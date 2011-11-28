* Germany, France exploring ways to tackle debt crisis

* Iran eyes downgrade of diplomatic relations with UK

* U.S. Thanksgiving weekend retail sales jump, lifts oil

* Coming up: API oil stocks data 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday

NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. crude oil futures rose on Monday as fresh optimism that Europe's debt crisis would be contained and robust U.S. Thanksgiving weekend retail sales augured well for economic gains that could lift oil demand.

Geopolitical tensions tied to Iran's nuclear program and the threat of further sanctions by western governments against Tehran underpinned the day's price surge.

U.S. crude climbed past $100 per barrel in early trade, but gains were pared as investors took a second look at whether the near $4 gain made on expectations of further European action to lick the region's debt troubles was fully warranted.

Some investors also questioned whether the rise in U.S. retails sales over the weekend would hold through the holiday season, given the job market's weakness.

Investors will gear up for weekly U.S. petroleum inventory reports, the first of which will come from industry group American Petroleum Institute after the close on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll ahead of the reports showed forecasts for a 1.0 million barrel increase in domestic crude stocks in the week to Nov. 25. Distillate stocks were forecast down 1.2 million barrels and gasoline stocks up 1.0 million barrels, the poll also showed. [EIA/S]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for January delivery CLF2 settled at $98.21 a barrel, gaining $1.44, or 1.49 percent, after trading between $97.13 to $100.74.

* In London, ICE Brent January crude LCOF2 settled at $109, rising $2.60, or 2.44 percent, widening its premium over U.S. crude to $10.79, from $9.63 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R

* Germany and France are exploring radical methods of securing deeper and more rapid fiscal integration among euro zone countries, aware that getting broad backing for treaty changes may not be possible, officials say. [ID:nL5E7MR0VI]

* A bill to downgrade Iran's relations with Britain was passed on Monday, a day after parliament approved a measure to expel the British ambassador. [ID:nL5E7MS1L3] If Iran proceeds with the downgrade, Britain will respond "robustly" in consultation with allies, said British Foreign Secretary William Hague. [ID:"nL5E7MS3XU]

* After a blockbuster performance over the Thanksgiving weekend, U.S. retailers now must replicate the robust results in order to see profitable sales gains for the rest of the holiday season. [ID:nnN1E7AR0LM] Overall, the long weekend's sales soared 16.4 percent to $52.4 billion, the National Retail Federation said on Sunday. [ID:nN1E7AQ0C6]

* New U.S. single-family home sales rose 1.3 percent in October and supply of homes on the market fell to the lowest level since April last year. The seasonally adjusted 307,000-unit annual rate was the fastest pace in five months, but still below expectations. [ID:nN1E7AR0P8]

* Niger inaugurated the Soraz oil refinery, its first, marking the arrival of the West African state as a commercial oil producer. [ID:nL5E7MS40Q]

* Mexico's three main oil exporting ports remained closed on Monday after being shut on Sunday due to bad weather off the Gulf of Mexico, [ID:nN1E7AR0UQ]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro rose on hopes of progress on the sovereign debt crisis, but gains were fragile as a slew of new hurdles could raise doubts on the likelihood of a decisive action. [USD/]

* U.S. equities snapped a seven-day losing streak as investors used the latest effort to resolve the region's debt crisis as a chance to cover short positions. [.N]

* Gold rose around 2 percent, its biggest one-day gain in three weeks, on hopes that new proposals may emerge out of Europe to tackle the region's debt crisis. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

* NYMEX RBOB gasoline and heating oil December contracts expire on Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 98.21 1.44 1.5% 97.13 100.74 296,180 185,841 CLc2 98.33 1.42 1.5% 97.29 100.81 65,056 40,697 LCOc1 109.00 2.60 2.4% 106.63 109.49 202,742 128,590 RBc1 2.5181 0.0692 2.8% 2.4702 2.5471 18,849 10,628 RBc2 2.5177 0.0635 2.6% 2.4734 2.5466 44,689 26,806 HOc1 2.9699 0.0426 1.5% 2.9422 2.9966 22,746 16,511 HOc2 2.9827 0.0505 1.7% 2.9486 3.0100 61,072 31,753 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 25 30D AVG Nov 25 NET CHNG CRUDE 537,373 #N/A 1,292,989 -3,910 RBOB 107,023 54,589 133,144 281,476 -4,293 HO 136,975 #N/A 142,196 283,616 -3,132 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)