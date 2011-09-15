* Equities rise on hopes for euro zone supports oil

* Weaker dollar, euro rise help boost oil prices

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday as stronger equities and a weaker dollar after European leaders reiterated their commitment to keeping Greece in the euro zone combined to support oil prices.

The euro edged up on assurances from Germany and France about keeping Greece in the euro, but the single currency remained expected to be subject to pressure from worries that Athens will eventually have to default on its debt. [USD/]

The dollar index .DXY, measuring the greenback against a basket of currencies, was weaker. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for those using other currencies, boosting demand.

Front-month October Brent crude, approaching expiration on Thursday, jumped sharply, moving above its 100-day moving average of $113.75, according to Reuters data. Its premium to U.S. crude increased a second day CL-LCO1=R, pushing above $25 a barrel, after it shrank below $22 on Tuesday following its jump to a record above $27 last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 35 cents, or 0.39 percent, to $89.26 a barrel by 8:24 a.m. EDT (1224 GMT), trading from $88.01 to $89.61.

* An outage affecting several units at Shell's Pernis refinery, Europe's largest, is planned for mid-October, traders said. [ID:nL5E7KF19C]

* A Cyprus-flagged tanker hijacked off the coast of Benin in West Africa on Wednesday is Spanish-owned and has Spaniards and Peruvians among its 23 crew members. [ID:nLDE78E03V]

* Euro zone consumer price inflation rose 0.2 percent in August as expected, after falling 0.6 percent in July. Core inflation minus food and energy prices rose 0.3 percent.

* Debt problems in the European Union are raising the risk to a bullish view for commodities, but a deeper recessionary event would be required to derail the outlook, Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) analysts said. [ID:nL3E7KF0K1]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures rose after three days of market gains as investors welcomed signs that European leaders are committed to keeping Greece afloat for now. [.N]

* Stock markets rose for a third day and the euro steadied, on signs that euro zone leaders are committed to keeping Greece afloat for now. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Gold fell as stock markets rose, with assurances from Germany and France about keeping Greece in the euro bloc reducing demand for the safe-haven asset. [GOL/]

* Copper rebounded after European leaders signaled they won't allow Greece to default, but turmoil in European money markets and a faltering U.S. economy cast doubts about the strength of demand. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. August CPI is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday and is seen up 0.2 percent, after July's 0.5 percent rise.

* U.S. initial jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday are expected at 410,000, down from last week's 414,000.

* U.S. August industrial production due at 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT) and is expected up 0.1 percent after the prior 0.9 percent rise. Capacity use is seen unchanged at 77.5 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)