* Global equities slip, dollar index up awaiting Fed

* U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly rose last week - API

* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday ahead of government oil inventory data and the conclusion of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting and after an industry report the previous day showed a surprise build in crude oil stocks in the United States.

Weaker equities markets and a slightly stronger dollar index .DXY helped pressure crude prices.

The Federal Reserve ends a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting later Wednesday and a policy announcement is due at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT).

The Fed is expected to increase downward pressure on longer-term interest rates in a bid to accelerate a sputtering U.S. recovery. [ID:nL3E7KJ06Z]

Late Tuesday, industry group American Petroleum Institute released data showing U.S. crude inventories rose 2.6 million barrels. [API/S]

Gasoline stocks rose 62,000 barrels and distillate stocks rose 81,000 barrels, API said.

Ahead of weekly inventory reports, a Reuters survey of analysts had yielded a forecast for crude stocks to be down 700,000 barrels, with distillate stocks expected to be up 1.0 million barrels and gasoline stocks up 1.2 million barrels. [EIA/S]

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory report is due at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell 82 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $86.10 a barrel by 8:52 a.m. EDT (1252 GMT), trading from $85.80 to $86.99.

* Shipments of North Sea Forties crude oil are likely to be further delayed following lower-than-expected output at Nexen's NXY.TO Buzzard oilfield, trading sources said. [ID:nL5E7KL4P8]

* Iran is not happy with current oil prices but does not expect them to rise soon because the market is balanced, the deputy head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7KL54D]

* Syrian forces killed at least three civilians in military operations in central and northwestern regions on Wednesday, residents said, following an upsurge of attacks on the army by defectors sheltering in rural areas. [ID:nL5E7KL4GW]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures fell as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve launches a fresh effort to boost the sluggish economy. [.N]

* World stocks eased and the euro slipped ahead of the Fed's afternoon policy statement, with concerns that Greece may default weighing on investor sentiment. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Copper sagged to another 2011 low on demand worries given prospects the euro zone sovereign debt crisis may derail the global economy. [MET/L]

* Gold prices slipped to a session low of $1,788.04 per ounce as market players were taking positions ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting later today. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. August existing home sales at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Wednesday are seen rising 1.4 percent after July's 3.5 percent fall.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due out at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement due at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT) on Wednesday. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce that it will buy longer-term Treasury securities to boost the economy. 8:52 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.10 -0.82 -0.9% 85.80 86.99 33,228 132,221 CLc2 86.35 -0.82 -0.9% 86.07 87.26 9,436 283,210 LCOc1 110.53 -0.01 0.0% 110.02 111.25 57,840 183,665 RBc1 2.7000 -0.0014 -0.1% 2.6900 2.7135 1,435 33,681 RBc2 2.6834 -0.0009 0.0% 2.6714 2.6945 2,788 25,866 HOc1 2.9541 -0.0075 -0.3% 2.9400 2.97 1,735 42,724 HOc2 2.9640 -0.0073 -0.3% 2.9499 2.9798 2,796 28,876 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 fell 82 cents to $86.10 a barrel by 8:52 a.m. in volume of 33,228 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)