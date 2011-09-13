* Brent premium to U.S. crude contracts

NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. crude futures rose Tuesday as the dollar index slipped and investors anticipated weekly reports would show that crude stocks fell again last week in the United States.

U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to have fallen 3 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters survey of analysts showed on Monday. [EIA/S]

Gasoline stocks were expected to have slipped 400,000 barrels, with distillates seen up 800,000 barrels.

The dollar slipped back from Monday's 7-month high versus a currency basket of 77.784 .DXY. The U.S. currency fell against the traditional safe-haven Japanese yen, edging closer to its record low and raising expectations that the Bank of Japan could soon intervene to cap the rise. [USD/]

Front-month October Brent crude, approaching expiration on Thursday, slipped in choppy trading as its premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R continued to narrow. It was below $23 a barrel after surging to a record above $27 a barrel last week.

The possible return of Libyan oil to the market and lowered demand forecasts from the International Energy Agency helped pressure Brent.

The International Energy Agency in its monthly report on Tuesday cut its estimate of global oil demand growth this year by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.04 million bpd and trimmed its 2012 demand growth estimate by 190,000 bpd to 1.42 million bpd. [ID:nL5E7KD10U]

While Brent has been in backwardation, a condition where the front-month price is higher than months further out, U.S. crude has been in contango, with higher prices going forward.

But the spread CL-1=R between front-month U.S. crude CLc1 and the next month CLc2 narrowed to less than 10 cents intraday on Tuesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose $1, or 1.2 percent, to $89.19 a barrel by 9:46 a.m. EDT (1346 GMT), trading from $87.81 to $89.93.

* U.S. import prices fell in August due to lower fuel costs, potentially giving the central bank more room for stimulus measures to boost the economy, data showed. [ID:nS1E78C0CO]

* Russian oil exports will jump and production will rise as a result of changes to energy taxes that will help the world's top oil producer keep its lead over Saudi Arabia, executives told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit. [ID:nL5E7KC2RZ]

* Tropical Storm Maria had no significant impact on operations at Hovensa LLC's 350,000-barrels-per-day St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands refinery over the weekend. [ID:nWEN8162]]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks opened little changed as continued uncertainty over plans to stem the escalating debt crisis in Europe kept investors on edge. [.N]

* World stocks and the euro fell on mounting worries about European banks after a report cast doubt on the idea China would provide financial support to Italy. [MKTS/GLOB]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly oil inventory data at 10;30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. 9:46 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 89.19 1.00 1.2% 87.81 89.93 107,118 349,238 CLc2 89.31 1.00 1.1% 87.94 90.03 45,986 101,915 LCOc1 111.90 -0.35 -0.3% 111.61 113.30 66,884 159,203 RBc1 2.7395 0.0013 0.1% 2.7297 2.7591 7,822 64,154 RBc2 2.7091 -0.0023 -0.1% 2.7019 2.7326 6,511 43,787 HOc1 2.9322 -0.0153 -0.5% 2.9238 2.9654 14,991 58,856 HOc2 2.9428 -0.0141 -0.5% 2.9336 2.9750 6,839 20,946 * NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 rose $1.00 to $89.19 a barrel by 9:46 a.m. in volume of 107,118 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)