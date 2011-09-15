* Central banks' action eases euro zone debt worries

* U.S. Fed seen acting soon after weak economic data

* Coming up: Reuters/UMich Sept consumer sentiment, Friday

NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. crude futures gained on Thursday as major central banks acted to bolster funding for European banks and the region's top leaders voiced support for beleaguered Greece, easing worries about euro zone debt.

Investors brushed aside U.S. economic data showing a weaker job market and factory activity on the Eastern Seaboard. But the latest signs of economic weakness raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would act soon to help shore up the sputtering economy. [ID:nS1E78E0U8]

Crude futures rose with Wall Street, which advanced for the fourth day in a row on the central banks' move. They moved opposite the dollar, which weakened as the euro rose, helping improve investor appetite for risky assets.

NYMEX October heating oil HOV1, leading the U.S. energy complex, settled 2.7 percent higher on expectations of stronger demand ahead of the cold season.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 rebounded and settled at $89.40 a barrel, rising 49 cents, or 0.55 percent. It traded from $88.01 and $90.15.

* In London, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOV1 expired and settled at $115.34 a barrel, gaining $2.94, or 2.62 percent, after trading from $111.75 to $116.10.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude widended to $25.94 at the close, from $23.49 on Wednesday. CL-LCO1=R

* The number of Americans filing new claims for state jobless aid rose unexpectedly to 428,000 last week, up a second straight week, the Labor Department said. [ID:nS1E78E0EM]

* The New York Federal Reserve Bank said its "Empire State" factory activity index fell to minus 8.82 in September, its lowest level since November and down for the fourth straight month.

* The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's guage of manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region contracted for a second month in September, but the rate of decline moderated. The Philly Fed index improved to minus 17.5 from minus 30.7 in August, the bank said. [ID:nS1E78EOKY]

* U.S. industrial production rose 0.2 percent in August, slightly better than forecast, as a solid gain in manufacturing offset a drop in utility output, a Federal Reserve report showed. [ID:nS1E78E0EQ]

* The European Central Bank said it would, alongside other major central banks, reintroduce three-month dollar liquidity operations in the fourth quarter. [ID:nL5E7KF2LG]

* By 2035, U.S. production of shale oil, the country's fastest growing source of new oil, could reach 2 to 3 million barrels per day given the right regulatory environment and technology breakthroughs, the National Petroleum Council said. [ID:nS1E78D1CE]

* Gasoline inventories held at independent tanks in Europe's oil hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp fell for the second week running, by about 4 percent to 514,000 tonnes, hitting the lowest level this year, independent Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen said. [ID:nL5E7KF2YU]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street rose on the coordinated action to raise European bank funding, which raised optimism that the euro zone debt crisis would be resolved. [.N]

* The euro rose the most against the dollar in a month on the central banks' action, but few investors expect the rally to last. In late trading, the dollar was down 0.76 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Gold fell 2 percent to hit three-week lows as the effort by central banks and European powers to end the region's debt troubles prompted investors to dump safe haven assets. [GOL/]

* Copper closed higher on hopes that the funding plan for European banks would restore confidence in the global economy and boost spending on industrial commodities. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* Reuters/University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey, September, 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT), Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 89.40 0.49 0.6% 88.01 90.15 259,124 330,978 CLc2 89.59 0.58 0.7% 88.14 90.29 135,361 151,690 LCOc1 115.34 2.94 2.6% 111.75 116.10 16,357 85,044 RBc1 2.7828 0.0570 2.1% 2.7155 2.8071 35,217 48,470 RBc2 2.7568 0.0511 1.9% 2.6943 2.7863 29,647 33,073 HOc1 3.0246 0.0796 2.7% 2.9300 3.0444 44,653 56,757 HOc2 3.0309 0.0773 2.6% 2.9404 3.0517 25,074 26,929 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 14 30D AVG Sep 14 NET CHNG CRUDE 566,087 739,866 730,014 1,448,780 13,427 RBOB 96,172 127,474 125,754 269,904 -2,718 HO 116,142 128,565 124,972 326,732 2,530 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons)