* FOMC statement lifts dollar, pressures crude lower

* U.S. crude, gasoline stocks up sharply last week-EIA

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. crude oil futures ended more than 1 percent lower on Wednesday as analysts deemed new easing measures by the Federal Reserve insufficient to jump-start the stalling U.S. economy.

Crude futures were already trading in negative territory before the Federal Reserve's policymakers, at the conclusion of a two-day meeting, issued a statement that, as expected, would put more downward pressure on long-term interest rates.

Warning of "significant" downside economic risks, the U.S. central bank said it would launch a $400 billion program to twist its $2.85 trillion balance sheet more heavily toward longer-term securities by selling short-term government debt to purchase longer-date Treasuries. [ID:nS1E78J25W]

The statement lifted the dollar, and that encouraged investors to trim holdings in oil and other risky assets.

Prices had fallen earlier after data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that gasoline stockpiles rose more than expected last week, outshining a larger-than-forecast drawdown in crude inventories. [EIA/S]

The EIA data contradicted a report from the industry group American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday that said domestic crude inventories rose 2.6 million barrels. [API/S]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 settled at $85.92 a barrel, falling $1, or 1.15 percent, after trading between $85.05 and $87.99.

* In post-settlement trading, November crude extended the day's low to $84.65, the lowest since the intraday low on Sept. 6 of $83.20. [ID:S1E78K1Y8]

* In London, ICE Brent for November delivery LCOX1 settled at $110.36, dipping 18 cents or 0.16 percent, after trading between $109.61 to $112.44. In post-settlement trading, the contract slid to a session low of $109.00.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude widened to $24.44 at the close, from $23.62 on Tuesday. CL-LCO1=R

* Domestic commercial crude oil inventories fell 7.3 million barrels last week, more than three times the forecast for a 700,000-barrel drawdown [EIA/S]

* Gasoline stocks rose 3.3 million barrels, a lot less than the forecast for a 1.2-million barrel increase.

* Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, fell 900,000 barrels against the foercast for a 1.0-million barrel build.

* Refinery utilization jumped 1.3 percentage points, to 88.3 percent of capacity, opposite the forecast for a 0.7 percentage point decline.

* Shipments of North Sea Forties crude oil are likely to be further delayed following lower-than-expected output at Nexen's NXY.TO Buzzard oil field, trading sources said. [ID:nL5E7KL4P8]

* Tropical Storm Ophelia was churning its way toward the Caribbean after intensifying overnight but U.S. forecasters said the 15th named storm of the 2011 Atlantic storm season was unlikely to become a hurricane. Ophelia posed little threat to the U.S. coast or energy interests in the Gulf of Mexico, they said. [ID:nS1E78K0C0]

* Existing home sales in the United States rose 7.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.03 million units in August from July, as falling prices and low interest rates drew more buyers into the market, the National Association of Realtors said. [ID:nS1E78K0M2]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. equities tumbled after the Fed said there were "significant downside risks" to the economy even as it took another stab at boosting growth. [.N]

* The dollar rose against the euro and yen, buoyed by the appeal of higher short-term-rates, after the Fed, as expected, said it would shift its portfolio in favor of long-term debt. In late trading, the greenback was up 1.05 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* U.S. copper fell to near the day's lows, erasing most of the session's gains after the Fed announced the $400 billion plan while warning of "significant" dangers to the economy. [MET/L]

* Gold fell 1 percent after the Fed announcement, which disappointed some investors who had hoped for stronger stimulus measures. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* Leading U.S. economic indicators for August, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.92 -1.00 -1.2% 84.65 87.99 285,011 30,002 CLc2 86.18 -0.99 -1.1% 84.91 88.24 78,013 264,593 LCOc1 110.36 -0.18 -0.2% 109.00 112.44 201,049 183,665 RBc1 2.6665 -0.0349 -1.3% 2.6415 2.7373 25,790 32,728 RBc2 2.6564 -0.0279 -1.0% 2.6308 2.7230 48,775 37,145 HOc1 2.9342 -0.0274 -0.9% 2.9093 3.0019 32,646 34,567 HOc2 2.9452 -0.0261 -0.9% 2.9205 3.0113 49,249 28,244 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 20 30D AVG Sep 20 NET CHNG CRUDE 483,104 484,182 676,199 1,365,197 16,049 RBOB 113,439 101,390 125,754 269,904 -2,718 HO 119,953 96,332 124,972 326,732 2,530 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)