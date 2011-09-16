* Dollar up as euro drops on bond rejection, Greece debt

* Sept consumer sentiment up but outlook hits 31-year low

* CFTC - Speculators raise bullish best on U.S. crude

* Coming up: Start of 2-day U.S. Fed FOMC meeting, Tuesday

NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. crude futures fell more than 1 percent on Friday as uncertainties surrounding the euro zone debt crisis and gloomy consumer outlook in the United States prompted pre-weekend selling.

As the euro dropped on a spate of negative news in Europe, the dollar rose, encouraging investors to unwind some risky bets in oil futures.

A rash of weak economic indicators has fed expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers, meeting next week, may announce new measures to bolster the economy.

Front-nonth crude futures eked out a gain of less than 1 percent for the week, marching higher for the fourth straight week. But they appear stymied moving further above $90 a barrel, analysts said, having hit a high of $90.52 this week, on Tuesday, before successively paring session highs.

"Assuming some downside follow through on Monday, a run at trend line support just above the $86 mark per nearby WTI would appear likely," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois.

"This support appears capable of holding with the assistance of a continued steady Brent trade where the November contract appears to have further upside potential to about the $116.00-116.50 area," he added.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 settled at $87.96 a barrel, dropping $1.44, or 1.61 percent, after trading from $87.00 to $89.78.

* For the week, U.S. front-month crude rose 72 cents, or 0.83 percent, extending gains to a fourth week. CLc1

* In London, ICE crude for November delivery LCOX1, the new front-month contract, settled at $112.22, edging down 8 cents, or 0.07 percent, after trading between $111.51 to $114.25.

* For the week, front-month Brent slid 55 cents, or 0.49 percent, snapping a four-week winning streak. LCOc1

* The Nov/Nov WTI/Brent crude spread CL-LCO=1 widened to $24.04 at the close, from $21.71 on Thursday.

* NYMEX October heating oil HOV1 settled lower but for the week rose 2.31 cents, or 0.77 percent, up after two weeks of losses. HOc1

* NYMEX October RBOB RBV1 closed marginally higher and for the week rose 1.31 cents, or 0.47 percent, gaining after dropping two straight weeks. RBc1

* Speculators increased their net long U.S. crude oil futures and options positions by 23,710, or 15 percent, to 179,547 in the week to Sept. 13 as prices rose, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. [ID;EMS2OGQMD]

* U.S. consumer sentiment inched up in early September, but Americans remained gloomy about the future with a gauge of expectations falling to the lowest level since 1980, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary survey showed. [ID:nS1E78F0G4]

* The Economic Cycle Research Institute said its Weekly Leading Index of U.S. economic indicators dipped to 122.4 in the week ended Sept. 9 from 122.5 the week before, which was originally reported at 123.0 percent. The index's annualized growth rate slumped to minus 7.1 percent from minus 6.6 percent its lowest level since mid-September 2010. [ID:nN9E7H702P]

* Shipments of Forties crude oil are being further delayed due to production shortfalls, trade sources said, disrupting more supply of the North Sea crude which usually sets the global Brent benchmark. [ID:nL5E7KF1KM] [ID:nL5E7KG2YN]

* The Hibernia oil field, owned by Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM.N ) and several partners, is in the path of the Category 1 Hurricane Maria, but experts said the conditions - including 19-foot waves - will not be much worse than during a typical winter storm. [ID:nS1E78F0O2]

* Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company said it expected output from its eastern oilfield Sarir to rise steadily to 200,000 barrels per day by the end of September, allowing one export cargo every 10 days.[ID:nL5E7KG14X]

* Oil price assessment service Platts will tweak the way it calculates its North Sea dated Brent crude price from January 2012 to address concerns about dwindling supplies from the home of the global benchmark. [ID:nL3E7KG2B1]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro dropped against the dollar on negative news out of Europe ranging from the German chancellor's rejection of a euro zone bond to unexpectedly low private sector participation in Greece's debt program. In late trading the greenback was up 0.49 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Wall Street rose for a fifth day on hopes Europe would find a way to solve to its debt problems, but investors warnedof sharp reversals if real solutions were not found. [.N]

* Copper ended lower as the dollar strengthened, shedding early gains to post its second straight weekly loss. [MET/L]

* Gold rose on Asian buying and lackluster U.S. consumer sentiment which prompted investors to cover some of their losses earlier this week. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting, Tuesday.

* U.S. housing starts for August, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), Tuesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 87.96 -1.44 -1.6% 87.00 89.78 195,704 296,285 CLc2 88.18 -1.41 -1.6% 87.22 89.93 169,292 158,805 LCOc1 112.22 -0.08 -0.1% 111.51 114.25 211,809 17,007 RBc1 2.7841 0.0013 0.1% 2.7781 2.8384 32,823 48,104 RBc2 2.7587 0.0019 0.1% 2.7511 2.8068 34,676 32,853 HOc1 3.0089 -0.0157 -0.5% 2.9961 3.051 39,305 56,013 HOc2 3.0171 -0.0138 -0.5% 3.0038 3.0585 18,613 29,240 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 15 30D AVG Sep 15 NET CHNG CRUDE 570,222 669,730 718,798 1,419,069 29,711 RBOB 109,978 115,504 125,754 269,904 -2,718 HO 91,589 142,735 124,972 326,732 2,530 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)