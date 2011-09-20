* Equities bounce supportive to oil

* Weaker dollar index supportive to oil prices

* Coming up: NYMEX Oct crude contract expiration Tuesday

NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday as equities bounced higher, the dollar index weakened slightly and the October crude contract headed toward expiration at the end of the day's session.

European shares rebounded as investors returned to risky assets, shrugging off German investor sentiment dropping to its lowest level in nearly three years and the downgrade of Italy's credit rating by ratings agency Standard and Poor's.

The euro rose, recovering from losses due to a cut in Italy's credit ratings but still at risk of more selling from investors worried about the potential for a Greek debt default. The dollar index .DXY, measuring the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was weaker. [USD/]

U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in August as groundbreaking for both single-family and multifamily units declined, while permits for future construction rose, a government report showed. [ID:nCAT005514]

The Federal Reserve started a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday, and a policy announcement due at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT) on Wednesday remains a focus for investors hoping for some indications of the actions the central bank might employ to stimulate the economy.

The Fed is expected to increase downward pressure on longer-term interest rates in a bid to accelerate a sputtering U.S. recovery. [ID:nL3E7KJ06Z]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 52 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $86.22 a barrel by 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), trading from $85.11 to $86.91.

* China's commercial crude oil stocks increased 2 percent in August from a month earlier, the third consecutive gain since June, a report by the official Xinhua News Agency showed. Refined oil products stocks fell 1.1 percent, declining for the third month in a row, according to the China Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals publication. [ID:nL3E7KK1EV]

* Standard and Poor's cut Italy's credit rating one-notch, adding fuel to opposition calls for Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to resign and increased pressure on the debt-stressed euro zone. [ID:nL5E7KK00]

* German August producer prices fell 0.3 percent, compared to the prior 0.7 percent rise.

* Raging battles between heavily armed loyalists and foes of Yemen's president killed six people in the capital on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7KK0TA]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures rose a day after a week-long rally was halted and as investors waited to see if the Federal Reserve's policy-setting panel offers aid to a sputtering U.S. economy. [.N]

* Copper picked itself up from nine-month lows hit in the previous session but concerns the global economic slowdown will crimp demand for the red metal continued to weigh on sentiment. [MET/L]

* Gold rose after S&P downgraded Italy, while uncertainty over the outcome of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting was also supportive. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* NYMEX October crude contract expiration on Tuesday.

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data released at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due out at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement due at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT) on Wednesday. 8:39 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.22 0.52 0.6% 85.11 86.91 6,616 210,962 CLc2 86.55 0.74 0.9% 85.25 87.12 42,022 181,501 LCOc1 110.30 1.16 1.1% 108.70 110.99 67,248 166,598 RBc1 2.7095 0.0130 0.5% 2.6876 2.7334 1,787 47,675 RBc2 2.6907 0.0156 0.6% 2.6681 2.7107 2,832 42,858 HOc1 2.9583 0.0136 0.5% 2.9342 2.98 1,957 51,933 HOc2 2.9690 0.0150 0.5% 2.9440 2.9887 1,578 23,344 * NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 rose 52 cents to $86.22 a barrel by 8:39 a.m. in volume of 6,616 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)