* Equities slip on worries about euro zone debt woes

* Dollar strength helps pressure dollar-denominated oil

* Coming up: NYMEX Oct crude contract expiration Tuesday

NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. crude futures fell on Monday as mounting concerns about the euro zone debt crisis fueled investor fears about the demand outlook for commodities, pressuring equities and the euro and strengthening the dollar.

World stocks snapped a four-day rally and the the euro fell on concern that Greece may default on its debt and trigger economic fallout that would cascade throughout the euro zone and possibly beyond. [MKTS/GLOB]

But U.S. stocks and the euro recovered from their lows in late trade after Greece's Finance Ministry said the country was near an agreement with its international lenders to continue receiving bailout funds. U.S. Treasury debt prices pared gains.

For details, see [ID:nA8E7K200V]

Investors also awaited results from the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting starting on Tuesday, with a policy announcement due at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT) on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to increase downward pressure on longer-term interest rates in a bid to accelerate a sputtering U.S. recovery. [ID:nL3E7KJ06Z]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $2.26, or 2.57 percent, to settle at $85.70 a barrel, trading from $84.79 to $87.75.

* U.S. crude stocks were expected to have fallen last week, with gasoline and distillate stocks seen up, a preliminary Reuters survey of analysts on Monday showed. [ID:nS1E78I1E1]

* BP ( BP.L ) restarted production at the North Sea Valhall field over the weekend and exports will continue increasing in the days to come, a company spokesman said. [ID:nL5E7KJ11X]

* At least 54 people were killed over two days in the deadliest crackdown yet on pro-democracy protesters in Sanaa, Yemen, triggering fierce gun battles between soldiers who had defected to the opposition and those loyal to President Ali Abdullah Saleh. [ID:nL5E7KJ3OD]

* OPEC producers that raised oil output to compensate for the shutdown of Libyan oil fields will certainly reduce production as Libya's output recovers, OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri said. [ID:nL5E7KJ07L]

* Saudi Arabia produced 9.606 million barrels a day (bpd) of crude in July, 207,000 bpd less than in June, according to the latest official data published by the Joint Data Initiative (JODI). [ID:nL5E7KJ0TY]

* Speculators cut their net long positions in Brent crude oil LCOc1 but raised their exposure to gas oil LGOc1 futures in the week to Sept. 13, data published by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) showed. [ID:nL5E7KJ1YN]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell but staged a late comeback after fears of a looming Greek debt default diminished on news of a possible deal to advance new bailout funds to Greece. [.N]

* Copper fell to its cheapest price since late November as investors, fearful about further tightening measures in China and an inability by policymakers to resolve Europe's debt crisis, reduced their exposure to risky assets. [MET/L]

* Gold lost its appeal as a safe haven, falling over 2 percent as fears of a Greek debt default and larger euro zone problems drove investors into bonds and the dollar. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* NYMEX October crude contract expiration on Tuesday.

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data released at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due out at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.70 -2.26 -2.6% 84.79 87.75 104,255 210,962 CLc2 85.81 -2.37 -2.7% 84.90 87.80 272,159 181,501 LCOc1 109.14 -3.08 -2.7% 108.70 112.11 159,966 219,606 RBc1 2.6965 -0.0876 -3.2% 2.6875 2.7824 22,700 47,675 RBc2 2.6751 -0.0836 -3.0% 2.6663 2.7587 22,329 42,858 HOc1 2.9447 -0.0642 -2.1% 2.9300 3.0062 33,770 51,933 HOc2 2.9543 -0.0628 -2.1% 2.9389 3.0139 26,478 23,344 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 16 30D AVG Sep 16 NET CHNG CRUDE 548,707 615,463 707,166 1,401,165 17,904 RBOB 62,868 138,437 125,754 269,904 -2,718 HO 92,590 114,431 124,972 326,732 2,530 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Andrea Evans)