* Equities give up gains, resume slide on economy worry
* Worries about Greece defaulting weighs on markets
* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. crude futures fell on
Friday as worries about the economy, especially in
debt-troubled Europe, pulled oil prices back after they briefly
rallied.
"The complex attempted to piece together a meaningful
overnight price recovery but again failed amid bearish
spillover from equity markets. Even modest rallies of around $1
a barrel or so overnight have been viewed as fresh selling
opportunities," Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch &
Associates in Galena, Illinois, said in a note to clients.
European shares extended losses, weighed by heightened
concerns of an imminent Greek default, as well as the scale of
debt write-downs facing European lenders. [.EU]
Greece sought to play down reports it was considering
solutions involving greater losses for its banking creditors
while a fresh round of strikes gripped the country in protest
against new budget austerity steps. [ID:nL5E7KN1Z1]
As the talk of a possible Greek default gained pace, a lift
to markets pledge by the world's major economies to prevent
Europe's debt crisis from undermining banks and the global
economy was short lived. [ID:nL5E7KN1X2]
U.S. stock index futures pared losses an hour ahead of the
open on Wall Street, but remained solidly lower eyeing the talk
of a Greece default and a day after markets spiraled downward
on deepening worries about global economic stagnation. [.N]
The euro gave up gains, trading not far from an eight-month
low against the dollar hit the previous day, on the fresh
concerns about European banks' exposure to Greece. Despite the
seesawing euro, the dollar index .DXY was weaker. [USD/]
The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose more than a
point on Friday as investors continued to seek safe-haven
assets after the Federal Reserve noted significant downside
risks to the economy at the end of a policy meeting on
Wednesday. [ID:nS1E78M078]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude
CLX1 fell $2.04, or 2.5 percent, to $78.47 a barrel by 8:43
a.m. EDT (1243 GMT), trading from $77.55 to $81.81.
* Colonial Pipeline said it was freezing nominations for
its Linden Delivery Line L6 for Cycle 50, in a note sent to
shippers. Line L6 is a section of Colonial that services
deliveries to BP/Amoco and Kinder Morgan's storage facilities
in Carteret, New Jersey. [ID:nL3E7KN29G]
* President Ali Abdullah Saleh unexpectedly returned to
Yemen after three months in Saudi Arabia recovering from an
assassination attempt, raising the risk of further violence and
civil war. [ID:nL5E7KN0U8]
* A substation fire on Thursday night disrupted power at
Texas City refineries, according to a local media report.
[ID:nL3E7KN1F6]
MARKETS NEWS
* Global stocks fell to 14-month lows and the euro reversed
gains as growing concern about the impact on the banking sector
of a possible Greek default offset vows from G20 leading
economies to shore up the financial system. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Gold fell to a seven-week low as the commodity shakeout
continued, with some traders citing selling in the precious
metal to cover losses in other asset classes. [GOL/]
* Copper fell to its lowest in more than a year as
escalating fears over an economic slowdown in the United
States, Europe and China and the increasing worries over a debt
default in Greece triggered a brutal sell-off. [MET/L]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions
data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
8:43 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 78.47 -2.04 -2.5% 77.55 81.81 93,215 298,905
CLc2 78.70 -2.05 -2.5% 77.81 82.00 24,551 85,184
LCOc1 103.89 -1.60 -1.5% 103.43 107.00 105,043 305,825
RBc1 2.5430 -0.0170 -0.7% 2.5355 2.6129 2,020 37,350
RBc2 2.5236 -0.0201 -0.8% 2.5140 2.5985 6,982 55,310
HOc1 2.8092 -0.0393 -1.4% 2.7948 2.8758 3,710 44,396
HOc2 2.8174 -0.0405 -1.4% 2.8040 2.8861 8,624 55,952
* NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 fell $2.04 to $78.47 a
barrel by 8:43 a.m. in volume of 93,215 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)