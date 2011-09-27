* Hope for measures to address euro zone debt boosts oil

* Dollar index weakness supportive to oil, commodities

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday as optimism that policy makers in Europe can address the debt crisis boosted oil and equities prices.

Talk of beefing up the euro zone's bailout fund lifted stocks but complicated the debate in Germany where Angela Merkel is struggling to rally her coalition behind her in aiding Europe's weak economies and banks. [ID:nL5E7KR1CV]

Banking and insurance stocks led European share markets higher, fueled by hopes that policymakers are at last putting together an action plan to tackle the debt crisis. [.EU]

The euro steadied against the dollar, but sentiment was fragile after comments by Spain's economy minister who tempered expectations of a radical and swift action by European policymakers to contain the worsening debt crisis. [USD/]

The dollar index .DXY, measuring the greenback against a basket of currencies, was weaker.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose $2.36, or 2.9 percent, to $82.60 a barrel by 8:42 a.m. EDT (1242 GMT), trading from $80.92 to $83.14.

* U.S. crude stocks were expected to have fallen slightly last week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts on Monday. Gasoline and distillate stockpiles were expected to be higher. [EIA/S]

* Four Syrian soldiers were shot dead as they tried to escape a military camp and troops sealed off towns in a continuing crackdown on opponents of President Bashar al-Assad, activists said. [ID:nL5E7KQ006]

* Workers at Lyondellbasell's ( LYB.N ) 105,000 barrel-per-day Berre refinery in France voted for a rolling 48-hour strike, a CGT union official told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7KR1QT]

* Glencore's ( GLEN.L ) shipping unit, ST Shipping, may reduce the number of oil tankers in its fleet over the next six months because rock-bottom freight rates have cut into profit margins, a company executive said. [ID:nL3E7KR1DG]

* French group Total ( TOTF.PA ) said the North Sea should continue to provide growth opportunities, citing drilling and testing at the Edradour gas and condensate discovery it made earlier this year. [ID:nL5E7KQ3PZ]

* Unknown assailants blew up an Egyptian pipeline in Sinai that supplies Israel and Jordan with natural gas, security sources and witnesses said. [ID:nLDE78Q001]

* Germany's October Gfk consumer morale index was flat from the prior month at 5.2, the lowest since last November.

MARKETS NEWS

* World stocks rose for a third straight session on reports that officials were working on measures to calm the euro zone debt crisis. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Gold rebounded, snapping a four-day rout, as a retreating dollar helped draw bargain hunters to cheaper prices. [GOL/]

* Copper rebounded from a 14-month low posted the previous session on lift from renewed expectations that European policymakers will act to contain the debt crisis. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* The U.S. September consumer confidence index at 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) on Tuesday is expected at 46.0, up from August's 44.5.

* S&P/Case Shiller home price survey for August, 9 p.m. EDT (1300 GMT) Tuesday.

* American Petroleum Institute weekly oil inventory data due for release at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Tuesday. 8:42 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 82.60 2.36 2.9% 80.92 83.14 61,484 427,569 CLc2 82.86 2.38 3.0% 81.18 83.40 15,292 143,716 LCOc1 105.65 1.71 1.7% 104.50 106.19 77,604 200,581 RBc1 2.6257 0.0563 2.2% 2.5921 2.6351 1,246 30,449 RBc2 2.5808 0.0524 2.1% 2.5441 2.5905 4,476 59,377 HOc1 2.8382 0.0467 1.7% 2.8091 2.851 1,551 35,821 HOc2 2.8501 0.0471 1.7% 2.8188 2.8623 5,327 65,957 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 rose $2.36 to $82.60 a barrel by 8:42 a.m. in volume of 61,484 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)