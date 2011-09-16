* U.S. stock futures slip after 4-day rally

* Euro weaker, dollar index .DXY stronger, supports oil

* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. crude futures fell on Friday as a weaker euro, a stronger dollar index and lower stock futures on Wall Street combined to pressure oil prices.

"Oil in New York is lower in light overnight volume as U.S. equity futures fell and the dollar strengthened," Addison Armstrong, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut, said in a research note.

Brent crude, with the November contract now in front-month position after October's expiration on Thursday, clung to gains as European equities rose.

U.S. stock index futures were lower after notching four days of gains and as European policymakers gathered to discuss the region's debt crisis.

The euro extended its decline, hitting a session low against the dollar amid jitters on the day of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers. [EU.]

European shares rose, adding to their rally following central bank action to boost liquidity and ahead of a meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary and European finance ministers to discuss leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell 65 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $88.75 a barrel by 8:47 a.m. EDT (1247 GMT), trading from $88.42 to $89.78.

* Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) said it expected output from its eastern oilfield Sarir to rise steadily to 200,000 barrels per day by the end of September, allowing one export cargo every 10 days. [ID:nL5E7KG14X]

* Shipments of Forties crude oil are being further delayed due to production shortfalls, trade sources said on Thursday, disrupting more supply of the North Sea crude which usually sets the global Brent benchmark. [ID:nL5E7KF1KM]

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper rose, building on the strength gained from the previous session after a funding plan for banks allayed fears over Europe's debt crisis, but the support was expected to be short-lived. [MET/L]

* World shares rose over half a percent to one-week highs on hopes that European policymakers might at last come up with measures to combat a deepening debt crisis, but the euro gave up some of the gains seen in the previous session. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Gold tumbled to a two-week low on diminishing liquidity concerns after central banks moved to provide dollars. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* The University of Michigan preliminary September U.S. consumer sentiment index at due at 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT) on Friday is expected at 56.5, up from the prior reading of 55.7.

* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data released at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. 8:42 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.75 -0.65 -0.7% 88.42 89.78 29,270 330,978 CLc2 88.95 -0.64 -0.7% 88.62 89.93 24,914 151,690 LCOc1 112.85 0.56 0.5% 112.22 113.80 73,213 17,007 RBc1 2.8014 0.0187 0.7% 2.7781 2.8060 2,988 48,470 RBc2 2.7720 0.0152 0.6% 2.7526 2.7800 3,159 33,073 HOc1 3.0225 -0.0021 -0.1% 3.0070 3.0482 4,391 56,757 HOc2 3.0286 -0.0023 -0.1% 3.0151 3.0544 2,370 26,929 * NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 fell 65 cents to $88.75 a barrel by 8:42 a.m. in volume of 29,270 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jim Marshall)