NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. crude futures rose sharply on Wednesday on news of coordinated central bank actions to address global liquidity problems and better-than-expected data on private sector hiring in November in the United States.

Central banks from the leading developed economies said they will take coordinated steps to prevent a lack of liquidity in the global financial system. [ID:nN1E7AT0AV]

U.S. employers added 206,000 private sector jobs in November, the ADP National Employment Report said, above expectations for a gain of 130,000 jobs. [ID:nEAPAU0EH0]

Gains in October and September were revised higher.

China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for its commercial lenders for the first time in nearly three years to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009. [ID:nL3E7J51YT]

Euro-zone finance ministers agreed to ramp up the firepower of their rescue fund, but couldn't say by how much, and may turn to the IMF for more help.

Investors awaited the U.S. Energy Information Administration's inventory report due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday after industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday that U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose 3.4 million barrels last week. [API/S]

Distillate stocks increased 1.3 million barrels and gasoline inventories fell 173,000 barrels, the API said.

Crude oil stocks were expected to have dipped, by only 200,000 barrels, with distillate stocks expected to be down 1.1 million barrels and gasoline stocks up 1.5 million barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. [ID:nN1E7AS1GG]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2 rose $1.26, or 1.3 percent to $101.05 a barrel by 9:15 a.m. EST (1415 GMT), having traded from $98.92 to $101.75.

* Britain began evacuating diplomatic staff from Iran and warned of serious consequences for the Iranian government a day after protesters stormed two British embassy compounds. [ID:nL5E7MU09B]

* Libyan oil production has increased to 840,000 barrels per day, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement. [ID:nL5E7MU3LL]

* At least 26 people were wounded when Shi'ite rebels in northern Yemen, neighbor to Saudi Arabia, shelled Salafi Sunni Islamists, a spokesman for the Salafis said. [ID:nL5E7MU2QX]

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper extended gains after the release of better-than-expected job data from the United States. [MET/L]

* The dollar extended losses against the euro after data showed U.S. private sector jobs increased in November, further fueling the market's appetite for risk. [USD/]

* U.S. stock index futures soared as investors welcomed a coordinated action by major central banks to provide liquidity to the global financial system. [.N]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

* NYMEX RBOB gasoline and heating oil December contracts expire on Wednesday. 9:15 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 101.05 1.26 1.3% 98.92 101.75 99,069 311,735 CLc2 101.13 1.25 1.3% 99.06 101.81 27,955 68,451 LCOc1 111.60 0.78 0.7% 109.65 112.03 108,842 223,511 RBc1 2.5864 0.0473 1.9% 2.5290 2.5896 946 30,385 RBc2 2.5770 0.0372 1.5% 2.5250 2.5890 6,866 48,752 HOc1 3.0463 0.0252 0.8% 2.9983 3.0536 1,282 35,219 HOc2 3.0608 0.0272 0.9% 3.0100 3.0685 10,520 65,721 * NYMEX crude oil for January CLc1 rose $1.26 to $101.05 a barrel by 9:15 a.m. in volume of 99,069 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)