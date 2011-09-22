* Weak data from Europe, China fuel worry about economy
* Dollar strength helps pressure dollar-denominated oil
* Coming up: EIA natgas data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. crude futures fell sharply on
Thursday as weak economic signals added to the increasing worries about
slowing economic growth and a stronger dollar pressured dollar-denominated
oil prices.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday warned of significant risks to the
already weak U.S. economy and launched a new plan to lower long-term
borrowing costs and bolster the battered housing market. [ID:nS1E78K1V1]
Reports on Thursday showed the euro zone's private sector contracted
this month for the first time in two years, underscored by German business
activity figures dropping to a 26-month low. [ID:nL9E7GA004]
[ID:nL9E7I401W]
Weak manufacturing indicators from China added to the concern about
sputtering economic growth and the resulting effect on demand for oil.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell
$4.08, or 4.9 percent, to $81.84 a barrel by 8:22 a.m. EDT (1222 GMT),
trading from $81.79 to $85.
* HSBC's China Flash Purchasing Managers' Index, designed to give an
early snapshot of the month's factory activity, dipped to 49.4 from
August's final figure of 49.9. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.
[ID:nL3E7KM0C9]
* Euro zone flash composite purchasing managers index fell to 49.2 in
September, from 50.7 in August, the first contraction in two years.
* Euro zone July industrial orders fell 2.1 percent, after a revised
1.2 percent June drop.
MARKETS NEWS
* A grim outlook for the U.S. economy from the Federal Reserve and
signs of a slowing in China and Germany sent world stocks tumbling and
drove investors into safer currencies and government bonds. [MKTS/GLOB]
* U.S. stock index futures tumbled as a grim outlook from the U.S.
Federal Reserve and downbeat data on private sector business activity in
Europe and China stoked fears the global economy could sink back into
recession. [.N]
* The dollar .DXY reached a seven-month high against a basket of
currencies after the Federal Reserve flagged significant downside risks for
the economy but stopped short of bold monetary easing, leading to a sell
off in higher-yielding currencies. [USD/]
* Copper fell to a one-year low as economic fears escalated after news
of manufacturing contraction in top consumer China combined with a grim
outlook for the U.S. economy. [MET/L]
* Gold fell after the Federal Reserve's widely-anticipated move to
boost U.S. growth lifted the dollar but pummeled global equities and the
commodities complex. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday
are expected at 420,000, compared to last week's 428,000.
* U.S. August Leading Economic Indicators at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)
are seen rising 0.1 percent after July's 0.5 percent rise.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage due out at
10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
8:22 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 81.84 -4.08 -4.8% 81.79 85.00 73,185 30,002
CLc2 82.11 -4.07 -4.7% 82.04 85.25 18,251 264,593
LCOc1 106.71 -3.65 -3.3% 105.87 109.50 120,255 207,912
RBc1 2.5773 -0.0893 -3.4% 2.5685 2.6470 3,200 32,728
RBc2 2.5680 -0.0884 -3.3% 2.5560 2.6354 5,335 37,145
HOc1 2.8521 -0.0821 -2.8% 2.8287 2.9172 3,739 34,567
HOc2 2.8626 -0.0826 -2.8% 2.8395 2.9305 7,887 28,244
* NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 fell $4.08 to $81.84 a barrel by
8:22 a.m. in volume of 73,185 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)