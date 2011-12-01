* U.S. jobless claims up, highest since late October
* Goldman sees recession threat due to euro zone crisis
* China's factory sector shrinks on weakening demand
NEW YORK, Dec 1 U.S. crude futures fell back on Thursday
after government data showed that new filings for jobless benefits
unexpectedly rose last week to their highest level since late October, a
bad sign for oil demand.
Before release of the data, crude was up slightly in choppy trading,
having recovered from earlier losses driven by persistent worries about a
slowdown in Europe's economy that analysts fear could sharply cut oil
demand.
Crude futures were under pressure as manufacturing activity contracted
across Europe and most of Asia, according to Thursday's economic reports.
[ID:nL5EN118K]
Goldman Sachs warned of a potential sharp drop in oil demand as it saw
the crude oil market navigating between currently tight physical conditions
and the threat the European debt crisis could trigger a global economic
recession in the near future. [ID:nL4E7N11R7]
The early slide came following relief sparked by Wednesday's
coordinated action by top top central banks to prevent a global liquidity
crunch.
New claims for state unemployment benefits climbed to a seasonally
adjusted 402,000 in the week to Nov. 26, from an upwardly revised 396,000
the prior week, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast claims at 390,000. [ID:nN1E7AG14X]
The jobless claims data precede's Friday's non-farm payrolls data for
November. A Reuters poll forecast that overall non-farm payrolls rose
122,000 this month. For a preview, see [ID:nN1E7AS0K8]
On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that
last week, U.S. crude oil inventories rose 3.9 million barrels and
distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, jumped 5.5
million barrels. Gasoline supplies rose 200,000 barrels, it added. [EIA/S]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 9:05 a.m EDT (1405 GMT),
January crude CLF2 was down 21 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $100.15 a
barrel, trading between $99.88 and $100.99. In November, front-month U.S.
crude rose $7.17, or 7.7 percent, extending gains for a second straight
month.
* In London, ICE Brent for January delivery LCOF2 was down 98 cents,
or 0.89 percent, at $109.54, trading between $109.10 to $111.24. In
November, front-month Brent crude edged up 96 cents, or 0.88 percent,
gaining for two consecutive months. LCOc1
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to around $9.40, from
$10.16 at the close on Wednesday. [CL-LCO1=R]
* Goldman Sachs forecast the price of Brent crude oil LCOc1 at $130 a
barrel in 2013, saying crude will continue to rise even in a poor economic
growth environment. The bank also predicted the price of U.S. crude CLc1
at $126 a barrel in 2013, saying the WTI-Brent spread was likely to narrow
further as the U.S. Seaway pipeline's capacity rises to 400,000 barrels a
day. [ID:nL4E711R7]
* Britain will support an embargo on Iranian oil imports following the
deterioration of relations between the two countries, a diplomatic source
told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7MU69Z]
* Italy will decide together with its European allies and the United
States about a possible oil embargo against Iran, the Italian foreign
minister said. [ID:nR1E7MC02C]
* Russia will increase Urals URL-E URL140-MED oil exports from the
Black Sea port of Novorossiisk month-on month in December, a final export
schedule showed. [ID:nL5E7MU5S6]
* China's official purchasing managers' index for November fell to 49,
dipping below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the
first time in nearly three years. [ID:nL4E7MU1Y9]
* The HSBC China PMI for November dropped to a 32-month low of 47.7
from October's 48.6.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stock index futures edged lower after the jobless claims data
showed initial filings rose above 400,000 for the first time in a month.
[.N]
* The dollar trimmed losses against the euro on the jobless claims
report. [USD/]
* Copper fell after showed Asia and Europe factories stalled. [MET/L
* Gold hit two week highs, lifted by Wednesday's joint central bank
action.[GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. non-farm payrolls report for November, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT),
Friday.
9:08 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 100.08 -0.31 -0.3% 99.88 100.99 49,154 320,858
CLc2 100.14 -0.29 -0.3% 99.96 101.06 9,836 74,483
LCOc1 109.43 -1.09 -1.0% 109.10 111.24 71,443 231,067
RBc1 2.5515 -0.0069 -0.3% 2.5505 2.5798 4,179 28,815
RBc2 2.5663 -0.0081 -0.3% 2.5633 2.5929 3,034 49,842
HOc1 3.0034 -0.0226 -0.7% 3.0014 3.0401 10,261 33,338
HOc2 3.0129 -0.0200 -0.7% 3.0122 3.0482 5,557 65,516
* NYMEX crude oil for January CLc1 fell 28 cents to $100.08 a barrel by
9:08 a.m. in volume of 49,154 lots.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)