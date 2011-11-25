* European borrowing costs keep rising in crisis
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. crude futures fell on
Friday and were on pace to post a loss for the week as concerns
about Europe's debt crisis strengthened the dollar and kept in
focus fears that an economic slowdown will curb oil demand.
U.S. markets reopened after Thursday's Thanksgiving
holiday, but trading volumes remained low.
The euro fell to seven-week lows against the dollar and was
expected to remain pressured as disagreement on how to tackle
the debt crisis drove borrowing costs to new euro-era highs and
boosted demand for liquid assets. [USD/]
Italy paid a record 6.5 percent to borrow money over six
months and its longer-term funding costs soared far above
levels seen as sustainable for public finances, raising the
pressure on Rome's new emergency government. [ID:nL5E7MO3UP]
U.S. stock index futures fell and equities were on pace for
a seventh straight session of losses, their longest losing
streak in four months, as investors worried about global growth
and the euro zone's debt problems. [.N]
The West's dispute with Iran over Tehran's nuclear program
should remain supportive to oil prices, especially Brent.
A slip by a French government official on Thursday,
mistakenly suggesting Paris was about to ban Iranian oil
imports unilaterally, has raised expectations that European
Union countries could consider a boycott of the OPEC producer's
oil sales to step up the pressure on Tehran over its nuclear
program. [ID:nL5E7MO3CM]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2
fell 98 cents, or 1.0 percent, to $95.19 a barrel by 8:41 a.m.
EST (1341 GMT), having traded from $94.99 to $97.31.
* Nigeria is set to load around 1.93 million barrels per
day (bpd) of crude oil in January, up from a planned 1.9
million bpd in December, trade sources said, citing a
provisional loading program. [ID:nL5E7MP1P3]
* Turkey and Arab powers kept up pressure on Syria's
President Bashar al-Assad to end a crackdown on pro-democracy
demonstrators but longtime ally Russia warned against any
foreign intervention. [ID:nL5E7MP1DZ]
* Tens of thousands of Egyptians demanding an end to
military rule converged on Cairo's Tahrir square in what
activists say will be the biggest day yet in a week of
demonstrations. [ID:nL5E7MO4HF]
* Brazil's state-run Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said its average
domestic crude output remained stable in October versus
September at 2.0 million bpd. [ID:nN1E7AO08G]
MARKETS NEWS
* European stocks fell and the euro hit a seven-week low,
as record borrowing costs for Italy stoked fears the lack of a
comprehensive policy response to the spiraling euro zone debt
crisis would lead to a break-up of the currency bloc.
[MKTS/GLOB]
* Copper fell, on track for a fourth straight week of
losses, on concerns about demand as the euro zone's debt woes
deepened, the dollar firmed and investors began feeling the
effects of tightening credit in the metals market.
* Gold fell, coming under pressure from a weak euro on the
back of the discord among European leaders on how to contain
the debt turbulence, in spite of global holdings of metal in
exchange-traded funds hitting a record high. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due on
Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT).
8:41 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 95.19 -0.98 -1.0% 94.99 97.31 51,261 319,245
CLc2 95.26 -1.11 -1.2% 95.16 97.59 8,185 77,128
LCOc1 106.21 -1.57 -1.5% 106.08 107.79 52,255 66,692
RBc1 2.4944 -0.0233 -0.9% 2.4938 2.5518 978 37,717
RBc2 2.4968 -0.0237 -0.9% 2.4951 2.5549 4,431 44,849
HOc1 2.9391 -0.0200 -0.7% 2.9382 2.9932 2,485 44,008
HOc2 2.9526 -0.0188 -0.6% 2.9511 3.0037 5,882 65,599
* NYMEX crude oil for January CLc1 fell 98 cents to $95.19 a
barrel by 8:41 a.m. EST in volume of 51,261 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)