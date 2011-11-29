* API: crude, distillate stocks up; gasoline down

* U.S. consumer confidence rebounds from 2-1/2-year low

* Italians manage to sell bonds, but at record premiums

* Iranian protesters storm UK embassy compounds in Tehran

* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data, 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday

NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. crude oil futures pared gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed that domestic crude inventories rose 3.4 million barrels last week, against the forecast for a small stock drawdown.

The American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks jumped 3.4 million barrels in the week to Nov. 25, defying the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 200,000-barrel drawdown. [API/S] [EIA/S]

Earlier, January crude CLF2 settled higher for the third straight session, buoyed by a rebound in consumer confidence and geopolitical worries after Iranian protesters attacked British embassy compounds in Tehran.

Investors also felt relieved that Italy was able to sell bonds, albeit at a steep borrowing cost, somewhat easing worries about euro zone debt.

The dollar fell against the euro, encouraging buying of riskier assets such as oil and copper, on speculation the European Central Bank could lend money to the International Monetary Fund which could then help Italy deal with its debt troubles. [USD/] [ID:nN1E7AS13Z]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, U.S. crude for January CLF2 settled at $99.79 a barrel, rising $1.58, or 1.61 percent, after trading between $97.23 to $100.15.

* By 4:55 p.m. EST (2155 GMT), January crude traded at $99.48, up $1.27, or 1.3 percent.

* In London, ICE Brent crude rose for a second day and settled at $110.82 a barrel, gaining $1.82, or 1.67 percent.

* Brent's close was 1 cent above its front-month 100-day moving average of $110.81 and widened its premium against U.S. crude to $11.03, from $10.79 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R

* API data showed distillate stocks rose 1.3 million barrels last week, against the forecast for a 1.1 million-barrel draw. [API/S] [EIA/S]

* Gasoline stocks fell 173,000 barrels, contrary to the forecast for a 1.5 million barrel increase.

* U.S. retail gasoline demand rose last week 3 percent over the prior week on Thanksgiving holiday weekend driving, but demand was down 3.8 percent from the comparable week a year ago, MasterCard's SpendingPulse report showed.[ID:nN9E7MF02V]

* The Conference Board said its index of American consumer attitudes jumped to 56.0 in November, from 40.9 in October, rebounding from a 2-1/2 year low as Americans worried less about jobs and their income. [ID:nN1E7AS0H6]

* "Cyber Monday" was on course to set another record for retail sales, as the strong start to the holiday shopping season continued online. [ID:nN1E7AR1UZ]

* Storage capacity at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub for the U.S. benchmark contract, rose to 55 million barrels at end-September from 48 million in March, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. [ID:nN1E7AS0X0]

* Iranian police secured the release of six employees of the British embassy compound in northern Tehran who had been taken hostage by hard-line students protesting sanctions imposed by Britain against Iran, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. [ID:nL5E7MT5JI]

* Italy had to offer a record 7.89 percent yield to sell 3-year bonds, a stunning leap from the 4.93 percent it paid in late October, but European stocks .FTEU3 and bonds rallied in apparent relief at the strong demand, with the maximum 7.5 billion euros sold. [GVD/EUR] [ID:nL4E7MT03T]

* Britain's economy will stagnate until mid-2012 and could easily fall back into recession, the government said, a grim outlook that puts its debt reduction plans in jeopardy and will mean more austerity for longer.[ID:nL5E7MT2CC]

* OPEC oil output has risen in November to a three-year high due to more supplies from Angola and recovering Libyan output, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7MT3IS]

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper steadied as encouraging level of U.S. consumer confidence and retail sales eased worries on the outlook for the U.S. economy, but concerns about Europe's debt crisis prevented further gains. [MET/L]

* Gold rose for a second consecutive day as strong physical demand, a weaker dollar and rising economic optimism lifted buying sentiment. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* NYMEX RBOB gasoline and heating oil December contracts expire on Wednesday.

* ADP national employment data for November, 8:15 a.m. EST (1315 GMT), Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 99.79 1.58 1.6% 97.23 100.15 302,604 311,735 CLc2 99.88 1.55 1.6% 97.39 100.20 69,077 68,451 LCOc1 110.82 1.82 1.7% 108.39 111.00 215,445 209,091 RBc1 2.5391 0.0210 0.8% 2.5050 2.5645 12,140 30,385 RBc2 2.5398 0.0221 0.9% 2.5040 2.5642 44,835 48,752 HOc1 3.0211 0.0512 1.7% 2.9606 3.0344 14,669 35,219 HOc2 3.0336 0.0509 1.7% 2.9709 3.0464 59,900 65,721 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 28 30D AVG Nov 28 NET CHNG CRUDE 583,018 565,619 662,438 1,295,450 -2,461 RBOB 110,148 122,964 133,144 266,059 -10,226 HO 135,023 153,361 142,196 283,616 -3,132 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; editing by Andrea Evans)