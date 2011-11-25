* European borrowing costs keep rising in crisis

* Euro slide, dollar rise help pressure oil prices

* Coming up: API oil stocks data on Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. crude futures fell on Friday and were on pace to post a loss for the week as concerns about Europe's debt crisis strengthened the dollar and kept in focus fears that an economic slowdown will curb oil demand.

U.S. markets reopened after Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, but trading volumes remained low.

The euro fell to seven-week lows against the dollar and was expected to remain pressured as disagreement on how to tackle the debt crisis drove borrowing costs to new euro-era highs and boosted demand for liquid assets. [USD/]

Italy paid a record 6.5 percent to borrow money over six months and its longer-term funding costs soared far above levels seen as sustainable for public finances, raising the pressure on Rome's new emergency government. [ID:nL5E7MO3UP]

U.S. stock index futures fell and equities were on pace for a seventh straight session of losses, their longest losing streak in four months, as investors worried about global growth and the euro zone's debt problems. [.N]

The West's dispute with Iran over Tehran's nuclear program should remain supportive to oil prices, especially Brent.

A slip by a French government official on Thursday, mistakenly suggesting Paris was about to ban Iranian oil imports unilaterally, has raised expectations that European Union countries could consider a boycott of the OPEC producer's oil sales to step up the pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program. [ID:nL5E7MO3CM]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2 fell 98 cents, or 1.0 percent, to $95.19 a barrel by 8:41 a.m. EST (1341 GMT), having traded from $94.99 to $97.31.

* Nigeria is set to load around 1.93 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in January, up from a planned 1.9 million bpd in December, trade sources said, citing a provisional loading program. [ID:nL5E7MP1P3]

* Turkey and Arab powers kept up pressure on Syria's President Bashar al-Assad to end a crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators but longtime ally Russia warned against any foreign intervention. [ID:nL5E7MP1DZ]

* Tens of thousands of Egyptians demanding an end to military rule converged on Cairo's Tahrir square in what activists say will be the biggest day yet in a week of demonstrations. [ID:nL5E7MO4HF]

* Brazil's state-run Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) said its average domestic crude output remained stable in October versus September at 2.0 million bpd. [ID:nN1E7AO08G]

MARKETS NEWS

* European stocks fell and the euro hit a seven-week low, as record borrowing costs for Italy stoked fears the lack of a comprehensive policy response to the spiraling euro zone debt crisis would lead to a break-up of the currency bloc. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Copper fell, on track for a fourth straight week of losses, on concerns about demand as the euro zone's debt woes deepened, the dollar firmed and investors began feeling the effects of tightening credit in the metals market.

* Gold fell, coming under pressure from a weak euro on the back of the discord among European leaders on how to contain the debt turbulence, in spite of global holdings of metal in exchange-traded funds hitting a record high. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT). 8:41 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 95.19 -0.98 -1.0% 94.99 97.31 51,261 319,245 CLc2 95.26 -1.11 -1.2% 95.16 97.59 8,185 77,128 LCOc1 106.21 -1.57 -1.5% 106.08 107.79 52,255 66,692 RBc1 2.4944 -0.0233 -0.9% 2.4938 2.5518 978 37,717 RBc2 2.4968 -0.0237 -0.9% 2.4951 2.5549 4,431 44,849 HOc1 2.9391 -0.0200 -0.7% 2.9382 2.9932 2,485 44,008 HOc2 2.9526 -0.0188 -0.6% 2.9511 3.0037 5,882 65,599 * NYMEX crude oil for January CLc1 fell 98 cents to $95.19 a barrel by 8:41 a.m. EST in volume of 51,261 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)