* Unemployment rate drops to 8.6 pct from 9 percent

* Iran geopolitical tensions raise supply risk fears

* CFTC-Specs raise oil net longs in week to Nov. 29

NEW YORK, Dec 2 U.S. crude futures rose on Friday as the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a 2-1/2 year low, seen supportive for demand, and on geopolitical tensions over Iran's nuclear program, stoking supply disruption worries.

U.S. crude posted its first weekly gain in three weeks, despite persistent worries about the euro zone debt crisis and data midweek showing a surprise big increase in domestic crude inventories last week.

The day's high of $101.56 penetrated technical resistance at $101.52, signaling a potential further gain to $102.88, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

RBOB gasoline futures rose more than 2 percent, leading the energy complex, on follow-through buying after late Thursday's disclosure by Sunoco Inc. ( SUN.N ) that it was shutting down one of its East Coast refineries while it waited for a buyer to step forward. [ID:nN1E7B01KR] [ID:nN1E7B10T1]

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 8.6 percent in November, a 2-1/2 year low, from 9.0 percent in October, the biggest decline since January, the U.S. Labor Department said.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 120,000, with private sector jobs up 140,000 and government jobs down 20,000. Despite the data, the pace of hiring remained too slow to significantly quicken the economic recovery, analysts said. [ID:nOAT004918]

Rising tensions between western governments and Iran, the world's fifth biggest oil exporter, have kept oil prices rising, despite signs of weakening economy in Europe and slower factory activity in China, the No. 2 oil consumer.[MEAST]

In other news, two major financial trade groups sued the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates U.S. futures markets, over new rules to crack down on commodity speculation. [ID:nN1E7B10PA]

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX January crude CLF2 settled at $100.96 a barrel, gaining 76 cents, or 0.76 percent. For the week, front-month crude gained $4.19 or 4.33 percent, the best performance since the week to Nov. 11, when front-month crude gained $4.73, or 5.02 percent. CLc1

* In London, ICE January Brent crude LCOF2 settled at $109.94, rising 95 cents, or 0.87 percent, slightly widening Brent's premium over U.S. crude to $8.98, from $8.79 on Thursday. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX January heating oil HOF2 closed up 2.05 cents or 0.69 percent, at $2.99 a gallon. For the week, front-month heating oil rose 6.27 cents, or 2.41 percent, after two straight weeks of losses. It was the best performance since the week to Nov. 11, when front-month heating oil settled up 10.09 cents or 3.29 percent. HOc1

* NYMEX January RBOB RBF2 settled up 5.83 cents, or 2.28 percent at $2.6162 a gallon. For the week, front-month RBOB jumped 16.73 cents, or 6.83 percent, snapping six straight weeks of decline. It was the biggest weekly percentage gain since the week to July 1, when RBOB ended up 7.06 percent.

* Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net long position on NYMEX crude oil by 5,007 contracts, or almost 3 percent, to 194,695, in the week to Nov. 29, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.[ID:nN1E7B110W]

* Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) said it would cease operations in Syria to heed new European Union sanctions against Damascus. [ID:nL5E7N21BB]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. equities ended flat but capped the best week for Wall Street bulls in almost three years after data showed a sharp drop in the U.S. unemployment rate. [.N]

* The euro fell against the dollar for the first time in five sessions as investors turned cautious before a European Central Bank meeting and a European Union summit next week. [USD/]

* Copper posted its first weekly gain in five weeks amid persistent inventory tightness and a move this week by major central banks to prevent a liquidity crunch in Europe.[MET/L]

* Gold edged up to rack up its largest weekly gain in more than a month on worries about inflation after the U.S. payrolls data signaled a strengthening labor market. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* Institute of Supply Management non-manufacturing index for November, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Monday.

* U.S. factory orders and durable goods for October, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Monday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 100.96 0.76 0.8% 99.76 101.56 231,454 275,858 CLc2 101.09 0.76 0.8% 99.89 101.68 51,874 72,214 LCOc1 109.94 0.95 0.9% 108.62 110.41 151,940 182,388 RBc1 2.6162 0.0583 2.3% 2.5823 2.6500 42,421 45,256 RBc2 2.6224 0.0499 1.9% 2.5896 2.6478 24,378 25,740 HOc1 2.9900 0.0205 0.7% 2.9679 3.0286 42,919 82,973 HOc2 2.9999 0.0185 0.6% 2.9775 3.0348 20,932 37,734 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Dec 01 30D AVG Dec 01 NET CHNG CRUDE 437,233 544,164 657,485 1,310,747 -7,257 RBOB 129,485 124,250 133,597 266,266 207 HO 101,815 193,666 142,196 271,199 602 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)