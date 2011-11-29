* Italians manage to sell bonds, but at record premiums
* Iranians storm UK embassy in Tehran
* Coming up: API oil stocks data 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday
NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. crude futures rose in choppy trading
on Tuesday as cautious hope that Europe can muster an effective defense
against a spreading debt crisis and the storming of the British embassy in
Tehran kept oil prices supported.
Italian borrowing costs hit euro lifetime peaks near 8 percent at a
debt auction as investors demand ever higher premiums to keep funding the
country as euro zone finance ministers gathered to meet on Tuesday.
[ID:nL5E7MT1YD]
The euro turned briefly negative against the dollar, pressured by the
European Central Bank's failure to attract enough deposits from banks that
would neutralize its purchases of bonds from debt-ridden euro zone
countries.
The euro had received a boost from investor relief that Italy managed
to sell government bonds even though it had to pay record high auction
yields. [USD/] [ID:nL5E7MT23V]
Iranian protesters entered buildings inside the British embassy
compound in Tehran, throwing rocks, petrol bombs and burning documents
looted from offices, Iranian news agencies and live television reported.
[ID:nL5E7MT3JC]
Brent crude also received support from Sudan's decision to halt the
South Sudan's oil exports over a transit fee row. [ID:nL5E7MT4MS]
Oil prices were not supported by news that euro zone economic sentiment
fell more than expected in November, as business managers turned more
pessimistic across almost all sectors of the economy, particularly in
France and the Netherlands.
Investors awaited weekly oil inventory reports on U.S. supply, with the
industry group American Petroleum Institute's report due at 4:30 p.m. EST
(2130 GMT) on Tuesday.
Crude oil and gasoline stocks were expected to have risen last week,
with distillate stocks lower, according to a Reuters survey of analysts on
Monday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2 rose 43
cents, or 0.4 percent to $98.64 a barrel by 9:37 a.m. EST (1437 GMT),
having traded from $97.23 to $99.30.
* OPEC oil output has risen in November to a three-year high due to
more supplies from Angola and recovering Libyan output, a Reuters survey
found on Tuesday.
* Iran does not expect OPEC to raise output ceilings when its members
meet on Dec. 14 in Vienna, its OPEC governor was quoted as saying.
[ID:nL5E7MT1RQ]
* Britain's coalition government unveiled sharply lower economic growth
forecasts and said it would take much longer than hoped to wipe out its
deficit.
MARKETS NEWS
* Copper edged down on caution ahead of a meeting of Euro zone finance
ministers to shore up their bailout fund, while a successful Italian
government bond auction and ongoing supply constraints calmed sentiment and
contained losses.
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE fell further in light trading
volumes after the British finance minister George Osborne sharply revised
down the country's economic growth forecasts.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due on Tuesday at
4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT).
* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due at
10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.
* NYMEX RBOB gasoline and heating oil December contracts expire on
Wednesday.
9:37 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 98.64 0.43 0.4% 97.23 99.30 85,059 185,841
CLc2 98.77 0.44 0.5% 97.39 99.41 14,064 40,697
LCOc1 110.02 1.02 0.9% 108.39 110.87 108,391 209,091
RBc1 2.5346 0.0165 0.7% 2.5050 2.5500 2,533 10,628
RBc2 2.5346 0.0169 0.7% 2.5040 2.5492 8,669 26,806
HOc1 2.9884 0.0185 0.6% 2.9606 3.0113 3,391 16,511
HOc2 3.0014 0.0187 0.6% 2.9709 3.0244 18,615 31,753
* NYMEX crude oil for January CLc1 rose 43 cents to $98.64 a barrel by
9:37 a.m. in volume of 85,059 lots.
