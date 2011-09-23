* US crude posts biggest weekly percentage loss since May

NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. crude futures fell on Friday in volatile trading as fresh concerns about the euro zone added to the economic gloom that pushed prices down more than 9 percent this week.

Commodities and financial markets saw choppy trading as investors reacted to Europe's churning debt crisis in the wake of the Federal Reserve noting significant downside risks to the economy at the end of a policy meeting on Wednesday.

On Friday, Greece sought to play down reports it was considering solutions involving greater losses for its banking creditors while a fresh round of strikes gripped the country in protest against new budget austerity steps. [ID:nL5E7KN2CT]

U.S. stocks ended higher, stopping the bleeding after a disastrous four days of selling. But for the week, the Dow Jones Industrials average .DJI fell 6.4 percent, the S&P 500 6.6 percent and the Nasdaq 5.3 percent and the Dow posted the largest weekly percentage loss since October 2008. [.N]

European shares staged a late rally following a dismal week, helped by hopes of further measures from the European Central Bank to ease the region's debt crisis. [.EU]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell 66 cents, or 0.82 percent, to settle at $79.85 a barrel, having swung from $77.55 to $81.81. For the week, U.S. crude lost $8.11, or 9.2 percent, the biggest weekly percentage loss since the week to May 6.

* ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell $1.52, or 1.4 percent, to settle at $103.97 a barrel, having traded from $103.43 to $107. For the week, Brent crude fell $8.25, or 7.35 percent, also the biggest weekly percentage loss since the week to May 6.

* NYMEX October RBOB RBV1 fell 0.53 cent, or 0.21 percent, to settle at $2.5547 a gallon, trading from $2.5355 to $2.6129. For the week, it was down 22.94 cents, or 8.24 pct.

* NYMEX October heating oil HOV1 fell 5.27 cents, or 1.85 percent, to settle at $2.7958 a gallon. For the week, it was down 21.31 cents, or 7.08 pct.

* Speculators cut their net long U.S. crude oil futures and options positions by 7 percent in the week to Sept. 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. [ID:nS1E78M1OB]

* President Ali Abdullah Saleh returned to Yemen after a three-month absence calling for an end to heavy fighting, but opponents said they feared more bloodshed and the United States urged him to relinquish power. [ID:nL5E7KN1UM]

* Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) said production units were resuming normal operations at its Texas City refinery, while Marathon Petroleum Corp ( MPC.N ) brought its affected units back online, following a power disruption that affected operations at city refineries late Thursday. [ID:nS1E78M0C2]

* U.S. crude oil demand climbed slightly in August, but gasoline use was still down for the month, the American Petroleum Institute said. [ID:nS1E78M0IH]

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper sustained a second-straight day of heavy losses as the industrial metal was hit hard by fears of a global recession. It was its sharpest weekly decline in nearly three years. [MET/L]

* Gold fell more than $100 as weeks of volatility, renewed strength in the dollar and talk of hedge fund liquidation faded its safe-haven luster. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute weekly oil inventory data due for release at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Tuesday.

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 79.85 -0.66 -0.8% 77.55 81.81 399,926 459,998 CLc2 80.12 -0.63 -0.8% 77.81 82.00 132,265 130,573 LCOc1 103.97 -1.52 -1.4% 103.43 107.00 237,321 305,825 RBc1 2.5547 -0.0053 -0.2% 2.5355 2.6129 19,658 30,998 RBc2 2.5244 -0.0193 -0.8% 2.5140 2.5985 52,142 55,067 HOc1 2.7958 -0.0527 -1.9% 2.7929 2.8758 25,537 43,418 HOc2 2.8059 -0.0520 -1.8% 2.8028 2.8861 59,652 72,682 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 22 30D AVG Sep 22 NET CHNG CRUDE 735,056 786,485 652,011 1,381,547 -16,849 RBOB 121,890 142,630 125,754 269,904 -2,718 HO 146,319 198,866 124,972 326,732 2,530 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)