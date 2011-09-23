* Equities give up gains, resume slide on economy worry

* Worries about Greece defaulting weighs on markets

* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. crude futures fell on Friday as worries about the economy, especially in debt-troubled Europe, pulled oil prices back after they briefly rallied.

"The complex attempted to piece together a meaningful overnight price recovery but again failed amid bearish spillover from equity markets. Even modest rallies of around $1 a barrel or so overnight have been viewed as fresh selling opportunities," Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois, said in a note to clients.

European shares extended losses, weighed by heightened concerns of an imminent Greek default, as well as the scale of debt write-downs facing European lenders. [.EU]

Greece sought to play down reports it was considering solutions involving greater losses for its banking creditors while a fresh round of strikes gripped the country in protest against new budget austerity steps. [ID:nL5E7KN1Z1]

As the talk of a possible Greek default gained pace, a lift to markets pledge by the world's major economies to prevent Europe's debt crisis from undermining banks and the global economy was short lived. [ID:nL5E7KN1X2]

U.S. stock index futures pared losses an hour ahead of the open on Wall Street, but remained solidly lower eyeing the talk of a Greece default and a day after markets spiraled downward on deepening worries about global economic stagnation. [.N]

The euro gave up gains, trading not far from an eight-month low against the dollar hit the previous day, on the fresh concerns about European banks' exposure to Greece. Despite the seesawing euro, the dollar index .DXY was weaker. [USD/]

The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose more than a point on Friday as investors continued to seek safe-haven assets after the Federal Reserve noted significant downside risks to the economy at the end of a policy meeting on Wednesday. [ID:nS1E78M078]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $2.04, or 2.5 percent, to $78.47 a barrel by 8:43 a.m. EDT (1243 GMT), trading from $77.55 to $81.81.

* Colonial Pipeline said it was freezing nominations for its Linden Delivery Line L6 for Cycle 50, in a note sent to shippers. Line L6 is a section of Colonial that services deliveries to BP/Amoco and Kinder Morgan's storage facilities in Carteret, New Jersey. [ID:nL3E7KN29G]

* President Ali Abdullah Saleh unexpectedly returned to Yemen after three months in Saudi Arabia recovering from an assassination attempt, raising the risk of further violence and civil war. [ID:nL5E7KN0U8]

* A substation fire on Thursday night disrupted power at Texas City refineries, according to a local media report. [ID:nL3E7KN1F6]

MARKETS NEWS

* Global stocks fell to 14-month lows and the euro reversed gains as growing concern about the impact on the banking sector of a possible Greek default offset vows from G20 leading economies to shore up the financial system. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Gold fell to a seven-week low as the commodity shakeout continued, with some traders citing selling in the precious metal to cover losses in other asset classes. [GOL/]

* Copper fell to its lowest in more than a year as escalating fears over an economic slowdown in the United States, Europe and China and the increasing worries over a debt default in Greece triggered a brutal sell-off. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. 8:43 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 78.47 -2.04 -2.5% 77.55 81.81 93,215 298,905 CLc2 78.70 -2.05 -2.5% 77.81 82.00 24,551 85,184 LCOc1 103.89 -1.60 -1.5% 103.43 107.00 105,043 305,825 RBc1 2.5430 -0.0170 -0.7% 2.5355 2.6129 2,020 37,350 RBc2 2.5236 -0.0201 -0.8% 2.5140 2.5985 6,982 55,310 HOc1 2.8092 -0.0393 -1.4% 2.7948 2.8758 3,710 44,396 HOc2 2.8174 -0.0405 -1.4% 2.8040 2.8861 8,624 55,952 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 fell $2.04 to $78.47 a barrel by 8:43 a.m. in volume of 93,215 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)