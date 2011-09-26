* Equities, oil bounce off lows on hopes for EU action
* POLL: U.S. crude stocks down, products stocks up
* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. crude oil futures ended
higher on Monday, rebounding from a six-week low, on optimism
that European officials would find ways to help Greece ease its
debt burdens and ease the euro zone's debt crisis.
U.S. crude rose with Wall Street, which also gained on
hopes that the euro zone officials would devise steps to ease
the region's debt troubles.
The dollar fell against a basket of currencies .DXY,
which was supportive for crude futures as it helped improve oil
investors' risk appetite after three losing sessions.
The market shrugged off data showing that new single-family
home sales in August slumped to a six month low.
Traders will shift their focus on weekly U.S. petroleum
inventory data.
A preliminary Reuters poll forecast a 200,000 barrel drop
in domestic crude stocks last week. The forecast range was
wide, with projections of as much as a 5.0 million barrel build
and as deep as a 3.6 million barrel drawdown. [EIA/S]
Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel
fuel were forecast up 600,000 barrels and gasoline stocks up
1.2 million barrels.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November
delivery CLX1 settled at $80.24 a barrel, gaining 39 cents,
or 0.49 percent. It had traded from $77.11, the weakest point
since Aug. 9's low of $75.71, to $81.29.
* In post-settlement trading, November crude further rose
to $81.36, up $1.51, or 1.89 percent.
* In London, November Brent crude LCOX1 settled at
$103.94, down 3 cents, after bouncing off the day's low of
$101.66, lowest since since Aug. 9's low of $98.74.
* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude narrowed to
$23.70 at the close, from $24.12 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R
* New single-family home sales in the United States fell in
August 2.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted 295,000 units on an
annual basis, the lowest in six months, data from the Commerce
Department showed. [ID:nS1E78P0KC]
* U.S. refined product margins rose in four regions last
week, as the decline in crude prices more than offset the
weaker refined product prices, Credit Suisse said in a weekly
report. Margins in the Rockies margins rose the most, by almost
10.81 percent. In the Northeast, the only region in negative
territory, margins dropped by 17.95 percent. [ID:nS1E78P0FJ]
* About six cargoes of North Sea Forties crude oil have
been delayed in October, trade sources said.[ID:nL5E7Q1YN]
* Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) has restarted oil production in 15
Libyan wells in the Abu Attifel field, with output at 31,900
barrels per day. It was producing around 70,000 bpd from the
field before the civil war in Libya. [ID:nL5EKQ1WP]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro recouped losses against the U.S. dollar in late
trading after CNBC reported that top European officials are
considering bolstering the European Financial Stability
Facility to ease the euro zone debt crisis. The greenback was
down 0.46 percent against a basket of currencies. .DXY
* Wall Street rose sharply as sentiment swung in favor of
hope that European officials would find a way to cut Greece's
debt and shore up European banks. [.N]
* Copper dropped under $7,000 a tonne in London for the
first time in 14 months on fears of a global recession.[MET/L]
* Gold tumbled nearly 4 percent hit by momentum selling and
heavy liquidation by commodity hedge funds triggered by another
sharp margin increase. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* S&P/Case Shiller home price survey for August, 9 p.m. EDT
(1300 GMT) Tuesday.
* Conference Board consumer confidence survey for
September, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) Tuesday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 80.24 0.39 0.5% 77.11 81.42 310,588 427,569
CLc2 80.48 0.36 0.5% 77.38 81.67 86,096 143,716
LCOc1 103.94 -0.03 0.0% 101.66 105.34 194,075 244,205
RBc1 2.5694 0.0147 0.6% 2.5137 2.5976 19,516 30,449
RBc2 2.5284 0.0040 0.2% 2.4716 2.5575 42,604 59,377
HOc1 2.7915 -0.0043 -0.2% 2.7528 2.8374 21,772 35,821
HOc2 2.8030 -0.0029 -0.1% 2.7624 2.8465 53,335 65,957
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Sep 23 30D AVG Sep 23 NET CHNG
CRUDE 513,967 797,647 656,531 1,368,782 12,765
RBOB 100,698 146,760 125,754 269,904 -2,718
HO 121,775 170,843 122,262 323,615 -4,025
(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Andrea
Evans)