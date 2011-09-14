* U.S. crude stocks fall, products rose last week - EIA

* U.S. retail sales flat in Aug vs July, below forecast

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. crude futures ended lower on Wednesday in choppy trading after a government report showed rising refined products inventories and weak demand for gasoline, offsetting a bigger-than-expected drop in crude stocks.

U.S. commercial crude oil stocks fell 6.7 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report. [EIA/S]

But the EIA also reported gasoline stockpiles rose 1.94 million barrels and distillate stockpiles rose 1.71 million barrels.

On Tuesday, a Reuters survey of analysts yielded a forecast for crude stocks to have fallen 3.1 million barrels last week. Distillate stocks were expected to be up 700,000 barrels and gasoline inventories down 500,000 barrels.

Front-month October Brent crude, approaching expiration on Thursday, ended higher, also in choppy trading. Brent's premium to U.S. crude increased to $23.49 a barrel, after its premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R shrank below $22 a barrel on Tuesday following its jump to a record above $27 last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $1.30, or 1.44 percent, to settle at $88.91 a barrel, trading from $88.21 to $90.25.

* U.S. summer gasoline use fell to an eight-year low, government data showed. [ID:nS1E78D154]

* Vitol is offering 1 million barrels of Libyan crude for early-October loading, trade sources said. [ID:nL5E7KE4RU]

* Libya will begin exporting crude oil from the eastern port of Tobruk within ten days and could be producing 1 million barrels per day within six months, the chairman of the National Oil Corporation told Reuters. [ID:nN9E7G3000]

* U.S. August retail sales were unchanged from July, weaker than expected. [ID:nCAT005510]

* Kinder Morgan Energy Partners KMP.N and Valero Energy ( VLO.N ) plan to build a $220 million refined products pipeline to ship up to 110,000 barrels per day from refineries in Norco, Louisiana to the Collins, Mississippi hub, [ID:nS1E78D0NZ]

* Japan's commercial crude inventories last week rose 4.7 percent despite a pick-up in refinery utilization, industry data showed. [ID:nL3E7KE11F]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose 1 percent after European leaders displayed new urgency in efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis. [.N]

* Gold fell as urgent efforts to end the euro zone crisis drew investors back into riskier markets. [GOL/]

* Copper fell to within 2 percent of its 2011 low, stung by a string of poor U.S. data that compounded concerns about Western world growth prospects already muddied by Europe's escalating debt crisis. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly natural gas storage data at 10;30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* Brent October crude contract expiration on Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.91 -1.30 -1.4% 88.21 90.25 294,195 349,238 CLc2 89.01 -1.27 -1.4% 88.29 90.31 127,849 101,915 LCOc1 112.40 0.51 0.5% 110.83 112.70 79,818 133,942 RBc1 2.7258 -0.0166 -0.6% 2.6844 2.7460 36,467 64,154 RBc2 2.7057 -0.0105 -0.4% 2.6630 2.7179 30,441 43,787 HOc1 2.9450 0.0089 0.3% 2.9013 2.9475 44,146 58,856 HOc2 2.9536 0.0071 0.2% 2.9120 2.9575 22,319 20,946 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 12 30D AVG Sep 12 NET CHNG CRUDE 656,256 677,483 718,433 1,491,790 RBOB 107,500 156,717 150,051 260,516 767 HO 103,287 121,952 122,286 329,753 2,513 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)