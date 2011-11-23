* China factory sector slowing in November - PMI
* Euro zone industrial orders slumped in September
* Coming up: NYMEX floor trade shut Thursday for holiday
NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. crude futures fell on
Wednesday as weak economic data from Europe, China and the
United States pressured oil prices and offset an unexpected,
sharp drop in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week.
Euro zone industrial new orders slumped in September from
August, the deepest fall since December 2008. [ID:nL5E7MN0ZP]
One of Germany's worst bond sales since the launch of the
euro prompted concerns the European debt crisis was even
beginning to threaten Berlin. [ID:nL5E7MN1VS]
China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in
November, the HSBC flash purchasing managers' index (PMI)
survey showed. [ID:nL4E7MN0EA]
U.S. consumer spending growth slowed in October and
business capital investment plans were weak, but other data
showed the largest rise in household income in seven months and
initial jobless claims, while up slightly, remaining below
400,000 last week. [ID:nN1E7AM0EH]
U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell 6.22 million barrels last
week, the Energy Information Administration said in a weekly
report, against expectations for a slight build. [EIA/S]
Distillate stockpiles fell only 770,000 barrels, less than
expected, and gasoline stockpiles rose 4.48 million barrels, a
bigger rise than expected.
U.S. crude oil stocks were expected to have risen 500,000
barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Gasoline
stockpiles were seen up 1.1 million barrels, while distillate
stocks were expected to be down 1.3 million barrels.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2
fell $1.84, or 1.88 percent, to settle at $96.17 a barrel after
dipping to $95.35, 10 cents under the front-month 200-day
moving average, and having reached $97.87.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co lowered its Brent and U.S. crude
price forecasts for 2012 and downgraded commodities to
underweight. [ID:nL4E7MN0CE]
* Goldman Sachs said the Seaway oil reversal will put WTI
back into focus as crude oil flows from Cushing on its way to
the U.S. Gulf Coast, adding near-term WTI-Brent spreads looked
too narrow to be sustained. [ID:nWNAB2949]
* Iran's parliament voted to review relations with Britain
after the UK imposed sanctions on Iran's central bank and a
leading lawmaker called for the British ambassador to be
expelled. [ID:nL5E7MN1SJ]
* The euro zone debt crisis could threaten France's AAA
status, Fitch Ratings said. [ID:nL5E7MN2DV]
MARKETS NEWS
* Copper hit a one-month low on worries a global slowdown
would corrode demand as factory growth in top consumer China
slows and with the poor bond sale in Germany intensified
concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. [MET/L]
* The euro hit its weakest point versus the dollar since
early October as investors shunned a German debt auction and
Fitch said the crisis put France's AAA rating at risk. [USD/]
* Frustration over the euro zone debt crisis and weak
Chinese factory data sent U.S. stocks down for a sixth straight
day. [.N]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* NYMEX energy futures floor trading shut on Thursday for
U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 96.17 -1.84 -1.9% 95.35 97.87 270,195 319,245
CLc2 96.37 -1.82 -1.9% 95.54 97.95 66,249 77,128
LCOc1 107.02 -2.01 -1.8% 106.82 108.85 181,800 215,453
RBc1 2.5177 -0.0441 -1.7% 2.4970 2.5450 18,191 37,717
RBc2 2.5205 -0.0445 -1.7% 2.4995 2.5511 43,455 44,849
HOc1 2.9591 -0.0755 -2.5% 2.9547 3.03 20,785 44,008
HOc2 2.9714 -0.0751 -2.5% 2.9673 3.0406 51,222 65,599
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Nov 22 30D AVG Nov 22 NET CHNG
CRUDE 490,149 589,348 687,743 1,295,618 -19,002
RBOB 113,422 128,132 137,532 284,775 -2,184
HO 119,026 170,151 142,290 299,447 3,119
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale
Hudson)