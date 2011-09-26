* Equities, oil bounce off lows on hopes for EU action

* POLL: U.S. crude stocks down, products stocks up

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Monday, rebounding from a six-week low, on optimism that European officials would find ways to help Greece ease its debt burdens and ease the euro zone's debt crisis.

U.S. crude rose with Wall Street, which also gained on hopes that the euro zone officials would devise steps to ease the region's debt troubles.

The dollar fell against a basket of currencies .DXY, which was supportive for crude futures as it helped improve oil investors' risk appetite after three losing sessions.

The market shrugged off data showing that new single-family home sales in August slumped to a six month low.

Traders will shift their focus on weekly U.S. petroleum inventory data.

A preliminary Reuters poll forecast a 200,000 barrel drop in domestic crude stocks last week. The forecast range was wide, with projections of as much as a 5.0 million barrel build and as deep as a 3.6 million barrel drawdown. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel were forecast up 600,000 barrels and gasoline stocks up 1.2 million barrels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 settled at $80.24 a barrel, gaining 39 cents, or 0.49 percent. It had traded from $77.11, the weakest point since Aug. 9's low of $75.71, to $81.29.

* In post-settlement trading, November crude further rose to $81.36, up $1.51, or 1.89 percent.

* In London, November Brent crude LCOX1 settled at $103.94, down 3 cents, after bouncing off the day's low of $101.66, lowest since since Aug. 9's low of $98.74.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude narrowed to $23.70 at the close, from $24.12 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R

* New single-family home sales in the United States fell in August 2.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted 295,000 units on an annual basis, the lowest in six months, data from the Commerce Department showed. [ID:nS1E78P0KC]

* U.S. refined product margins rose in four regions last week, as the decline in crude prices more than offset the weaker refined product prices, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report. Margins in the Rockies margins rose the most, by almost 10.81 percent. In the Northeast, the only region in negative territory, margins dropped by 17.95 percent. [ID:nS1E78P0FJ]

* About six cargoes of North Sea Forties crude oil have been delayed in October, trade sources said.[ID:nL5E7Q1YN]

* Italy's Eni ( ENI.MI ) has restarted oil production in 15 Libyan wells in the Abu Attifel field, with output at 31,900 barrels per day. It was producing around 70,000 bpd from the field before the civil war in Libya. [ID:nL5EKQ1WP]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro recouped losses against the U.S. dollar in late trading after CNBC reported that top European officials are considering bolstering the European Financial Stability Facility to ease the euro zone debt crisis. The greenback was down 0.46 percent against a basket of currencies. .DXY

* Wall Street rose sharply as sentiment swung in favor of hope that European officials would find a way to cut Greece's debt and shore up European banks. [.N]

* Copper dropped under $7,000 a tonne in London for the first time in 14 months on fears of a global recession.[MET/L]

* Gold tumbled nearly 4 percent hit by momentum selling and heavy liquidation by commodity hedge funds triggered by another sharp margin increase. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* S&P/Case Shiller home price survey for August, 9 p.m. EDT (1300 GMT) Tuesday.

* Conference Board consumer confidence survey for September, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) Tuesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 80.24 0.39 0.5% 77.11 81.42 310,588 427,569 CLc2 80.48 0.36 0.5% 77.38 81.67 86,096 143,716 LCOc1 103.94 -0.03 0.0% 101.66 105.34 194,075 244,205 RBc1 2.5694 0.0147 0.6% 2.5137 2.5976 19,516 30,449 RBc2 2.5284 0.0040 0.2% 2.4716 2.5575 42,604 59,377 HOc1 2.7915 -0.0043 -0.2% 2.7528 2.8374 21,772 35,821 HOc2 2.8030 -0.0029 -0.1% 2.7624 2.8465 53,335 65,957 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 23 30D AVG Sep 23 NET CHNG CRUDE 513,967 797,647 656,531 1,368,782 12,765 RBOB 100,698 146,760 125,754 269,904 -2,718 HO 121,775 170,843 122,262 323,615 -4,025 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Andrea Evans)