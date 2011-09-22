NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. crude futures fell more
than 6 percent on Thursday as weak economic signals added to
the increasing concerns about slowing economic growth and as a
stronger dollar helped pressure dollar-denominated oil prices.
Reports on Thursday showed the euro zone's private sector
contracted this month for the first time in two years,
underscored by German business activity figures dropping to a
26-month low. [ID:nL9E7GA004] [ID:nL9E7I401W]
Weak manufacturing indicators from China added to the
concern about sputtering economic growth and the effect on
demand for oil.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday warned of significant
risks to the already weak U.S. economy and launched a new plan
to lower long-term borrowing costs and bolster the battered
housing market. [ID:nS1E78K1V1]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude
CLX1 fell $5.41, or 6.3 percent, to settle at $80.51 a
barrel, trading from $79.66 to $85. It was the biggest one-day
percentage decline since Aug. 8, when prices fell 6.4 percent.
* The premium of U.S. heating oil futures to gasoline
futures 1RBc1-HOc1 soared to 29.32 cents, the highest level
since January 2009, surpassing the the year's high of 29.20
cents struck in February. [ID:nS1E78L1NY]
* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will rise by 130,000 barrels per day in the four weeks
to Oct. 8, UK consultancy Oil Movements said. [ID;nL5E7KM3E5]
* Gasoline stocks independently held at Europe's Amsterdam,
Rotterdam and Antwerp hub rose by almost 6 percent from the
previous week, analyst Pieter Kulsen said. [ID:nL5E7KM38P]
* HSBC's China Flash Purchasing Managers' Index, designed
to give an early snapshot of the month's factory activity,
dipped to 49.4 from August's final figure of 49.9. A reading
below 50 indicates contraction. [ID:nL3E7KM0C9]
* Euro zone flash composite purchasing managers index fell
to 49.2 in September, from 50.7 in August, the first
contraction in two years.
* Euro zone July industrial orders fell 2.1 percent, after
a revised 1.2 percent June drop.
* Americans filed fewer initial jobless benefit claims last
week. [ID:nS1E78L0FF]
* Libya's oil production is set to reach 500,000 barrels
per day (bpd) by early October or nearly a third of prewar
output, a senior source in the National Oil Corporation (NOC)
said on Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended sharply lower, extending a sell-off to
four days, as a failure of policymakers to arrest global
economic stagnation sent markets spiraling downward. [.N]
* The dollar rallied broadly for its best day in more than
a month and the euro tumbled to an eight-month low as mounting
concerns about the global economy drove investors to seek
safety and liquidity. [USD/]
* Copper fell to a one-year low as economic fears escalated
after news of manufacturing contraction in top consumer China
combined with a grim outlook for the U.S. economy. [MET/L]
* U.S. gold futures fell the most in a month, raising fresh
questions about the metal's status as a safe haven, with a
rallying dollar and recession worries sparking risk aversion
across markets. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions
data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 80.51 -5.41 -6.3% 79.66 85.00 442,733 298,905
CLc2 80.75 -5.43 -6.3% 79.92 85.25 123,444 85,184
LCOc1 105.49 -4.87 -4.4% 104.85 109.50 298,694 207,912
RBc1 2.5600 -0.1065 -4.0% 2.5407 2.6470 23,063 37,350
RBc2 2.5437 -0.1127 -4.2% 2.5244 2.6354 50,793 55,310
HOc1 2.8485 -0.0857 -2.9% 2.8195 2.9172 32,906 44,396
HOc2 2.8579 -0.0873 -3.0% 2.8302 2.9305 67,497 55,952
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Sep 21 30D AVG Sep 21 NET CHNG
CRUDE 742,033 517,286 660,455 1,364,698 499
RBOB 122,926 138,139 125,754 269,904 -2,718
HO 171,573 148,715 124,972 326,732 2,530
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)