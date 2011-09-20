* Dollar index slips, supportive to oil

* Investors eye Fed 2-day meeting that started Tuesday

* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday, in choppy trading as the October contract approached expiration and bouncing after sliding the previous session on hopes the Federal Reserve may act to stimulate the economy.

U.S. stocks on Wall Street ended little changed in low volume trading, shedding earlier gains also attributed to hopes that the Fed will indicate new actions to boost a flagging economy when it finishes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. [.N]

The weaker dollar index .DXY also provided support to crude. The dollar edged lower on expectations the Federal Reserve would adopt further easing to stimulate a slowing economy but analysts said such a move may not be negative for the U.S. currency. [USD/]

The Federal Reserve started a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday, and a policy announcement is due at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT) on Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to increase downward pressure on longer-term interest rates in a bid to accelerate a sputtering U.S. recovery. [ID:nL3E7KJ06Z]

Brokers and traders also noted support that held for both expiring October and November crude above the $85 a barrel level on Tuesday.

Late on Tuesday, industry group the American Petroleum Institute released data showing U.S. crude inventories rose 2.6 million barrels. [API/S]

Gasoline stocks rose 62,000 barrels and distillate stocks rose 81,000 barrels, the API said.

Ahead of weekly inventory reports, a Reuters survey of analysts yielded a forecast for crude stocks to be down 700,000 barrels, with distillate stocks expected to be up 1.0 million barrels and gasoline stocks up 1.2 million barrels. [EIA/S]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, expiring October crude CLV1 rose $1.19, or 1.39 percent to settle at $86.89 a barrel, having traded from $85.11 and $87.46.

* NYMEX November crude CLX1 rose $1.11, or 1.29 percent, to settle at $86.92 a barrel, trading from $85.25 to $87.68.

* U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in August as groundbreaking for both single-family and multifamily units declined, while permits for future construction rose, a government report showed. [ID:nS1E78I1JN]

* China's commercial crude oil stocks increased 2 percent in August from a month earlier, the third consecutive gain since June. [ID:nL3E7KK1EV]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended little changed as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer more economic stimulus and if Greece made progress in talks to avoid a default. [.N]

* Copper closed at a new 9-1/2 month low on poor global demand prospects after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its outlook for global growth. [MET/L]

* Gold jumped to its biggest gain in eight sessions, snapping back from steep day-ago losses as the anticipation of further U.S. stimulus mingled with new fears over global growth. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due out at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement due at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT) on Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.89 1.19 1.4% 85.11 87.46 23,777 132,221 CLc2 86.92 1.11 1.3% 85.25 87.68 254,564 283,210 LCOc1 110.54 1.40 1.3% 108.70 111.59 175,043 166,598 RBc1 2.7014 0.0049 0.2% 2.6826 2.7345 24,599 33,681 RBc2 2.6843 0.0092 0.3% 2.6638 2.7152 34,384 25,866 HOc1 2.9616 0.0169 0.6% 2.9342 2.9897 25,780 42,724 HOc2 2.9713 0.0170 0.6% 2.9440 2.9986 25,577 28,876 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 19 30D AVG Sep 19 NET CHNG CRUDE 442,224 612,467 696,012 1,381,246 19,919 RBOB 86,808 79,624 125,754 269,904 -2,718 HO 79,468 109,092 124,972 326,732 2,530 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Andrea Evans)