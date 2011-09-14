* U.S. crude stocks fell, gasoline rose last week - API

* US retail sales flat in Aug vs July, below forecast

* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. crude futures fell in choppy trading on Wednesday, weighed down by weak economic data and concerns about the euro zone as investors awaited oil inventory data expected to show crude stocks fell last week.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. August retail sales, unchanged from July, helped pull U.S. crude from near six-week highs reached on Tuesday and limited Brent crude's gains. [ID:nCAT005510]

U.S. producer prices were unchanged in August, held down by a drop in energy goods costs, a separate government report showed. [ID:nN13PI1]

Front-month October Brent crude, approaching expiration on Thursday, managed a slight gain, also in choppy trading. Its premium to U.S. crude increased, after its premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R shrank below $22 a barrel on Tuesday following its jump to a record above $27 last week.

The euro rose against the dollar, turning positive in tandem with stocks after European Commission comments suggesting the possibility of joint euro area bonds. [USD/]

The industry group American Petroleum Institute's weekly report released late on Tuesday showed crude stocks fell 5.1 million barrels last week, more than expected. [API/S]

Gasoline stocks had a surprise build of 2.8 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose 67,000 barrels, the API said.

Ahead of the API report, a Reuters survey of analysts yielded a forecast for crude stocks to have fallen 3.1 million barrels last week. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were expected to be up 700,000 barrels and gasoline inventories down 500,000 barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory report is due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell 90 cents, or 1.0 percent, to $89.31 a barrel by 9:06 a.m. EDT (1306 GMT), trading from $88.53 to $90.25.

* Japan's commercial crude inventories last week rose 4.7 percent despite a pick-up in refinery utilization, industry data showed. [ID:nL3E7KE11F]

* Mexico's state oil company Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said on Tuesday 1.331 million barrels of oil production was delayed after the company shut down platforms last week due to Tropical Storm Nate. [ID:nN1E77T0X6]

* Moody's cut the credit ratings of two French banks on because of their exposure to Greece's debt, highlighting growing risks to Europe's financial sector from a deepening euro zone sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nL3E7KE09F]

* Japanese July industrial output rose 0.4 percent, compared to June's 0.6 percent rise.

* Euro zone July industrial output rose 1.0 percent, compared to June's revised 0.8 percent fall and expectations for a 1.5 percent rise.

MARKETS NEWS

* S&P 500 index futures pared gains but remained headed for a higher open after August U.S. retail sales came in weaker than expected. [.N]

* Copper slipped as growing unease about the threat of contagion from the euro zone debt crisis and fears Greece could default kept investors on edge, although a weakening in the dollar and supply worries helped limit further losses. [EIA/S]

* Gold fell after the EU said it would soon present options on how the euro zone might issue bonds jointly, which boosted equities and other riskier assets in what investors took as a step toward quelling the debt crisis. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly oil inventory data at 10;30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* Brent October crude contract expiration on Thursday. 9:06 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 89.31 -0.90 -1.0% 88.53 90.25 54,809 349,238 CLc2 89.42 -0.86 -1.0% 88.60 90.31 26,847 101,915 LCOc1 112.01 0.12 0.1% 111.10 112.67 29,167 133,942 RBc1 2.7251 -0.0173 -0.6% 2.7100 2.7460 2,872 64,154 RBc2 2.6996 -0.0166 -0.6% 2.6842 2.7179 2,817 43,787 HOc1 2.9333 -0.0028 -0.1% 2.9199 2.9475 3,843 58,856 HOc2 2.9436 -0.0029 -0.1% 2.9293 2.9575 2,050 20,946 * NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 fell 90 cents to $89.31 a barrel by 9:06 a.m. in volume of 54,809 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)