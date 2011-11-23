* China factory sector slowing in November - PMI

NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday as disappointing Chinese and European data highlighted dangers to oil demand from the euro zone debt crisis and a slowdown in China.

Euro zone industrial new orders slumped in September from August, EU statistics showed, the deepest fall since December 2008. New orders tumbled 6.4 percent. [ID:nL5E7MN0ZP]

One of Germany's worst bond sales since the launch of the euro prompted concerns the debt crisis was even beginning to threaten Berlin. [ID:nL5E7MN1VS]

China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November, the HSBC flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey showed. [ID:nL4E7MN0EA]

Crude prices briefly pared losses after separate reports showed better-than-expected October durable goods orders data in the United States and jobless claims rose last week, but remained below 400,000.

Oil investors awaited the U.S. Energy Information Administration's oil inventory report due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1030 GMT) Wednesday.

Tuesday's report from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude stocks fell 5.6 million barrels last week as imports dropped. [API/S]

Gasoline stockpiles rose 5.4 million barrels and distillate stocks fell only 886,000 barrels, API said.

U.S. crude oil stocks were expected to have risen 500,000 barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Gasoline stockpiles were seen up 1.1 million barrels, while distillate stocks were expected to have fallen 1.3 million barrels. [EIA/S]

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2 fell $1.74, or 1.8 percent to $96.27 a barrel by 9:22 a.m. EST (1422 GMT), having traded from $95.76 to $97.87.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co lowered its Brent and U.S. crude price forecasts for 2012 and downgraded commodities to underweight. [ID:nL4E7MN0CE]

* Goldman Sachs said the Seaway oil reversal will put WTI back into focus as crude oil flows from Cushing on its way to the U.S. Gulf Coast, adding near-term WTI-Brent spreads looked too narrow to be sustained. [ID:nWNAB2949]

* Iran's parliament voted to review relations with Britain after the UK imposed sanctions on Iran's central bank and a leading lawmaker called for the British ambassador to be expelled. [ID:nL5E7MN1SJ]

* The euro zone debt crisis could threaten France's AAA status, Fitch Ratings said. [ID:nL5E7MN2DV]

* A major processing unit at the Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands plant in Alberta suffered a disruption. [ID:nN1E7AL1X6]

* Street clashes flared in Cairo as protesters derided an agreement by Egypt's ruling generals and mostly Islamist parties for a transfer to civilian rule. [ID:nL5E7ML3TJ]

* Copper hit a one-month low on worries a global slowdown would corrode demand as factory growth in top consumer China slows and with the poor bond sale in Germany intensified concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. [MET/L]

* U.S. stock index futures were lower as worries about the euro zone crisis and weak data from China put the S&P 500 on track for a sixth day of losses. [.N]

* World stocks hit their lowest in six weeks after weak Chinese factory data revived fears of an abrupt slowdown for the world's second largest economy. [MKTS/GLOB]

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data released at 10:30 a.m. EST (1030 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data released at noon EST (1700 GMT) on Wednesday. 9:22 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

