against the dollar, supporting oil, after the International Monetary Fund said it would open more lending schemes to aid countries with sound policies but faced risk due to the euro debt crisis. [USD/]

Data showing that the U.S. economy grew less than previously estimated in the third quarter at 2.0 percent, from 2.5 percent. drove oil futures briefly lower in the morning.

The slower pace of growth was due to businesses selling inventory to meet strong demand. So, the need to restock will likely see a recovery in the fourth quarter Gross Domestic Product, analysts said. [ID:nN1E7AL0E2]

On that note, traders downplayed the revised estimate, and instead focused on to a rally in gasoline futures, which gained for a second day, jumping nearly 3 percent after sustaining a weekly loss of nearly 5 percent on Friday. RBc1

Tensions in Egypt and Syria also continued to keep oil investors jittery. [ID:nL5E7MM613] [ID:nN1E7AL1HJ]

Traders reset their focus on weekly inventory data, with a report from the American Petroleum Institute due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT).

A Reuters poll forecast that domestic crude stocks rose 500,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 18. Distillate stocks fell 1.3 million barrels while gasoline supplies added 1.1 million barrels. [EIA/S]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2 settled at $98.01 a barrel, gaining $1.09 or 1.12 percent, after trading between $96.55 to $98.70.

* In London, ICE January Brent crude LCOF2 settled at $109.03 a barrel, up $2.15, or 2.01 percent, snappping four days of losses.

* Brent crude's premium against U.S. crude widened to $11.02 at the close, from $9.96 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R

* The national price of regular unleaded gasoline fell 6.8 cents to $3.37 a gallon in the week ending Nov. 21, the lowest since February, the U.S. Energy Department said a weekly survey of service stations.

* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell 4.5 percent last week from a year earlier as the fuel's price was 18 percent higher than it was in the comparable week of 2010, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report. ID:nN1E7A718N]

* The United States, Britain and Canada announced new sanctions on Iran's energy and financial sectors, steps analysts said may raise pressure on Tehran but were unlikely to halt its nuclear program. [ID:nL5E7ML35V]

* The European Union agreed in principle to sanction some 200 Iranian people, companies and organisations, due to suspicions that Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons.

* France had called for new sanctions on an "unprecedented scale," proposing purchases of Iranian oil be halted and central bank assets frozen. [ID:nP6E7LO00N]

* Iran dismissed the new wave of sanctions, saying the West's attempts to isolate its economy would unite Iranians behind the government's nuclear program. [ID:nL5E7MM0IO]

* Iraq's Oil Minister Adbul-Kareem Luaibi said he expects OPEC to decide to cut output at its December meeting as global oil demand is likely to decline. [ID:nT9E7LU01Q]

* Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Monday the credit rating of the United States is not affected by the failure of a U.S. congressional committee to reach an agreement on debt reduction. [ID;nN1E7AK254]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. equities fell for a fifth day, down more than 5 percent over that period, as borrowing costs in Spain hit another record. [.N]

* In late trading the U.S. dollar was down 0.09 percent against a basket of currencies. .DXY

* Copper gained for the first time in four days, on signs of stronger buying interest, particularly from Asia. [MET/L]

* Gold climbed more than 1 percent as buying related to options' expiration lifted prices toward the key $1,700-an-ounce option strike price. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data at 10:30 a.m. EST (1030 GMT) on Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 98.01 1.09 1.1% 96.55 98.70 301,848 279,104 CLc2 98.19 1.20 1.2% 96.63 98.82 70,567 65,027 LCOc1 109.03 2.15 2.0% 106.62 109.45 206,095 183,497 RBc1 2.5618 0.0728 2.9% 2.4850 2.5650 24,954 27,252 RBc2 2.5650 0.0663 2.7% 2.4926 2.5681 40,063 36,402 HOc1 3.0346 0.0403 1.4% 2.9740 3.038 31,626 43,183 HOc2 3.0465 0.0422 1.4% 2.9845 3.0494 62,941 61,467 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 21 30D AVG Nov 21 NET CHNG CRUDE 553,509 510,015 695,099 1,276,616 -16,489 RBOB 107,307 104,765 137,187 285,650 1,612 HO 153,842 168,706 143,697 293,411 -3,717 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)