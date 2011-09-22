NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. crude futures fell more than 6 percent on Thursday as weak economic signals added to the increasing concerns about slowing economic growth and as a stronger dollar helped pressure dollar-denominated oil prices.

Reports on Thursday showed the euro zone's private sector contracted this month for the first time in two years, underscored by German business activity figures dropping to a 26-month low. [ID:nL9E7GA004] [ID:nL9E7I401W]

Weak manufacturing indicators from China added to the concern about sputtering economic growth and the effect on demand for oil.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday warned of significant risks to the already weak U.S. economy and launched a new plan to lower long-term borrowing costs and bolster the battered housing market. [ID:nS1E78K1V1]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $5.41, or 6.3 percent, to settle at $80.51 a barrel, trading from $79.66 to $85. It was the biggest one-day percentage decline since Aug. 8, when prices fell 6.4 percent.

* The premium of U.S. heating oil futures to gasoline futures 1RBc1-HOc1 soared to 29.32 cents, the highest level since January 2009, surpassing the the year's high of 29.20 cents struck in February. [ID:nS1E78L1NY]

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will rise by 130,000 barrels per day in the four weeks to Oct. 8, UK consultancy Oil Movements said. [ID;nL5E7KM3E5]

* Gasoline stocks independently held at Europe's Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp hub rose by almost 6 percent from the previous week, analyst Pieter Kulsen said. [ID:nL5E7KM38P]

* HSBC's China Flash Purchasing Managers' Index, designed to give an early snapshot of the month's factory activity, dipped to 49.4 from August's final figure of 49.9. A reading below 50 indicates contraction. [ID:nL3E7KM0C9]

* Euro zone flash composite purchasing managers index fell to 49.2 in September, from 50.7 in August, the first contraction in two years.

* Euro zone July industrial orders fell 2.1 percent, after a revised 1.2 percent June drop.

* Americans filed fewer initial jobless benefit claims last week. [ID:nS1E78L0FF]

* Libya's oil production is set to reach 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by early October or nearly a third of prewar output, a senior source in the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended sharply lower, extending a sell-off to four days, as a failure of policymakers to arrest global economic stagnation sent markets spiraling downward. [.N]

* The dollar rallied broadly for its best day in more than a month and the euro tumbled to an eight-month low as mounting concerns about the global economy drove investors to seek safety and liquidity. [USD/]

* Copper fell to a one-year low as economic fears escalated after news of manufacturing contraction in top consumer China combined with a grim outlook for the U.S. economy. [MET/L]

* U.S. gold futures fell the most in a month, raising fresh questions about the metal's status as a safe haven, with a rallying dollar and recession worries sparking risk aversion across markets. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 80.51 -5.41 -6.3% 79.66 85.00 442,733 298,905 CLc2 80.75 -5.43 -6.3% 79.92 85.25 123,444 85,184 LCOc1 105.49 -4.87 -4.4% 104.85 109.50 298,694 207,912 RBc1 2.5600 -0.1065 -4.0% 2.5407 2.6470 23,063 37,350 RBc2 2.5437 -0.1127 -4.2% 2.5244 2.6354 50,793 55,310 HOc1 2.8485 -0.0857 -2.9% 2.8195 2.9172 32,906 44,396 HOc2 2.8579 -0.0873 -3.0% 2.8302 2.9305 67,497 55,952 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 21 30D AVG Sep 21 NET CHNG CRUDE 742,033 517,286 660,455 1,364,698 499 RBOB 122,926 138,139 125,754 269,904 -2,718 HO 171,573 148,715 124,972 326,732 2,530 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)