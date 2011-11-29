* API: crude, distillate stocks up; gasoline down
* U.S. consumer confidence rebounds from 2-1/2-year low
* Italians manage to sell bonds, but at record premiums
* Iranian protesters storm UK embassy compounds in Tehran
* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data, 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday
NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. crude oil futures pared
gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data
showed that domestic crude inventories rose 3.4 million barrels
last week, against the forecast for a small stock drawdown.
The American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks jumped
3.4 million barrels in the week to Nov. 25, defying the
forecast in a Reuters poll for a 200,000-barrel drawdown.
[API/S] [EIA/S]
Earlier, January crude CLF2 settled higher for the third
straight session, buoyed by a rebound in consumer confidence
and geopolitical worries after Iranian protesters attacked
British embassy compounds in Tehran.
Investors also felt relieved that Italy was able to sell
bonds, albeit at a steep borrowing cost, somewhat easing
worries about euro zone debt.
The dollar fell against the euro, encouraging buying of
riskier assets such as oil and copper, on speculation the
European Central Bank could lend money to the International
Monetary Fund which could then help Italy deal with its debt
troubles. [USD/] [ID:nN1E7AS13Z]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, U.S. crude for
January CLF2 settled at $99.79 a barrel, rising $1.58, or
1.61 percent, after trading between $97.23 to $100.15.
* By 4:55 p.m. EST (2155 GMT), January crude traded at
$99.48, up $1.27, or 1.3 percent.
* In London, ICE Brent crude rose for a second day and
settled at $110.82 a barrel, gaining $1.82, or 1.67 percent.
* Brent's close was 1 cent above its front-month 100-day
moving average of $110.81 and widened its premium against U.S.
crude to $11.03, from $10.79 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R
* API data showed distillate stocks rose 1.3 million
barrels last week, against the forecast for a 1.1
million-barrel draw. [API/S] [EIA/S]
* Gasoline stocks fell 173,000 barrels, contrary to the
forecast for a 1.5 million barrel increase.
* U.S. retail gasoline demand rose last week 3 percent over
the prior week on Thanksgiving holiday weekend driving, but
demand was down 3.8 percent from the comparable week a year
ago, MasterCard's SpendingPulse report showed.[ID:nN9E7MF02V]
* The Conference Board said its index of American consumer
attitudes jumped to 56.0 in November, from 40.9 in October,
rebounding from a 2-1/2 year low as Americans worried less
about jobs and their income. [ID:nN1E7AS0H6]
* "Cyber Monday" was on course to set another record for
retail sales, as the strong start to the holiday shopping
season continued online. [ID:nN1E7AR1UZ]
* Storage capacity at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub
for the U.S. benchmark contract, rose to 55 million barrels at
end-September from 48 million in March, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said. [ID:nN1E7AS0X0]
* Iranian police secured the release of six employees of
the British embassy compound in northern Tehran who had been
taken hostage by hard-line students protesting sanctions
imposed by Britain against Iran, the semi-official Fars news
agency reported. [ID:nL5E7MT5JI]
* Italy had to offer a record 7.89 percent yield to sell
3-year bonds, a stunning leap from the 4.93 percent it paid in
late October, but European stocks .FTEU3 and bonds rallied in
apparent relief at the strong demand, with the maximum 7.5
billion euros sold. [GVD/EUR] [ID:nL4E7MT03T]
* Britain's economy will stagnate until mid-2012 and could
easily fall back into recession, the government said, a grim
outlook that puts its debt reduction plans in jeopardy and will
mean more austerity for longer.[ID:nL5E7MT2CC]
* OPEC oil output has risen in November to a three-year
high due to more supplies from Angola and recovering Libyan
output, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7MT3IS]
MARKETS NEWS
* Copper steadied as encouraging level of U.S. consumer
confidence and retail sales eased worries on the outlook for
the U.S. economy, but concerns about Europe's debt crisis
prevented further gains. [MET/L]
* Gold rose for a second consecutive day as strong physical
demand, a weaker dollar and rising economic optimism lifted
buying sentiment. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* NYMEX RBOB gasoline and heating oil December contracts
expire on Wednesday.
* ADP national employment data for November, 8:15 a.m. EST
(1315 GMT), Wednesday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 99.79 1.58 1.6% 97.23 100.15 302,604 311,735
CLc2 99.88 1.55 1.6% 97.39 100.20 69,077 68,451
LCOc1 110.82 1.82 1.7% 108.39 111.00 215,445 209,091
RBc1 2.5391 0.0210 0.8% 2.5050 2.5645 12,140 30,385
RBc2 2.5398 0.0221 0.9% 2.5040 2.5642 44,835 48,752
HOc1 3.0211 0.0512 1.7% 2.9606 3.0344 14,669 35,219
HOc2 3.0336 0.0509 1.7% 2.9709 3.0464 59,900 65,721
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Nov 28 30D AVG Nov 28 NET CHNG
CRUDE 583,018 565,619 662,438 1,295,450 -2,461
RBOB 110,148 122,964 133,144 266,059 -10,226
HO 135,023 153,361 142,196 283,616 -3,132
(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; editing by Andrea
Evans)