* U.S. jobless claims up, highest since late October

* Goldman sees recession threat due to euro zone crisis

* China's factory sector shrinks on weakening demand

NEW YORK, Dec 1 U.S. crude futures fell back on Thursday after government data showed that new filings for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week to their highest level since late October, a bad sign for oil demand.

Before release of the data, crude was up slightly in choppy trading, having recovered from earlier losses driven by persistent worries about a slowdown in Europe's economy that analysts fear could sharply cut oil demand.

Crude futures were under pressure as manufacturing activity contracted across Europe and most of Asia, according to Thursday's economic reports. [ID:nL5EN118K]

Goldman Sachs warned of a potential sharp drop in oil demand as it saw the crude oil market navigating between currently tight physical conditions and the threat the European debt crisis could trigger a global economic recession in the near future. [ID:nL4E7N11R7]

The early slide came following relief sparked by Wednesday's coordinated action by top top central banks to prevent a global liquidity crunch.

New claims for state unemployment benefits climbed to a seasonally adjusted 402,000 in the week to Nov. 26, from an upwardly revised 396,000 the prior week, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims at 390,000. [ID:nN1E7AG14X]

The jobless claims data precede's Friday's non-farm payrolls data for November. A Reuters poll forecast that overall non-farm payrolls rose 122,000 this month. For a preview, see [ID:nN1E7AS0K8]

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that last week, U.S. crude oil inventories rose 3.9 million barrels and distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, jumped 5.5 million barrels. Gasoline supplies rose 200,000 barrels, it added. [EIA/S]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 9:05 a.m EDT (1405 GMT), January crude CLF2 was down 21 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $100.15 a barrel, trading between $99.88 and $100.99. In November, front-month U.S. crude rose $7.17, or 7.7 percent, extending gains for a second straight month.

* In London, ICE Brent for January delivery LCOF2 was down 98 cents, or 0.89 percent, at $109.54, trading between $109.10 to $111.24. In November, front-month Brent crude edged up 96 cents, or 0.88 percent, gaining for two consecutive months. LCOc1

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to around $9.40, from $10.16 at the close on Wednesday. [CL-LCO1=R]

* Goldman Sachs forecast the price of Brent crude oil LCOc1 at $130 a barrel in 2013, saying crude will continue to rise even in a poor economic growth environment. The bank also predicted the price of U.S. crude CLc1 at $126 a barrel in 2013, saying the WTI-Brent spread was likely to narrow further as the U.S. Seaway pipeline's capacity rises to 400,000 barrels a day. [ID:nL4E711R7]

* Britain will support an embargo on Iranian oil imports following the deterioration of relations between the two countries, a diplomatic source told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7MU69Z]

* Italy will decide together with its European allies and the United States about a possible oil embargo against Iran, the Italian foreign minister said. [ID:nR1E7MC02C]

* Russia will increase Urals URL-E URL140-MED oil exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk month-on month in December, a final export schedule showed. [ID:nL5E7MU5S6]

* China's official purchasing managers' index for November fell to 49, dipping below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the first time in nearly three years. [ID:nL4E7MU1Y9]

* The HSBC China PMI for November dropped to a 32-month low of 47.7 from October's 48.6.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures edged lower after the jobless claims data showed initial filings rose above 400,000 for the first time in a month. [.N]

* The dollar trimmed losses against the euro on the jobless claims report. [USD/]

* Copper fell after showed Asia and Europe factories stalled. [MET/L

* Gold hit two week highs, lifted by Wednesday's joint central bank action.[GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. non-farm payrolls report for November, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), Friday. 9:08 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 100.08 -0.31 -0.3% 99.88 100.99 49,154 320,858 CLc2 100.14 -0.29 -0.3% 99.96 101.06 9,836 74,483 LCOc1 109.43 -1.09 -1.0% 109.10 111.24 71,443 231,067 RBc1 2.5515 -0.0069 -0.3% 2.5505 2.5798 4,179 28,815 RBc2 2.5663 -0.0081 -0.3% 2.5633 2.5929 3,034 49,842 HOc1 3.0034 -0.0226 -0.7% 3.0014 3.0401 10,261 33,338 HOc2 3.0129 -0.0200 -0.7% 3.0122 3.0482 5,557 65,516 * NYMEX crude oil for January CLc1 fell 28 cents to $100.08 a barrel by 9:08 a.m. in volume of 49,154 lots. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)