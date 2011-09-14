* U.S. crude stocks fell, gasoline rose last week - API
* US retail sales flat in Aug vs July, below forecast
* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. crude futures fell in choppy trading
on Wednesday, weighed down by weak economic data and concerns about the
euro zone as investors awaited oil inventory data expected to show crude
stocks fell last week.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. August retail sales, unchanged from July,
helped pull U.S. crude from near six-week highs reached on Tuesday and
limited Brent crude's gains. [ID:nCAT005510]
U.S. producer prices were unchanged in August, held down by a drop in
energy goods costs, a separate government report showed. [ID:nN13PI1]
Front-month October Brent crude, approaching expiration on Thursday,
managed a slight gain, also in choppy trading. Its premium to U.S. crude
increased, after its premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R shrank below $22 a
barrel on Tuesday following its jump to a record above $27 last week.
The euro rose against the dollar, turning positive in tandem with
stocks after European Commission comments suggesting the possibility of
joint euro area bonds. [USD/]
The industry group American Petroleum Institute's weekly report
released late on Tuesday showed crude stocks fell 5.1 million barrels last
week, more than expected. [API/S]
Gasoline stocks had a surprise build of 2.8 million barrels, while
distillate stockpiles rose 67,000 barrels, the API said.
Ahead of the API report, a Reuters survey of analysts yielded a
forecast for crude stocks to have fallen 3.1 million barrels last week.
[EIA/S]
Distillate stocks were expected to be up 700,000 barrels and gasoline
inventories down 500,000 barrels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory report is
due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell 90
cents, or 1.0 percent, to $89.31 a barrel by 9:06 a.m. EDT (1306 GMT),
trading from $88.53 to $90.25.
* Japan's commercial crude inventories last week rose 4.7 percent
despite a pick-up in refinery utilization, industry data showed.
[ID:nL3E7KE11F]
* Mexico's state oil company Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said on Tuesday 1.331
million barrels of oil production was delayed after the company shut down
platforms last week due to Tropical Storm Nate. [ID:nN1E77T0X6]
* Moody's cut the credit ratings of two French banks on because of
their exposure to Greece's debt, highlighting growing risks to Europe's
financial sector from a deepening euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
[ID:nL3E7KE09F]
* Japanese July industrial output rose 0.4 percent, compared to June's
0.6 percent rise.
* Euro zone July industrial output rose 1.0 percent, compared to June's
revised 0.8 percent fall and expectations for a 1.5 percent rise.
MARKETS NEWS
* S&P 500 index futures pared gains but remained headed for a higher
open after August U.S. retail sales came in weaker than expected. [.N]
* Copper slipped as growing unease about the threat of contagion from
the euro zone debt crisis and fears Greece could default kept investors on
edge, although a weakening in the dollar and supply worries helped limit
further losses. [EIA/S]
* Gold fell after the EU said it would soon present options on how the
euro zone might issue bonds jointly, which boosted equities and other
riskier assets in what investors took as a step toward quelling the debt
crisis. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly oil inventory data at
10;30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
* Brent October crude contract expiration on Thursday.
9:06 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 89.31 -0.90 -1.0% 88.53 90.25 54,809 349,238
CLc2 89.42 -0.86 -1.0% 88.60 90.31 26,847 101,915
LCOc1 112.01 0.12 0.1% 111.10 112.67 29,167 133,942
RBc1 2.7251 -0.0173 -0.6% 2.7100 2.7460 2,872 64,154
RBc2 2.6996 -0.0166 -0.6% 2.6842 2.7179 2,817 43,787
HOc1 2.9333 -0.0028 -0.1% 2.9199 2.9475 3,843 58,856
HOc2 2.9436 -0.0029 -0.1% 2.9293 2.9575 2,050 20,946
* NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 fell 90 cents to $89.31 a barrel by
9:06 a.m. in volume of 54,809 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)