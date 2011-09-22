* Weak data from Europe, China fuel worry about economy

* Dollar strength helps pressure dollar-denominated oil

* Coming up: EIA natgas data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. crude futures fell sharply on Thursday as weak economic signals added to the increasing worries about slowing economic growth and a stronger dollar pressured dollar-denominated oil prices.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday warned of significant risks to the already weak U.S. economy and launched a new plan to lower long-term borrowing costs and bolster the battered housing market. [ID:nS1E78K1V1]

Reports on Thursday showed the euro zone's private sector contracted this month for the first time in two years, underscored by German business activity figures dropping to a 26-month low. [ID:nL9E7GA004] [ID:nL9E7I401W]

Weak manufacturing indicators from China added to the concern about sputtering economic growth and the resulting effect on demand for oil.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $4.08, or 4.9 percent, to $81.84 a barrel by 8:22 a.m. EDT (1222 GMT), trading from $81.79 to $85.

* HSBC's China Flash Purchasing Managers' Index, designed to give an early snapshot of the month's factory activity, dipped to 49.4 from August's final figure of 49.9. A reading below 50 indicates contraction. [ID:nL3E7KM0C9]

* Euro zone flash composite purchasing managers index fell to 49.2 in September, from 50.7 in August, the first contraction in two years.

* Euro zone July industrial orders fell 2.1 percent, after a revised 1.2 percent June drop.

MARKETS NEWS

* A grim outlook for the U.S. economy from the Federal Reserve and signs of a slowing in China and Germany sent world stocks tumbling and drove investors into safer currencies and government bonds. [MKTS/GLOB]

* U.S. stock index futures tumbled as a grim outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and downbeat data on private sector business activity in Europe and China stoked fears the global economy could sink back into recession. [.N]

* The dollar .DXY reached a seven-month high against a basket of currencies after the Federal Reserve flagged significant downside risks for the economy but stopped short of bold monetary easing, leading to a sell off in higher-yielding currencies. [USD/]

* Copper fell to a one-year low as economic fears escalated after news of manufacturing contraction in top consumer China combined with a grim outlook for the U.S. economy. [MET/L]

* Gold fell after the Federal Reserve's widely-anticipated move to boost U.S. growth lifted the dollar but pummeled global equities and the commodities complex. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday are expected at 420,000, compared to last week's 428,000.

* U.S. August Leading Economic Indicators at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) are seen rising 0.1 percent after July's 0.5 percent rise.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage due out at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. 8:22 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 81.84 -4.08 -4.8% 81.79 85.00 73,185 30,002 CLc2 82.11 -4.07 -4.7% 82.04 85.25 18,251 264,593 LCOc1 106.71 -3.65 -3.3% 105.87 109.50 120,255 207,912 RBc1 2.5773 -0.0893 -3.4% 2.5685 2.6470 3,200 32,728 RBc2 2.5680 -0.0884 -3.3% 2.5560 2.6354 5,335 37,145 HOc1 2.8521 -0.0821 -2.8% 2.8287 2.9172 3,739 34,567 HOc2 2.8626 -0.0826 -2.8% 2.8395 2.9305 7,887 28,244 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 fell $4.08 to $81.84 a barrel by 8:22 a.m. in volume of 73,185 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)