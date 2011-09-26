* Equities, oil bounce off lows on hopes for EU action

* U.S. crude trying to recover after 9-percent weekly loss

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. crude futures edged up on Monday along with equities markets on a dose of renewed hopes that Europe's leadership can fashion a better response to the region's sovereign debt problems.

U.S. stock index futures rose on hopes European policymakers were putting together new measures to help ease the region's debt crisis, but the lack of clarity on potential effectiveness was expected to keep markets volatile. [.N]

The euro bounced back from a eight-month low against the dollar and a 10-year trough versus the yen, helped by a better-than-expected German sentiment survey and speculation of more support from the European Central Bank. [USD/]

European policymakers began working on new ways to stop fallout from Greece's near-bankruptcy from inflicting more damage on the world economy after stinging criticism for failing to stem the debt crisis. [ID:nS1E78O01Z]

While ending less than 1 percent lower on the day on Friday, for the week U.S. crude lost 9.2 percent, the biggest weekly percentage loss since the week to May 6.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $80.09 a barrel by 8:46 a.m. EDT (1246 GMT), trading from $77.11 to $80.85.

* Germany's September IFO business climate index fell to 107.5 from 108.7 in August.

* Protesters in Sanaa are preparing for a long, messy revolt after President Ali Abdullah Saleh offered no clear path to a hand over on his return to Yemen from three months of convalescence after an attempt on his life. [ID:nL5E7KQ1G7]

* State-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), the main oil exporter for OPEC member the United Arab Emirates, will trim supply of its flagship Murban export crude and raise supply of another grade in November, ADNOC said. [ID:nL3E7KQ1BI]

MARKETS NEWS

* World stocks rose off their lows and the euro inched up despite the euro zone debt crisis, on hopes that the European Central Bank might ease rates to help the economy. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Gold pared some losses by midday in Europe but was still on course for its largest monthly slide in three years, as investors scrambled for cash in the face of mounting fear over the impact of a potential Greek debt default. [GOL/]

* A weak dollar helped copper rebound from 14-month lows, but fears of a Greek debt default and the threat of a global recession continued to put pressure on the demand outlook for industrial metals. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute weekly oil inventory data due for release at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Tuesday. 8:46 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 80.09 0.24 0.3% 77.11 80.85 75,530 459,998 CLc2 80.35 0.23 0.3% 77.38 81.10 15,080 130,573 LCOc1 104.91 0.94 0.9% 101.66 105.34 80,748 244,205 RBc1 2.5829 0.0282 1.1% 2.5137 2.5920 1,503 30,998 RBc2 2.5501 0.0257 1.0% 2.4716 2.5575 4,231 55,067 HOc1 2.8280 0.0322 1.2% 2.7528 2.8374 3,153 43,418 HOc2 2.8373 0.0314 1.1% 2.7624 2.8465 6,991 72,682 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 rose 24 cents to $80.09 a barrel by 8:46 a.m. in volume of 75,530 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)