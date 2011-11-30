* Domestic crude, distillate, gasoline stocks rise-EIA

* Liquidity move by central banks fuels early rally

* China lowers bank reserves in action to lift economy

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EST Thursday

NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. crude futures rose for a fourth day on Wednesday as a move by top central banks to prevent a global liquidity crunch eased some economic worries, but an unexpected rise in domestic crude inventories limited gains.

For the month, U.S. crude gained nearly 8 percent, closing the period above $100 a barrel for the first time since May.

Upbeat U.S. economic data on private sector jobs, stronger business activity in the Midwest and higher pending home sales kept U.S. crude supported, preventing a slide to negative territory after the inventory data was released mid-morning.

The private sector jobs data came ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls data for November, which include both public and private sector employment. A Reuters poll forecast that overall non-farm payrolls rose 122,000 this month. For a preview, see [ID:nN1E7AS0K8]

China moved to cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders, an action seen stimulating lending. That helped pushed oil futures in overnight trade. [ID:nL4E7MU1Y9]

Geopolitical tensions arising from deteriorating UK-Iran diplomatic relations remained in focus and investors also watched for developments in Syria. [ID:nL5E7MU09B] [MEAST]

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they had agreed to cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, in order to ensure that banks outside the United States have easy access to dollars. For more click on [ID:nL5E7MU118].

U.S. crude oil inventories rose 3.9 million barrels and distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, jumped 5.5 million barrels last week, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed. [EIA/S]

The data defied forecasts in a Reuters poll that stockpiles had fallen.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2 settled at $100.36 a barrel, gaining 57 cents, or 0.57 percent. For the month, U.S. crude rose $7.17, or 7.7 percent, extending gains for a second straight month.

* In London, ICE Brent for January delivery LCOF2 settled at $110.52, falling 30 cents, or 0.27 percent. For the month, Brent crude edged up 96 cents, or 0.88 percent, gaining for two consecutive months. LCOc1

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $10.16 at the close, from $11.02 on Tuesday. [CL-LCO1=R 22]

* NYMEX December heating oil HOZ1 expired and settled up 0.03 cent, 0.01 percent, at $3.0214 a gallon. For the month, heating oil fell 2.15 cents, or 0.71 percent, after a gain of almost 25 cents or 8.9 percent in October. HOc1

* NYMEX December RBOB RBZ1 expired and closed up 2.86 cents or 1.13 percent, at $2.5677 a barrel. For the month, front-month RBOB fell 7.52 cents, or 2.84 percent, after a slim gain in October. RBc1

* Libyan oil production has climbed to 840,000 barrels per day, the National Oil Corporation said. That was more than half the 1.6 million bpd output before an eight-month civil war snuffed out production. [ID:nL5E7MU3LL]

* U.S. employers added 206,000 private sector jobs in November, the ADP National Employment Report said, above expectations for a gain of 130,000 jobs. That's the biggest increase since December 2010. [ID:nN1E7AS1R7]

* The National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index jumped 10.4 percent to 93.3 in October from 84.5 in September, the biggest rise in nearly a year. [ID:nN1E76R0M3]

* Midwest business activity grew faster than expected this month, shoring up expectations that national manufacturing data should show an uptick in growth when it is released on Thursday. [ID:nN97ElEO26]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street rallied on the coordinated move by major central banks to make dollar loans cheaper for struggling European banks, with the Dow posting its best day since March 2009. [.N]

* The dollar fell sharply on the central banks' action and U.S. economic data, driving investors to currencies with higher returns. In late trading, the greenback was down 0.80 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Gold rose nearly 2 percent as investors piled into bullion as a hedge against currency depreciation after top central banks moved to improve liquidity for lenders. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. non-farm payrolls report for November, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 100.36 0.57 0.6% 98.92 101.75 284,562 320,858 CLc2 100.46 0.58 0.6% 99.06 101.81 67,162 74,483 LCOc1 110.52 -0.30 -0.3% 109.65 112.03 223,175 223,511 RBc1 2.5584 0.0186 0.7% 2.5250 2.6024 42,065 28,815 RBc2 2.5744 0.0162 0.6% 2.5466 2.6167 23,219 49,842 HOc1 3.0251 -0.0085 -0.3% 3.0100 3.0685 66,151 33,338 HOc2 3.0329 -0.0041 -0.1% 3.0150 3.0734 27,971 65,516 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 29 30D AVG Nov 29 NET CHNG CRUDE 594,891 611,677 660,593 1,302,512 -7,062 RBOB 95,716 132,583 133,597 266,266 207 HO 141,946 160,302 142,196 271,199 602 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)